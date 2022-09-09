Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem is Ready to Ditch Michael for a New Man on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Episode 3, an old villain makes a return. Angela is back. She’s suspicious of Michael — and has her eyes on a new man. Bilal is giving Shaeeda the silent treatment after her dispute with Shahidah. When he does speak, it’s to lecture her.
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine Brown: Kody Loves Robyn the Best, And Everyone Knows It!
Christine Brown is done pretending. On Sunday night, TLC aired the Season 17 premiere of Sister Wives, aptly titling the installment “It’s Over” because the footage took viewers behind the scenes of Christine’s split from her horrible and selfish spiritual husband, Kody. At one point on...
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Sneak Peek: Liz Accidentally Offends Ed With a "No Neck" Comment
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek. Ed Brown and Liz Woods' communication skills could use some work. In this exclusive sneak peek from the Sept. 11 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Big Ed and Liz find themselves clashing after one tense photography lesson. Let us set the stage: Ed is trying to teach Liz how to be a photographer, but his fiancée feels he's spending more time flirting with the model than teaching her. This leads to Liz making a remark about Ed's photography skills, that offends him on more than one level.
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed’s Leaked Recording of Yve Allegedly Shows Proof of an Abusive Marriage
A leaked recording of '90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 cast member, Yve Arellano allegedly abusing Mohamed Abdelhamed surfaces after she was arrested on domestic abuse charges. Check out the full recording here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?
Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed Claims Yve Was Having an Affair With a Man Named Mike
'90 Day Fiancé' star, Mohamed Abdelhamed believes his wife, Yve Arellano, was cheating on him with a man named Mike. Here's everything we know about the alleged affair.
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living
Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
realitytitbit.com
What does Patrick Mendes from 90 Day Fiance do for a living?
Patrick and Thais‘ romantic journey while navigating the ins-and-outs of getting a visa has gripped 90 Day Fiance fans from the beginning. Now, viewers are wondering what Patrick does each day to earn a living. The two met when Patrick visited Brazil to see his extended family. He has...
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner
Following tonight's double eviction episode, only eight houseguests will remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans believe they know who has the best chances of winning.
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Want To Give Ridge A Dose Of Self-Awareness
"The Bold and the Beautiful" power couple Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have broken up and gotten back together so many times that no one can keep count of all the times they've gone back and forth. But despite all of the turbulent times that they've gone though, Ridge still has a lot of love for his on-again, off-again wife, despite the fact that her other ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), is in her life as well.
bravotv.com
Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey
The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
Essence
Eve's Son Is Only 6 Months Old And Already Living The Soft Life
It is always a joy to see babies enveloped in love. In this case, we’re referring to baby Cooper–the child of rapper Eve and entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. Wilde Wolf has been living the good life on a family vacation, taking in the sun and sea. Over the weekend,...
Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face
Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
'Mama June' Shannon Issues Long Apology To Daughter Alana Honey 'Boo Boo' Thompson For Missing Her Birthday
June "Mama June" Shannon missed daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's 17th birthday party, but the reality star, 43, made sure to send well wishes her way via a lengthy text.In the message, Shannon noted that she was "very proud" of everything Thompson was accomplishing, such as "graduating high school," which she said was a "big deal."The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star apologized for putting her teenage daughter "through a lot," admitting that though she's not perfect, she is trying her best and wants to be there for her whenever she needs. "I know there is a lot to...
Teen Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career revealed after fired star & husband Ryan ‘turned down’ MTV’s offer to rejoin show
TEEN Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career has been revealed after the fired star and her husband, Ryan, claimed they “turned down” MTV’s offer to rejoin the show. Ryan, 34, Mackenzie, 25, and his parents, Jen and Larry, were fired from Teen Mom OG in 2021 after their ongoing feud with Maci Bookout.
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Celebrate Engagement, Tease Pregnancy Reveal on Instagram!
In case you haven’t heard the big news, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged!. It’s an exciting time for the couple, and their fans couldn’t be happier. Engagement rumors have been circulating since pretty much the moment these two went public with their relationship, and the announcement that Jaylan put a ring on it was met with ecstatic congratulations from Leah’s massive fanbase.
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Alexei! Details on Daughter Ariel
Party of five! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) gave birth to baby No. 3 — a girl named Ariel Raya! — with husband Alexei Brovarnik on Tuesday, September 6, the longtime loves announced via Instagram on Friday, September 9. Their darling daughter entered the world at 4 pounds, 4 ounces and 14 inches long.
Comments / 3