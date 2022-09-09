Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Angels (60-77) will begin a 3-game series against the Houston Astros (88-49) on Friday at Minute Maid Park with 1st pitch at 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Angels vs. Astros odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Astros lead 11-5

The Angels have had an extremely disappointing season, but they’ve won 8 of their last 12 games. Los Angeles just outscored the Detroit Tigers 19-9 in 3 games earlier this week.

The Astros boast the best record in the AL and are 11 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. Houston has won 7 of their last 9 games, including 3 straight series wins.

Angels at Astros projected starters

RHP Michael Lorenzen vs. RHP Lance McCullers Jr.

Lorenzen (6-6, 4.94 ERA) makes his 14th start. He has a 1.35 WHIP, 3.8 BB/9 and 7.0 K/9 in 71 IP.

Hasn’t pitched since July 1st (shoulder)

July 1 at Astros: 3 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

McCullers (2-1, 2.08 ERA) makes his 5th start. He has a 1.52 WHIP, 5.8 BB/9 and 8.3 K/9 in 21 2/3 IP.

Has walked 3 or more batters in each of his first 4 starts

Sept. 2 at Angels: 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

Angels at Astros odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 8:39 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Angels +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Astros -230 (bet $230 to win $100)

: Angels +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Astros -230 (bet $230 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Angels +1.5 (-117) | Astros -1.5 (-103)

: Angels +1.5 (-117) | Astros -1.5 (-103) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Angels at Astros picks and predictions

Prediction

Astros 6, Angels 3

The Astros are reasonably favored in this game with the best record in the AL and the game taking place at Minute Maid Park. Even with Houston likely winning this game, I’ll PASS on the pricey money line.

Despite McCuller’s issues with walking batters this season, Houston is facing a pitcher that hasn’t been on the mound for 2 months. The Astros have won by multiple runs in 9 of their 11 wins over the Angels this season, so I’ll side with ASTROS -1.5 (-103) in this contest.

McCullers has shown that you can score runs on him by drawing walks and Lorenzen hasn’t thrown a major-league pitch in 2 months. OVER 8.5 RUNS (+100) is an enticing wager at plus odds given the pitching matchup.

The Over has been achieved in Lorenzen’s last 6 road starts and in his last 4 starts against a team with a winning record. Also, the Over has hit in 17 of the last 24 meetings between the Angels and the Astros.

