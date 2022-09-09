Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees odds, picks and predictions

The Tampa Bay Rays (77-58) and New York Yankees (83-55) meet Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET to launch a 3-game AL East series at Yankee Stadium. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rays vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: New York leads 9-7

The Rays have won 3 straight games and 8 of their last 9. Over that stretch, they have outscored foes 46-17. Tampa Bay heads into this series after a day off Thursday.

The Yankees — who lead the Rays by 4 1/2 games in the AL East standings — lost to the Minnesota Twins Thursday to snap a 4-game win streak. A struggling New York offense has come around a bit of late, at least at home. The Yanks own a .750 OPS over their last 7 at Yankee Stadium.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Rays at Yankees projected starters

RHP Drew Rasmussen vs. RHP Frankie Montas

Rasmussen (9-4, 2.70 ERA) is tabbed for his 24th start. He has a 1.05 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 7.9 K/9 through 116 2/3 IP.

Making a return from the paternity list: last pitched Aug. 31

Has walked just 5 batters against 37 K while posting a 1.85 ERA over his last 39 IP

Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA) owns a 1.18 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 9.0 K/9 through 135 1/3 IP over 25 starts.

Facing the Rays for a 2nd straight start (5 scoreless IP Sunday)

Current Tampa Bay batters own an aggregate .485 OPS against him

Making his 7th start for New York after being acquired from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline; posted a Boeing 7.01 ERA in his first 5 starts for the Yankees

Rays at Yankees odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:35 a.m. ET.

Money line: Rays -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Yankees -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

Rays -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Yankees -110 (bet $110 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Rays -1.5 (+160) | Yankees +1.5 (-200)

Rays -1.5 (+160) | Yankees +1.5 (-200) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Rays at Yankees picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 4, Rays3

The Yankees are a walking wounded of late, with big names missing games left and right and up and down the lineup. But New York’s offensive woes have been underpinned by support numbers that bring a lot of bad luck and timing into the picture.

Since Aug. 1, the Yanks own a .258 BABIP in high-leverage situations. They have hit .221 with runners in scoring position, but that figure is colored by a .248 BABIP. And all the while over that same time frame, New York’s contact and hard-hit rates have been right around league average.

Add in the Rasmussen-Montas matchup — one that fits as overrated-underrated, respectively — and NEW YORK (-110) is s a decent play.

Avoid the extra juice here. STEER CLEAR.

The UNDER (+100) is a slight lean.

Want action on this game or any other MLB contests? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.