Read full article on original website
Related
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 13, 2022: Rates waver
The 30-year mortgage average registered just minor movement for a second day Monday. Though still in 6% territory, the average has declined from last week, when it neared its highest level since 2008. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 6.18% 6.42%. FHA 30-Year Fixed...
Investopedia
How to Earn Passive Income Through Crypto
Cryptocurrency is a unique financial instrument that enables anyone with an internet connection to participate in a distributed economy. That includes opportunities to earn passive income. There are unique risks associated with investing and earning with cryptocurrency, even though it may seem like a bank account or social lending platform. Here’s a closer look at earning passive income through crypto.
Investopedia
What is the Ethereum Merge?
The Ethereum Merge is the joining of Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Beacon Chain with the Ethereum Mainnet to transition the Ethereum blockchain off the legacy Proof-of-Work (PoW) system. This will result in a 99.95% reduction in Ethereum’s energy consumption, and the ability to further scale the Ethereum ecosystem. It will result in Ethereum 2.0, a new version of Ethereum.
German government sells its last shares in Lufthansa
BERLIN (AP) — The German government has sold its last shares in the country’s biggest airline, Lufthansa, which it stepped in to rescue at the height of the coronavirus crisis. The government’s Finance Agency said late Tuesday that the remaining stake of some 9.9% has now been sold to international investors. The agency’s head, Jutta Doenges, said the total proceeds from selling the government’s holdings came to 1.07 billion euros (dollars) — a significant gain over the 306 million euros for which the shares were acquired. Doenges said that “the stabilization of Deutsche Lufthansa AG has been concluded successfully” and “the company is once again in private hands.” Lufthansa, which also owns carriers including Austrian Airlines and Swiss, received a 9 billion-euro government rescue package in mid-2020. The German government took a 20% stake in the company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK inflation eases to 9.9% but remains close to 40-year high – business live
Inflation eases because of a fall in petrol and diesel prices while food prices rise at fastest rate since mid-2008, driven by milk, cheese and eggs
Investopedia
Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and Citadel Securities To Launch Crypto Exchange
Financial behemoths Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, and Fidelity Digital Assets have collaborated on launching a bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange. According to a press release, the trio has merged to form a cryptocurrency exchange named EDX Markets (EDXM). Key Takeaways. Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and Citadel have teamed up to launch the...
Investopedia
eToro Charges on Through the Crypto Winter
Well, just when we thought sour sentiment, egged on by more hawkish talk from Federal Reserve officials, would drive the markets to new lows, a funny thing happened last week: buying–and a lot of it. Call it support, call it a trend reversal, or just call it a bearish bounce, but the buyers were back last week and they got busy on some beaten-down sectors, especially tech stocks. All three major averages snapped a three-week losing streak last week. The Dow added 2.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.65%, and the Nasdaq Composite–it was up 4.14%. Those big moves tend to happen when the market gets beaten down, which is why we don't sell after a downturn, if we can help it.
Investopedia
Despite Bitcoin's Bumpy Ride, MicroStrategy Plans to Buy More
While crypto assets like Ethereum (ETH) have been receiving most of the attention due to the upcoming upgrade called 'The Merge', the Bitcoin network itself has been getting some headlines. First, the top cryptocurrency showed signs of a breakout and then dropped to $20,000 on September 13, indicating a volatile week. Second, despite huge losses in the latest quarterly report, software firm Microstrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) has announced buying more Bitcoins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What to know about student loan debt forgiveness
President Joe Biden announced $10,000 in forgiveness of student loan debt for most borrowers and $20,000 to those with Pell grants, with limitations on those who make over $125,000 annually. Applications won’t be released until early October.
Investopedia
Inflation Eases for Some Small Businesses
The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index for August came in at a reading of 91.8, slightly beating expectations of 90. However, the index remains near a decade low as small businesses try to navigate historic inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions. August is the eighth straight month the index was below the 48-year average of 98.
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 12
The crypto market has shown tentative signs of breaking out of the bearish slump that has persisted for months. Several assets are showing improvements in price, not the least of which is Ethereum (ETH), which has dominated the news cycle in recent weeks. This week, other cryptocurrencies deserve some attention,...
Comments / 0