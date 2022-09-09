Well, just when we thought sour sentiment, egged on by more hawkish talk from Federal Reserve officials, would drive the markets to new lows, a funny thing happened last week: buying–and a lot of it. Call it support, call it a trend reversal, or just call it a bearish bounce, but the buyers were back last week and they got busy on some beaten-down sectors, especially tech stocks. All three major averages snapped a three-week losing streak last week. The Dow added 2.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.65%, and the Nasdaq Composite–it was up 4.14%. Those big moves tend to happen when the market gets beaten down, which is why we don't sell after a downturn, if we can help it.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO