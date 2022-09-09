Read full article on original website
Study: Nebraska ranks high among states that lost young and wealthy
OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 10th in an analysis by a financial advice website that looked at which states (and the District of Columbia) are losing the most young rich professionals. To uncover losers and gainers, SmartAsset.com examined migration trends, inflow and outflow patterns, from 2019 to 2020. The researchers...
WOWT
Nebraska phone and broadband discounts available for low-income consumers
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Data shows nearly 160,000 Nebraska households are eligible for discounts on their phone service. According to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, the Federal Lifeline Program provides eligible low-income consumers with a $9.25 per month discount on phone, broadband or bundled service plans. The Nebraska Telephone Assistance...
klkntv.com
22,000-piece K’Nex replica of Nebraska State Capitol complete after six months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 300 hours and 22,000 pieces later, an 8-foot-tall replica of the Nebraska State Capitol is now complete. The replica in 24-year-old Ben Rhodes’ living room is not the first he accomplished. The Lincoln man has also built the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and a Ferris wheel.
Santa Claus state agency delivers millions back to Nebraskans
One of every five Nebraskans has money sitting with the Unclaimed Property Division of the Nebraska State Treasurer's Office.
Merritt Reservoir SRA certified as International Dark Sky Park
Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, renowned for its Sandhills location providing spectacular astronomical views, has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park. Merritt has hosted the annual Nebraska Star Party each summer for 29 years, when professional and amateur astronomers converge to take advantage of a sky free of light pollution.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Hall of Fame announces next member to be inducted
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission announced Monday that they selected Malcolm Little, also known as Malcolm X and El Hajj Malik El Shabazz, as the next member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Ron Hull, chair of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Committee said that Malcolm...
etxview.com
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
Kearney Hub
After decades in business in Kearney, Franca's to hold retirement sale
KEARNEY — A longtime downtown business is saying goodbye with a retirement sale this weekend. Franca’s Jewelry Manufacturing and Repair at 2019 Central Ave., owned by Franca Fullmer, closed in late July after nearly 40 years in business. Wendy Spencer, owner of Sort My Stuff, will organize and...
Man wanted in Nebraska who escaped detention in Arkansas arrested
On Sunday, the Saline County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas said that Smith escaped from the county detention center at approximately 10:30 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: EMA canceled, Nebraska man found
RED CLOUD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol announced the missing south-central Nebraska man has been found. They have canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory. Around 1:20 p.m., the NSP said that 44-year-old Matthew Schoel was safely found.
News Channel Nebraska
Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change
BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
WOWT
Nebraska troopers arrested man after fatal crash in Box Butte County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska troopers arrested a man from India after a crash turned fatal in Box Butte County. Jayesh Desai, 55, of Mumbai, India was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and was lodged in Box Butte County Jail. Troopers went to the intersection of Highway 385 and Link...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
kmaland.com
Cost Biggest Barrier for Native Nebraska Students
(KMAland) -- The biggest obstacle facing indigenous students in Nebraska completing college degrees is cost, according to a new collaborative study by the National Native Scholarships Providers. Angelique Albert - CEO of the Native Forward Scholars Fund - said the data show that scholarship providers have a role to play...
Ricketts makes unannounced visit to possible routes for controversial Perkins County Canal
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts made an unannounced visit to possible routes of the proposed Perkins County Canal this week and said drought conditions in Nebraska make it even more essential that the controversial project be built. “This visit reinforced the need for us to protect every drop of South Platte River water we can,” […] The post Ricketts makes unannounced visit to possible routes for controversial Perkins County Canal appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraska state employees to rally for higher wages, better working conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska state employees will be rallying Tuesday for better working conditions and higher wages. The Nebraska Association of Public Employees, which represents 8,000 state workers, says labor contract negotiations will begin with state officials this month. The union says they hope this rally will call...
Gov. Ricketts: Strengthening Nebraska’s presence abroad
As governor, I’ve prioritized strengthening Nebraska’s presence abroad. Ninety-five percent of the world’s population lives outside of America’s borders. We must reach these international customers to grow Nebraska and create opportunities for our kids and grandkids. Last month, I led a successful trade mission to the...
News Channel Nebraska
New law to significantly reduce Robocallers in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- Robocalls and scam callers are a top complaint to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. “People are frustrated by these robocalls, citing numerous calls on a daily basis,” Sothan said. But Sothan is optimistic this won’t be a problem forever. He says the FCC’s TRACED...
KSNB Local4
One dead in Roseland grain elevator accident
ROSELAND, Neb. - A Hastings man died Monday evening in a grain silo accident at CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property. Thelander was a worker for CHS, and since it is a workplace death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.
Neb. tree program celebrates 100M trees and shrubs planted
LINCOLN — A 50-year-old program that annually distributes hundreds of thousands of tree and shrub seedlings celebrated a milestone recently, planting a tree at the Nebraska State Capitol to represent that 100 million trees and shrubs have been put in the ground. The Conservation Tree Program, run by Nebraska’s...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
