ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Nebraska phone and broadband discounts available for low-income consumers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Data shows nearly 160,000 Nebraska households are eligible for discounts on their phone service. According to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, the Federal Lifeline Program provides eligible low-income consumers with a $9.25 per month discount on phone, broadband or bundled service plans. The Nebraska Telephone Assistance...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Grand Island, NE
State
Idaho State
State
Wyoming State
State
North Dakota State
Grand Island, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
Panhandle Post

Merritt Reservoir SRA certified as International Dark Sky Park

Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, renowned for its Sandhills location providing spectacular astronomical views, has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park. Merritt has hosted the annual Nebraska Star Party each summer for 29 years, when professional and amateur astronomers converge to take advantage of a sky free of light pollution.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Hall of Fame announces next member to be inducted

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission announced Monday that they selected Malcolm Little, also known as Malcolm X and El Hajj Malik El Shabazz, as the next member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Ron Hull, chair of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Committee said that Malcolm...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

After decades in business in Kearney, Franca's to hold retirement sale

KEARNEY — A longtime downtown business is saying goodbye with a retirement sale this weekend. Franca’s Jewelry Manufacturing and Repair at 2019 Central Ave., owned by Franca Fullmer, closed in late July after nearly 40 years in business. Wendy Spencer, owner of Sort My Stuff, will organize and...
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pump Pantry#The Nebraska Lottery
News Channel Nebraska

NSP: EMA canceled, Nebraska man found

RED CLOUD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol announced the missing south-central Nebraska man has been found. They have canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory. Around 1:20 p.m., the NSP said that 44-year-old Matthew Schoel was safely found.
News Channel Nebraska

Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change

BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
kmaland.com

Cost Biggest Barrier for Native Nebraska Students

(KMAland) -- The biggest obstacle facing indigenous students in Nebraska completing college degrees is cost, according to a new collaborative study by the National Native Scholarships Providers. Angelique Albert - CEO of the Native Forward Scholars Fund - said the data show that scholarship providers have a role to play...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Ricketts makes unannounced visit to possible routes for controversial Perkins County Canal

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts made an unannounced visit to possible routes of the proposed Perkins County Canal this week and said drought conditions in Nebraska make it even more essential that the controversial project be built.  “This visit reinforced the need for us to protect every drop of South Platte River water we can,” […] The post Ricketts makes unannounced visit to possible routes for controversial Perkins County Canal appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska state employees to rally for higher wages, better working conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska state employees will be rallying Tuesday for better working conditions and higher wages. The Nebraska Association of Public Employees, which represents 8,000 state workers, says labor contract negotiations will begin with state officials this month. The union says they hope this rally will call...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Strengthening Nebraska’s presence abroad

As governor, I’ve prioritized strengthening Nebraska’s presence abroad. Ninety-five percent of the world’s population lives outside of America’s borders. We must reach these international customers to grow Nebraska and create opportunities for our kids and grandkids. Last month, I led a successful trade mission to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

New law to significantly reduce Robocallers in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- Robocalls and scam callers are a top complaint to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. “People are frustrated by these robocalls, citing numerous calls on a daily basis,” Sothan said. But Sothan is optimistic this won’t be a problem forever. He says the FCC’s TRACED...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

One dead in Roseland grain elevator accident

ROSELAND, Neb. - A Hastings man died Monday evening in a grain silo accident at CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property. Thelander was a worker for CHS, and since it is a workplace death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.
ROSELAND, NE
Panhandle Post

Neb. tree program celebrates 100M trees and shrubs planted

LINCOLN — A 50-year-old program that annually distributes hundreds of thousands of tree and shrub seedlings celebrated a milestone recently, planting a tree at the Nebraska State Capitol to represent that 100 million trees and shrubs have been put in the ground. The Conservation Tree Program, run by Nebraska’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy