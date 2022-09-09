Read full article on original website
Study: Nebraska ranks high among states that lost young and wealthy
OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 10th in an analysis by a financial advice website that looked at which states (and the District of Columbia) are losing the most young rich professionals. To uncover losers and gainers, SmartAsset.com examined migration trends, inflow and outflow patterns, from 2019 to 2020. The researchers...
Ricketts makes visit to possible routes for Perkins County Canal
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts made an unannounced visit to possible routes of the proposed Perkins County Canal this week and said drought conditions in Nebraska make it even more essential that the controversial project be built. “This visit reinforced the need for us to protect every drop of...
Gov. Ricketts: Strengthening Nebraska’s presence abroad
As governor, I’ve prioritized strengthening Nebraska’s presence abroad. Ninety-five percent of the world’s population lives outside of America’s borders. We must reach these international customers to grow Nebraska and create opportunities for our kids and grandkids. Last month, I led a successful trade mission to the...
Ricketts takes aim at Title IX changes sought by federal officials
Gov. Pete Ricketts is criticizing the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed revisions to Title IX, and on Friday he called on other Nebraskans to weigh in as well. Federal education officials have stated that a review of current regulations, and of public and stakeholder meetings, suggest that the existing rules do not best fulfill the requirement of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. That is, that schools and institutions receiving federal financial assistance eliminate discrimination on the basis of sex in their programs or activities.
Reichman of Chappell says ‘Geology rocks’
CHADRON – Cooper Reichman, a Rangeland Wildlife Management major, worked as an interpretive ranger at Mount St. Helens National Monument this summer. The native of Chappell, Nebraska, said he likes to tell people he is minoring in adventure. Reichman felt he was prepared to be a good interpretive ranger...
Neb. tree program celebrates 100M trees and shrubs planted
LINCOLN — A 50-year-old program that annually distributes hundreds of thousands of tree and shrub seedlings celebrated a milestone recently, planting a tree at the Nebraska State Capitol to represent that 100 million trees and shrubs have been put in the ground. The Conservation Tree Program, run by Nebraska’s...
Malcolm X edges NU educator for induction into Nebraska Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — Applause broke out, and some tears were even shed Monday, as Malcolm X was voted in as the next inductee to the Nebraska Hall of Fame. It was the third time the civil rights leader — who was born in Omaha — had been nominated, and he was inducted on a 4-3 vote.
Jacobson, Olson honored for contributions to agriculture
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Bankers Association recognized Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Andy Olson of Hershey with the 2022 NBA Agri-business Recognition Award. The award has been presented each year since 1983 to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of Nebraska and its agricultural industry. The presentation was made during the NBA’s Fall Agri-business Conference in Lincoln.
Hunting on state recreation areas begins in Nebraska
Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations state...
Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.
LINCOLN — An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin. SmartAsset.com rated state capitals on a variety of factors, including estimated cost of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and high...
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
No pheasants available to be released for youth season, Thanksgiving this year
Because vendors were unable to provide birds, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will not be releasing pen-reared pheasants before the youth pheasant season and Thanksgiving holiday this year. The statewide youth season still will take place Oct. 22-23, but only youth ages 15 and younger will be allowed to...
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Troopers arrest 66 impaired drivers during 'Drive Sober Campaign'
LINCOLN, NEB. — Nebraska State Troopers took 66 impaired drivers off the road during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and dispatchers have been working day and night to keep Nebraskans and our visitors safe. As the summer driving seasons ends, we encourage all motorists to also do their part to keep our roads safe.”
