Perkins County, NE

Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Strengthening Nebraska’s presence abroad

As governor, I’ve prioritized strengthening Nebraska’s presence abroad. Ninety-five percent of the world’s population lives outside of America’s borders. We must reach these international customers to grow Nebraska and create opportunities for our kids and grandkids. Last month, I led a successful trade mission to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Ricketts takes aim at Title IX changes sought by federal officials

Gov. Pete Ricketts is criticizing the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed revisions to Title IX, and on Friday he called on other Nebraskans to weigh in as well. Federal education officials have stated that a review of current regulations, and of public and stakeholder meetings, suggest that the existing rules do not best fulfill the requirement of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. That is, that schools and institutions receiving federal financial assistance eliminate discrimination on the basis of sex in their programs or activities.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Reichman of Chappell says ‘Geology rocks’

CHADRON – Cooper Reichman, a Rangeland Wildlife Management major, worked as an interpretive ranger at Mount St. Helens National Monument this summer. The native of Chappell, Nebraska, said he likes to tell people he is minoring in adventure. Reichman felt he was prepared to be a good interpretive ranger...
CHAPPELL, NE
Panhandle Post

Neb. tree program celebrates 100M trees and shrubs planted

LINCOLN — A 50-year-old program that annually distributes hundreds of thousands of tree and shrub seedlings celebrated a milestone recently, planting a tree at the Nebraska State Capitol to represent that 100 million trees and shrubs have been put in the ground. The Conservation Tree Program, run by Nebraska’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Jacobson, Olson honored for contributions to agriculture

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Bankers Association recognized Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Andy Olson of Hershey with the 2022 NBA Agri-business Recognition Award. The award has been presented each year since 1983 to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of Nebraska and its agricultural industry. The presentation was made during the NBA’s Fall Agri-business Conference in Lincoln.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Hunting on state recreation areas begins in Nebraska

Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations state...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys

TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
#Reservoir#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor#Politics Legislative#The Perkins County Canal
Panhandle Post

How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B

HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
HAYS, KS
Panhandle Post

Troopers arrest 66 impaired drivers during 'Drive Sober Campaign'

LINCOLN, NEB. — Nebraska State Troopers took 66 impaired drivers off the road during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and dispatchers have been working day and night to keep Nebraskans and our visitors safe. As the summer driving seasons ends, we encourage all motorists to also do their part to keep our roads safe.”
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

