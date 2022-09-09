ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainelle, WV

Manchin, Capito announce $10 Million in ARC grants

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mE5D_0hohldHv00

CHARLESTON WV (WVNS) – Multiple grants totaling $10,138,940 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) were announced today for places all across West Virginia.

RELATED: $1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the funds totaling more than $10 Million. The funding is being provided by ARC in order to improve health care, economic development, housing, and all sorts of endeavors to improve West Virginian infrastructure.

The announcement from the U.S. Senators comes at the same time as WV Congresswoman Carol Miller’s (R-WV) announcement of ARC funds coming to areas including Mullens and Rainelle.

“The grants announced today reflect our commitment to investing in West Virginia’s communities through the ARC. By supporting health care efforts, economic development, recovery services, affordable housing, research, and so much more, this funding will directly benefit our state in a variety of ways. As the Ranking Member of the committee that oversees the ARC, I’ll continue to advocate for the resources West Virginia needs both now and in the future.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)
Two from Fayette County arrested after stolen car reportedly sold for $30

“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for our state and the entire region. The funding announced today will support upgrades to water infrastructure, expand career training and research opportunities, address substance use disorder and more. Investing in our local communities creates good-paying, long-term jobs and spurs economic growth, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for the Mountain State.”

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

The individual awards are listed below:

  • City of Richwood – $2,750,000
  • Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc. (Mullens) – $470,640
  • Pleasant Hill PSD – $2,500,000
  • God’s Way Home, Inc. (Rainelle ) – $500,000
  • Lawrence Economic Development Corp. (South Point) – $500,000
  • Mountain Health Network (Huntington) – $500,000
  • Aspire Services Center (Morgantown) – $495,678
  • Semper Liberi Inc. (Martinsburg) – $484,044
  • Community Education Group (Lost City) – $478,560
  • Randolph County Housing Authority (Elkins) – $446,980
  • West Virginia Development Office – $440,000
  • Libera, Inc. (Morgantown) – $349,983
  • Appalachian Gateway Communities Cultural Heritage Initiative – $95,000
  • The EdVenture Group, Inc. – $53,055
  • New Vision Renewable Energy (Philippi) – $50,000
  • WVU Research Corporation – $25,000
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

$500M aerospace manufacturing hub coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. 13 News confirmed on Monday that the location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Rainelle, WV
City
Mullens, WV
City
Philippi, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Richwood, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
WVNS

Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
WVNS

Final 2 sentenced to prison for multi-state drug ring

HUNTINGTON, WV, (WVNS) – The final two of 19 defendants were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a drug ring bringing illegal substances into West Virginia. The two sentences were delivered today, September 7, 2022. They finish a case that secured convictions against all 19 defendants. An Ohio man and a Huntington woman were […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian Region#Affordable Housing#Housing Authority#Arc#Wv#Ranking
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia officials urge residents to kill a destructive bug if they see it

The spotted lanternfly is beautiful, but it is so destructive that Virginia officials are urging all residents to kill the bug if they see it. It is extremely dangerous to the environment for several reasons. The bug colonizes quickly, disrupts native ecosystems, and can cause serious problems to agriculture and forests. In addition to those those the bug can do, it is also a serious threat to the grape and wine industries in the entire state of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

One dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County

LAKE BOTTOM, WV (WVNS) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County. Cpl. J.A. Conner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, said they responded to a call on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Lake Bottom area of Mercer County. The call was in reference to someone in the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
lootpress.com

Five Physicians Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes in Connection with HOPE Clinic

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Five physicians pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at HOPE Clinic, a purported pain management clinic that operated in Beckley, Beaver and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville, Virginia. Four of the physicians each pleaded guilty to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining...
BECKLEY, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Coal Miners Rescue Stranded Couple Whose Electric Vehicle Died

When a couple’s electric car ran out of power in the middle of a major traffic jam last week, a group of West Virginia coal miners appropriately came to the rescue. The Washington DC residents were on their way to a weekend vacation when the car’s power cut off on Corridor H in Tucker County. The area is infamous for grid block traffic from 18-wheelers driving to and from Alliance Coal Company. But the group just happened to be available to help.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Charleston man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A man was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Joe Butler, 34, of Charleston, on April 8, 2021, was sentenced after aiding and abetting Rance McNeil in the distribution […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy