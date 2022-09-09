MAYSVILLE—Are you in the market for the perfect hound? If the answer is yes, then Robertson County Animal Shelter is the place for you. Titus isn’t your typical hound dog either. He likes the finer things in life and would love to be an indoor pet with a loving family of his very own. This handsome young man is approximately forty pounds and 2 years old. He loves taking walks as much as he enjoys relaxing on his doggie bed. And did I mention that he has the cutest little stubby tail? Well, he certainly does. Stop by the RCAS to meet Titus. I have a feeling you’ll fall in love with this perfectly happy hound.

