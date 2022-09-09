Read full article on original website
Dogs of the Week
MAYSVILLE—Are you in the market for the perfect hound? If the answer is yes, then Robertson County Animal Shelter is the place for you. Titus isn’t your typical hound dog either. He likes the finer things in life and would love to be an indoor pet with a loving family of his very own. This handsome young man is approximately forty pounds and 2 years old. He loves taking walks as much as he enjoys relaxing on his doggie bed. And did I mention that he has the cutest little stubby tail? Well, he certainly does. Stop by the RCAS to meet Titus. I have a feeling you’ll fall in love with this perfectly happy hound.
Tollesboro Lions Club plans many events
The Tollesboro Lions Club met Monday, Sept. 12, at the Tollesboro Lions Club Clubhouse for their regularly scheduled first meeting in September. Thirteen members were present. The meeting was opened by Tollesboro Lions Club President Craig Stanfield who gave the invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Charles Kendall. The group then broke for dinner before starting the business portion of the meeting.
Orangeburg Lions Club hosting fall festival
The Orangeburg Lions Club will host their Annual Fall Festival, Saturday, October 15, at the Orangeburg Lions Club, 8001 Day Pike, Maysville. This is the Orangeburg Lions Club’s primary fund-raiser and has been a staple since their first Fall Festival event in 1989; however the club has had to cancel the event the last two years due to restrictions caused by the COVID pandemic.
Paving underway for AA in Lewis County
FLEMINGSBURG — Work is underway on a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet resurfacing project to lay new blacktop on six miles of Kentucky 9 AA Highway through Tollesboro in Lewis County, officials with with KYTC District 9 said. Milling and paving operations will take place on the AA Highway this week...
Tollesboro Lions Club bestows Melvin Jones Fellowship honor
On Monday evening, September 13, Tollesboro Lions Club member Clinton Applegate was honored by the Tollesboro Lions Club as a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship, the highest honor that may be bestowed on a lions club member by Lions Club International. The Melvin Jones Fellowship is named after the...
Maysville native is nominated for a CMA award
NASHVILLE — Country music is heartfelt and comes in a variety of shades, making it a unique art form. It’s not surprising that everyone focuses on the singer and the band. After all, they’re the people in the limelight. While performing a song is a huge part...
Abduction allegations prompt traffic stop
Several subjects claiming to be Romanians were traveling in cars stopped by Maysville and Aberdeen police Tuesday after reports of a possible kidnapping. According to Maysville Police Chief Michael Palmer, MPD received a call from Aberdeen police who had received a tip from Ohio State Highway Patrol of a possible kidnapping in Adams County after someone witnessed a woman allegedly being forced into a car. APD asked MPD to stop cars crossing the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge which fit the desription of vehicles involved in the incident.
Ripley man recovering after bee attack
RIPLEY, Ohio — During the spring and summer seasons, gardens and wildflowers belong to the bees. It is well-known that bees are essential to the growth of the environment. The ominous buzz and flick of their pointed stinger threatens people to steer clear, allowing bees to carry on with their business. Unfortunately, the small size of the insect can easily be missed.
