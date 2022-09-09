ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China grants gaming license to NetEase, 1st since crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s second largest gaming firm NetEase has received its first online game license in over a year in a possible sign Beijing is gradually easing a crackdown on the industry. The National Press and Publication Administration, which issues licenses for video games, on Tuesday published a list of approvals for 73 games, including a mobile game by NetEase called “All-Star Street Ball Party.” In August 2021, regulators stopped issuing gaming licenses as they tightened restrictions on the tech industry. They resumed approvals in April. Tencent, the country’s biggest gaming company, has not gotten any games approved since then. However, Nanjing Wangdian Technology, a subsidiary of Tencent, got a license for a health-education mobile game called “Defense of Health.” Tencent first unveiled plans to launch this game in May 2021. But such educational games typically are less lucrative than commercial mobile games.
A London diaspora district remembers a queen — ambivalently

In a church in a West London district known locally as Little India, a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II lies open. Five days after the monarch’s passing, few have signed their names. The congregation of 300 is made up largely of the South Asian diaspora, like the majority of the estimated 70,000 people living in the district of Southall, a community tucked away in London's outer reaches of London and built on waves of migration that span 100 years. First came the Welsh coal miners, then the Irish. Then, after World War II's devastation, an influx of...
Google, Meta face record fines in South Korea over privacy violations

South Korea has fined Google and Meta more than $71 million collectively for gathering users' personal information without consent for tailored ads, regulators said Wednesday, the country's highest-ever data protection fines. Regulators said the majority of the users in South Korea -- 82 percent for Google and 98 percent for Meta -- had unknowingly allowed them to collect data on their online use.
BOJ's reported currency rate check

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, as policymakers stepped up warnings about sharp falls in the yen. read more.
