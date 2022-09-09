Read full article on original website
Related
Australia to take South Pacific leaders to UK royal funeral
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tuvalu have accepted Australia’s help to fly representatives to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and other British Commonwealth island leaders could take up the offer, Australia’s prime minister said Wednesday. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said all...
UK inflation falls to 9.9% after drop in petrol prices
Unexpected dip in August is first easing of upward pressure on cost of living in almost a year
The sovereign’s wealth: UK royal family’s finances – explained
The holdings of the crown estate, Duchy of Lancaster and Duchy of Cornwall, together worth £17bn
China grants gaming license to NetEase, 1st since crackdown
HONG KONG (AP) — China’s second largest gaming firm NetEase has received its first online game license in over a year in a possible sign Beijing is gradually easing a crackdown on the industry. The National Press and Publication Administration, which issues licenses for video games, on Tuesday published a list of approvals for 73 games, including a mobile game by NetEase called “All-Star Street Ball Party.” In August 2021, regulators stopped issuing gaming licenses as they tightened restrictions on the tech industry. They resumed approvals in April. Tencent, the country’s biggest gaming company, has not gotten any games approved since then. However, Nanjing Wangdian Technology, a subsidiary of Tencent, got a license for a health-education mobile game called “Defense of Health.” Tencent first unveiled plans to launch this game in May 2021. But such educational games typically are less lucrative than commercial mobile games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exclusive-Goodyear settles labour abuse claims with workers at Malaysian factory
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has reached an agreement to settle a labour dispute at its Malaysian factory with migrant workers who alleged unpaid wages and benefits, the company and five former workers told Reuters.
A London diaspora district remembers a queen — ambivalently
In a church in a West London district known locally as Little India, a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II lies open. Five days after the monarch’s passing, few have signed their names. The congregation of 300 is made up largely of the South Asian diaspora, like the majority of the estimated 70,000 people living in the district of Southall, a community tucked away in London's outer reaches of London and built on waves of migration that span 100 years. First came the Welsh coal miners, then the Irish. Then, after World War II's devastation, an influx of...
U.K.・
UK inflation eases to 9.9% but remains close to 40-year high – business live
Inflation eases because of a fall in petrol and diesel prices while food prices rise at fastest rate since mid-2008, driven by milk, cheese and eggs
Google, Meta face record fines in South Korea over privacy violations
South Korea has fined Google and Meta more than $71 million collectively for gathering users' personal information without consent for tailored ads, regulators said Wednesday, the country's highest-ever data protection fines. Regulators said the majority of the users in South Korea -- 82 percent for Google and 98 percent for Meta -- had unknowingly allowed them to collect data on their online use.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BOJ's reported currency rate check
Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, as policymakers stepped up warnings about sharp falls in the yen. read more.
Comments / 0