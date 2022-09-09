ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

I Tried Some Popular Press-On Nails, And These Are The Best IMO

By Loren Cecil
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NV9Fs_0hohWinv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xcCq_0hohWinv00
Maddie Abuyuan / BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

There’s something about a good manicure that makes everything in your life feel more put together.

Once upon a time, I could achieve that satisfaction simply by painting my own nails. Eventually I started visiting the nail salon every once in a while, mostly just to maintain my cuticles. But then gel manicures became a thing, and fun nail art started trending that really isn’t worth getting unless it’ll last. Before I knew it, my nails were thin and sad and breaking constantly.

As much as I hate looking at my bare, stubby fingers, I also don’t want to destroy my nails beyond repair, so there was only one potential solution left to consider: press-on nails.

Thankfully, press-ons made a comeback some time after the birth of the gel manicure, and there are far better options than those square-shaped stick-on French sets I got from CVS in middle school. However, now that there’s glue involved, I wanted to verify that they wouldn’t be just as damaging to my poor, frail nails.

How to optimize nail health

“The best thing you could do for your nails is absolutely nothing,” said Rachel Nazarian, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. “Trim them and keep them away from harsh chemicals. Keep them out of water. Hydrate the cuticle.”

Not exactly what I wanted to hear, but on the plus side, Nazarian said that she would prefer press-on nails to gel manicures for the sake of nail health.

“Removal [of press-ons] is less traumatizing to the nail than removal of the gel manicure,” she said. “It’s still a little traumatizing because you still have to remove that adhesion, but you’re not destroying the nail that is required when you take off that gel. It weakens it so much more.”

Marissa Spagnoli is not a doctor or nail technician, but she is a full-time beauty content creator with lots of experience when it comes to nails, and she’s come to the same conclusion.

“I feel like honestly nothing is necessarily good for your nails, like anything you do is gonna somehow affect them, but I've seen the least damage using press-ons,” she said. “Honestly, the press-ons have been keeping my nails pretty healthy considering I'm gluing them on myself.”

While the damage caused by scraping off a gel manicure is not permanent (you can grow out your nails and the new ones will be healthy again), Nazarian is also not a fan of the UV exposure required to set the polish or any aggressive cuticle pushing and cutting that often occurs during manicures.

She explained that the nail matrix sits right under your cuticle, which is the area where your fingernails start to grow. Therefore, if you’re too rough with your nail beds or apply too much pressure, it can cause bad grooving, ridging, and other permanent damage to the nail.

The best press-on nails

Since Spagnoli refuses to go out without any nail polish on, she has tested a wide variety of press-on nails to find what looks the most natural. Along the way, she’s figured out some best practices when it comes to application and general tips to keep in mind.

As most instructions say, she advises applying the glue to both the fake nail and your real nail to avoid glue bubbles. Always keep the little tube of glue in your purse just in case one pops off in public (though if you apply them correctly, they should stay put).

For removal, although false nail removers do exist, Spagnoli thinks they’re a waste of money since you can just soak your nails in acetone or sometimes even warm, soapy water until the glue loosens. If the nail doesn’t detach on its own, you can use the small wooden tool that comes in most sets to pop it off.

There are tons of press-on nail brands on the market these days, but Spagnoli’s favorites include the Kiss line that you can buy at drugstores and the ones from Olive & June , which are available through the brand’s own site and at Target.

Of course, I couldn’t just take her word for it — this was my own nail journey after all, so I had to see for myself.

Olive & June Press-On Fake Nails

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBix1_0hohWinv00
Olive & June

Spagnoli said that Olive & June’s press-on nails were not only the best bang for your buck, but also a great option for those who are new to the fake nail game. One set comes with 42 nails, which is more than most other brands, so you can potentially get two uses out of a single pack. She said they also require the least amount of cutting and filing.

The pack comes with nail glue, a mini nail file/buffer, a prep pad, a useful pamphlet with tips for application, and the small wooden tool that you can use to gently push back your cuticles, clean out under your nails, or pop them off when you’re ready.

Her only con was that Target doesn’t always have all of the styles in stock, so when she needs some nails in a pinch, she has to opt for another brand.

That was my experience when I went to purchase my Olive & June nails, so I ended up ordering a set directly from its website, which I would not recommend due to shipping cost and time. These are the ones I would have wanted from Target if they’d been in stock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLrkG_0hohWinv00
Olive & June

I loved the bright cherry red color and shape of the ones I got, but they definitely looked and felt cheaper up close than they appeared in the packaging. I’m definitely no pro when it comes to gluing these nails on, but they didn’t feel as sturdy as others, and one thumbnail popped off within hours. They were also much longer on than they looked in images (labeled as medium length, oval shape), and they did not file down easily, so they ended up feeling way too long for my liking.

My least favorite part, however, was the removal. The whole nail dissolved after being soaked in acetone even though the instructions stated you could use that method for removal. I assume this has to do with the fact that they are made from “94% post-consumer recycled materials,” which should be a plus, but they ended up sort of melting into my real nails.

It was almost impossible to get all of the melted red material off my nails after much soaking and buffing, leaving them stained and littered with hard chunks of fake nail for days. For that reason, I would only recommend these if you’re committed to the existing shape and length and you buy the brand’s press-on nail remover to hopefully avoid my catastrophe.

You can buy Cherry Crush Press-On Nails from Olive & June for around $10.

You can buy Olive & June ice blue medium almond press-on nails from Target for around $10.

KISS Salon Acrylic French Nail Manicure Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gj6fH_0hohWinv00
Kiss

I had the best experience by far with the Kiss Salon Acrylic manicure set. Kiss is the brand that Spagnoli buys the most, and for good reason. The brand boasts several subcategories depending on the style you like and your preferred application process, including the imPress line that requires no glue at all.

These French nude nails are her favorite for a subtle, natural-looking French manicure (her runner-up is the Classy plain ombré set), and I have to agree based on my trial.

They came with about half the amount of nails as the Olive & June set, but were less expensive and included all of the same accessories (glue, file, prep pad, wooden tool, instructions). Despite the fact that they were way too long and not my desired shape, I ended up loving the look and feel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLG7l_0hohWinv00
Kiss

Spagnoli mentioned that they’re also too long for her, so she cuts them down and files them to suit her style, and I did the same. After cutting them shorter, I was easily able to file them into more of an oval shape. No matter what I did, from cooking to washing dishes, to opening cans, they never felt like they were going to fall off, and nobody could tell that they were fake.

The removal process wasn’t seamless, as I still had to soak in acetone for a long time and use some force to pop them off (which the company doesn’t recommend), and there were still remnants of the nail glue, but Kiss remained the winner for me.

You can buy KISS Salon Acrylic French Nail Manicure Set from Amazon for around $7.

Klaw Beauty Angel Energy Press-On Nails

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIGiJ_0hohWinv00
Klaw

I started seeing Klaw Beauty nails on my social media, and after browsing its site, I thought the company had the coolest art and designs of the three brands I tried. I love a neutral vibe and ultimately decided to go with Angel Energy . That was my first mistake.

Klaw press-on nail packs come with 24 fake nails, glue, and a mini file (no wooden tool or prep pad), but they were relatively comparable to the others. The biggest issue really had to do with my choice of design, since the base ended up being completely translucent. You could fully see the glue and my natural nail underneath, which did not make for the best-looking manicure. But I’m sure that wouldn’t be the case with other options that have colored bases.

Though I loved the oval shape, they were advertised as medium length but, again, were way too long. I have now accepted that medium nails are what I consider to be very long nails, and very long nails are not for me. I was, however, able to clip them and file them without too much of a problem, just not quite as easily as the Kiss nails. Removal was on par with Kiss.

These were the most expensive of all the nails I tried, and given that you can only buy them directly from the Klaw website, there was an added cost for shipping. But considering that it can be hard to find trendy, somewhat natural-looking art for press-on nails, I wouldn’t rule out Klaw if you’re OK with the aforementioned drawbacks.

You can buy Press-On Nails from Klaw Beauty for around $19.

Overall, my nails didn’t feel remarkably healthy after gluing on any of these sets, but they didn’t start in the healthiest place, so that’s to be expected, I suppose. I will say that my natural nails do not feel as weak or breakable as they do after a few gel manicures in a row, plus that would’ve cost me significantly more than these three sets, so I’ll consider it a win for press-ons. ●

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Art#Nail File#The Nails#Nail Polish#Nail Salon#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
HEALTH
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'

After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs

Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
DRINKS
TODAY.com

I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing

A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
FOOD & DRINKS
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy