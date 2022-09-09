Picking the Pac: CollegeWire staff make their Week 2 selections

Here we go again.

The staffs are the Pac-12 College Wire sites decided Week 1 selections went so well that we thought we would go for Week 2. Again, there were plenty of easy picks out there such as UCLA over Alcorn State and Washington over Portland State.

But there are some sneaky good games here this week. Colorado goes to Air Force, Oregon State goes to Fresno State, and of course, the Pac-12 opener where No. 10 USC travels to Stanford.

There weren’t any crazy selections, but TrojansWire editor Matt Zemek was the only one to pick Arizona defeat Mississippi State. He obviously liked what he saw last week with the Wildcats’ win over San Diego State.

Here are the picks for this week:

Southern Utah at No. 15 Utah, 10:30 am PST, Pac-12 Network

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel -Don Smalley -Andy Patton -Matt Zemek -Don James -Matt Wadleigh -Jack Carlough -Tony Cosolo -Patrick Conn -

Colorado at Air Force, 12:30 pm PST, CBS

Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel -Don Smalley -Andy Patton -Matt Zemek -Don James -Matt Wadleigh -Jack Carlough -Tony Cosolo -Patrick Conn -

Washington St. at Wisconsin, 12:30 pm PST, Fox

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel -Don Smalley -Andy Patton -Matt Zemek -Don James -Matt Wadleigh -Jack Carlough -Tony Cosolo -Patrick Conn -

Portland St. at Washington, 1 pm PST, Pac-12 Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel -Don Smalley -Andy Patton -Matt Zemek -Don James -Matt Wadleigh -Jack Carlough -Tony Cosolo -Patrick Conn -

UNLV at California, 1 pm PST, Pac-12 Network Bay Area

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel -Don Smalley -Andy Patton -Matt Zemek -Don James -Matt Wadleigh -Jack Carlough -Tony Cosolo -Patrick Conn -

Alabama St. at UCLA, 2 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel -Don Smalley -Andy Patton -Matt Zemek -Don James -Matt Wadleigh -Jack Carlough -Tony Cosolo -Patrick Conn -

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 4:30 pm PST, ESPN

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel -Don Smalley -Andy Patton -Matt Zemek -Don James -Matt Wadleigh -Jack Carlough -Tony Cosolo -Patrick Conn -

No. 10 USC at Stanford, 4:30 pm PST, ABC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel -Don Smalley -Andy Patton -Matt Zemek -Don James -Matt Wadleigh -Jack Carlough -Tony Cosolo -Patrick Conn -

Eastern Washington at No. 24 Oregon, 5:30 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel -Don Smalley -Andy Patton -Matt Zemek -Don James -Matt Wadleigh -Jack Carlough -Tony Cosolo -Patrick Conn -

Oregon St. at Fresno St., 7:30 pm PST, CBS Sports Network

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel -Don Smalley -Andy Patton -Matt Zemek -Don James -Matt Wadleigh -Jack Carlough -Tony Cosolo -Patrick Conn -

Mississippi St at Arizona, 8 pm PST, Fox Sports 1

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel -Don Smalley -Andy Patton -Matt Zemek -Don James -Matt Wadleigh -Jack Carlough -Tony Cosolo -Patrick Conn -

