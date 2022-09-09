ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picking the Pac: CollegeWire staff make their Week 2 selections

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Here we go again.

The staffs are the Pac-12 College Wire sites decided Week 1 selections went so well that we thought we would go for Week 2. Again, there were plenty of easy picks out there such as UCLA over Alcorn State and Washington over Portland State.

But there are some sneaky good games here this week. Colorado goes to Air Force, Oregon State goes to Fresno State, and of course, the Pac-12 opener where No. 10 USC travels to Stanford.

There weren’t any crazy selections, but TrojansWire editor Matt Zemek was the only one to pick Arizona defeat Mississippi State. He obviously liked what he saw last week with the Wildcats’ win over San Diego State.

Here are the picks for this week:

Southern Utah at No. 15 Utah, 10:30 am PST, Pac-12 Network

DucksWire staff Zac Neel - Utah Don Smalley - Utah Andy Patton - Utah TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek -
Utah Don James - Utah Matt Wadleigh - Utah ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Utah Tony Cosolo - Utah USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Utah

Colorado at Air Force, 12:30 pm PST, CBS

DucksWire staff Zac Neel - Colorado Don Smalley - Air Force Andy Patton - Colorado TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Air Force Don James - Colorado Matt Wadleigh - Air Force ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Air Force Tony Cosolo - Air Force
USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Air Force

Washington St. at Wisconsin, 12:30 pm PST, Fox

DucksWire staff Zac Neel - Wisconsin Don Smalley -
Wisconsin Andy Patton - Wisconsin TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Wisconsin Don James - Wisconsin Matt Wadleigh - Wisconsin ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Wisconsin Tony Cosolo - Wisconsin USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Wisconsin

Portland St. at Washington, 1 pm PST, Pac-12 Washington

DucksWire staff Zac Neel - Washington Don Smalley - Washington Andy Patton - Washington TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Washington Don James - Washington Matt Wadleigh - Washington ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Washington Tony Cosolo - Washington USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Washington

UNLV at California, 1 pm PST, Pac-12 Network Bay Area

DucksWire staff Zac Neel - California Don Smalley - California Andy Patton - UNLV TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - UNLV Don James - California Matt Wadleigh - California ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - California Tony Cosolo - California USA TODAY Patrick Conn - California

Alabama St. at UCLA, 2 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

DucksWire staff Zac Neel - UCLA Don Smalley - UCLA Andy Patton - UCLA TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - UCLA Don James - UCLA Matt Wadleigh - UCLA ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - UCLA Tony Cosolo - UCLA USA TODAY Patrick Conn - UCLA

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 4:30 pm PST, ESPN

DucksWire staff Zac Neel - Oklahoma State Don Smalley - Oklahoma State Andy Patton - Oklahoma State TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Oklahoma State Don James - Oklahoma State Matt Wadleigh - Oklahoma State ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Oklahoma State Tony Cosolo - Oklahoma State USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Oklahoma State

No. 10 USC at Stanford, 4:30 pm PST, ABC

DucksWire staff Zac Neel - USC Don Smalley - USC Andy Patton - USC TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - USC Don James - USC Matt Wadleigh - USC ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - USC Tony Cosolo - USC USA TODAY Patrick Conn - USC

Eastern Washington at No. 24 Oregon, 5:30 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

DucksWire staff Zac Neel - Oregon Don Smalley - Oregon Andy Patton - Oregon TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Oregon Don James - Oregon Matt Wadleigh - Oregon ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Oregon Tony Cosolo - Oregon USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Oregon

Oregon St. at Fresno St., 7:30 pm PST, CBS Sports Network

DucksWire staff Zac Neel - Oregon State Don Smalley - Oregon State Andy Patton - Fresno State TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Oregon State Don James - Fresno State Matt Wadleigh - Fresno State ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Oregon State Tony Cosolo - Fresno State USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Fresno State

Mississippi St at Arizona, 8 pm PST, Fox Sports 1

DucksWire staff Zac Neel - Mississippi State Don Smalley - Mississippi State Andy Patton - Mississippi State TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Arizona Don James - Mississippi State Matt Wadleigh - Mississippi State ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Mississippi State Tony Cosolo - Mississippi State USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Mississippi State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Pac-12 after Week 2

We present to you our Pac-12 rankings after Week 2 of the 2022 college football season. Rankings need to be done properly. Better to have no rankings at all until November, so that we can just evaluate teams for two months and then — when the bodies of work come into focus, and we see who’s really good and who’s actually not so good — we can make proper assessments of teams.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Auburn: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Penn State Nittany Lions head south to take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday for a highly anticipated non-conference matchup. After last season’s showdown in primetime in Beaver Stadium, Penn State could be heading into some dangerous territory before a wild and energetic crowd with the Tigers looking for some revenge. Penn State held on to win last year’s meeting, the first in the home-and-home scheduling agreement between the two schools. This will be Penn State’s first time playing at Auburn. We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll...
On3.com

Paul Finebaum calls No. 1 Alabama 'overrated,' rips Bill O'Brien over major deficiencies vs Texas

Paul Finebaum believes Alabama has some immense work to do if they want to get back to the pinnacle of college football. While the Crimson Tide were already penciled in by many as a College Football Playoff lock, Saturday’s performance against Texas will go a long way to dispel those notions. Joining Sportscenter on Sunday morning, Finebaum laid into Alabama’s play against the Longhorns, as well as Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas jumps another six spots in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The Razorbacks took care of business against South Carolina in their SEC opener, but they got some help for some upset that happened around the country for the large leap in the coaches poll. Head coaches around the country put the Razorbacks to No. 11, once again jumping six spots in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll for the second week in a row. The 44-30 win over South Carolina again impressed the college football world. Our Taylor Jones believes that Arkansas can be the first team this season to defeat the evil empire – I mean Alabama – in a couple...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska fires former Oregon OC Scott Frost after horrendous start

Sometimes you can’t come home again. After an embarrassing loss to Georgia Southern at home, Nebraska informed head coach and former Oregon Duck offensive coordinator Scott Frost that his services will no longer be required. This was to be expected after the Cornhuskers dropped the opener to Northwestern after some questionable coaching decisions and then the Cornhuskers had to surge in the second half to defeat North Dakota. But the straw that broke the camel’s back was a 45-42 loss to the Eagles last night in Lincoln. Frost’s five-year tenure ended with a 16-31 mark. His career has been a rollercoaster to say the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CU Buffs aren’t the second-best college football team in Colorado, per latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank

Things aren’t going well for CU. The Buffs are 0-2 for the first time since 2012 and they could easily be 0-4 with Minnesota and UCLA up next. On Saturday, Air Force confirmed that it’s the best college football team in Colorado, but it’s also possible that the Buffs aren’t even second-best. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports dropped his 1-131 NCAA re-rank on Monday and the 0-2 Colorado State Rams — the same Rams who just lost to Middle Tennessee — were No. 113, six spots ahead of CU at No. 119. Dang. I’ll admit that new CSU head coach Jay Norvell...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kentucky made Utah and the Pac-12 look really bad

It is true that in Week 1 of a season, a team and coaching staff enter a game with some uncertainties about what to do and how to make adjustments. Merely having one more week can make all the difference in preparing for a specific opponent or player. Having one game on tape in the new season can give a good defensive coach a much better idea of how to prepare for a quality player.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

