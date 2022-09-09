Picking the Pac: CollegeWire staff make their Week 2 selections
Here we go again.
The staffs are the Pac-12 College Wire sites decided Week 1 selections went so well that we thought we would go for Week 2. Again, there were plenty of easy picks out there such as UCLA over Alcorn State and Washington over Portland State.
But there are some sneaky good games here this week. Colorado goes to Air Force, Oregon State goes to Fresno State, and of course, the Pac-12 opener where No. 10 USC travels to Stanford.
There weren’t any crazy selections, but TrojansWire editor Matt Zemek was the only one to pick Arizona defeat Mississippi State. He obviously liked what he saw last week with the Wildcats’ win over San Diego State.
Here are the picks for this week:
Southern Utah at No. 15 Utah, 10:30 am PST, Pac-12 NetworkDucksWire staff Zac Neel - Utah Don Smalley - Utah Andy Patton - Utah TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Utah Don James - Utah Matt Wadleigh - Utah ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Utah Tony Cosolo - Utah USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Utah
Colorado at Air Force, 12:30 pm PST, CBSDucksWire staff Zac Neel - Colorado Don Smalley - Air Force Andy Patton - Colorado TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Air Force Don James - Colorado Matt Wadleigh - Air Force ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Air Force Tony Cosolo - Air Force USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Air Force
Washington St. at Wisconsin, 12:30 pm PST, FoxDucksWire staff Zac Neel - Wisconsin Don Smalley - Wisconsin Andy Patton - Wisconsin TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Wisconsin Don James - Wisconsin Matt Wadleigh - Wisconsin ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Wisconsin Tony Cosolo - Wisconsin USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Wisconsin
Portland St. at Washington, 1 pm PST, Pac-12 WashingtonDucksWire staff Zac Neel - Washington Don Smalley - Washington Andy Patton - Washington TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Washington Don James - Washington Matt Wadleigh - Washington ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Washington Tony Cosolo - Washington USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Washington
UNLV at California, 1 pm PST, Pac-12 Network Bay AreaDucksWire staff Zac Neel - California Don Smalley - California Andy Patton - UNLV TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - UNLV Don James - California Matt Wadleigh - California ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - California Tony Cosolo - California USA TODAY Patrick Conn - California
Alabama St. at UCLA, 2 pm PST, Pac-12 NetworkDucksWire staff Zac Neel - UCLA Don Smalley - UCLA Andy Patton - UCLA TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - UCLA Don James - UCLA Matt Wadleigh - UCLA ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - UCLA Tony Cosolo - UCLA USA TODAY Patrick Conn - UCLA
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 4:30 pm PST, ESPNDucksWire staff Zac Neel - Oklahoma State Don Smalley - Oklahoma State Andy Patton - Oklahoma State TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Oklahoma State Don James - Oklahoma State Matt Wadleigh - Oklahoma State ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Oklahoma State Tony Cosolo - Oklahoma State USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Oklahoma State
No. 10 USC at Stanford, 4:30 pm PST, ABCDucksWire staff Zac Neel - USC Don Smalley - USC Andy Patton - USC TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - USC Don James - USC Matt Wadleigh - USC ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - USC Tony Cosolo - USC USA TODAY Patrick Conn - USC
Eastern Washington at No. 24 Oregon, 5:30 pm PST, Pac-12 NetworkDucksWire staff Zac Neel - Oregon Don Smalley - Oregon Andy Patton - Oregon TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Oregon Don James - Oregon Matt Wadleigh - Oregon ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Oregon Tony Cosolo - Oregon USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Oregon
Oregon St. at Fresno St., 7:30 pm PST, CBS Sports NetworkDucksWire staff Zac Neel - Oregon State Don Smalley - Oregon State Andy Patton - Fresno State TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Oregon State Don James - Fresno State Matt Wadleigh - Fresno State ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Oregon State Tony Cosolo - Fresno State USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Fresno State
Mississippi St at Arizona, 8 pm PST, Fox Sports 1DucksWire staff Zac Neel - Mississippi State Don Smalley - Mississippi State Andy Patton - Mississippi State TrojansWire staff Matt Zemek - Arizona Don James - Mississippi State Matt Wadleigh - Mississippi State ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff Jack Carlough - Mississippi State Tony Cosolo - Mississippi State USA TODAY Patrick Conn - Mississippi State
1
1
Comments / 0