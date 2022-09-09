EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers have had so many consecutive losing seasons that the results of an opening game can be blown out of proportion. Take Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium between the Panthers (0-1) and Giants (1-0). Coming off a 4-13 record in 2021 and with Brian Daboll entering his first season as coach, little was expected of Giants after five consecutive losing seasons. Surprisingly, the Giants beat two-time defending AFC South champion Tennessee 21-20 on the road last week with a late touchdown and 2-point conversion. For many fans, gloom and doom was replaced with hope for a miraculous turnaround in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO