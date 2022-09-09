ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Princess Anne curtsies to mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in powerful moment

Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday. The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth's children walk behind her coffin in Edinburgh

King Charles III and other members of the royal family traveled behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a procession through Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday. The procession followed the late monarch’s casket as it was moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth’s life was scheduled to take place.
U.K.
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth’s final journey back to London begins

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be flown back to London on Tuesday where guards are already rehearsing for next week’s funeral service. Meanwhile, King Charles III is heading to Northern Ireland where residents will pay respects to the late monarch and meet the new one. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2022.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
TODAY.com

Prince Harry, Princess Anne pay moving tributes to the queen

Thousands lined the streets with an outpouring of love for Queen Elizabeth as she began her final journey back to London. Prince Harry released his first statement since her passing and in a powerful moment, Princess Anne honored her mother with an emotional final curtsey.Sept. 12, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Will King Charles rule for a long time? What we know about his health

With the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes are on King Charles III, who becomes monarch at 73 — an age when most people are already years into their retirement. It can be a demanding job with daily official engagements, lots of travel and non-stop meetings...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Rift#Nbc#Uk
TODAY.com

Here's where Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis will live after her death

After Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, royal watchers and dog lovers everywhere had one lingering question: What would happen to her beloved pets?. The queen was known for her love of corgis (and dorgis, a crossbreed of corgis and dashchunds), as well as other animals....
ANIMALS
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Tony Blair recalls telling the queen to speak out after Diana’s death

In a revealing interview, Sir Tony Blair talks about Queen Elizabeth’s legendary reign and his rare relationship with her during his 10 years as Prime Minister. He recalls his advice to the monarch after Princess Diana’s death, saying, “she was trying to balance what she had to do as a queen and what she had to do as a grandmother.”Sept. 13, 2022.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy