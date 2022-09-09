Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Princess Anne curtsies to mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in powerful moment
Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday. The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The...
TODAY.com
Queen Elizabeth's children walk behind her coffin in Edinburgh
King Charles III and other members of the royal family traveled behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a procession through Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday. The procession followed the late monarch’s casket as it was moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth’s life was scheduled to take place.
TODAY.com
Kate Middleton tearfully reveals how Prince Louis comforted her after queen’s death in viral video
The former Kate Middleton is seen getting emotional when talking about her children and the death of Queen Elizabeth II in a viral video shared on TikTok. The clip — taken when the Princess of Wales met with supporters outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Sept. 10 — has racked up more than 2.1 million views.
TODAY.com
Queen Elizabeth’s final journey back to London begins
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be flown back to London on Tuesday where guards are already rehearsing for next week’s funeral service. Meanwhile, King Charles III is heading to Northern Ireland where residents will pay respects to the late monarch and meet the new one. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
Prince Harry, Princess Anne pay moving tributes to the queen
Thousands lined the streets with an outpouring of love for Queen Elizabeth as she began her final journey back to London. Prince Harry released his first statement since her passing and in a powerful moment, Princess Anne honored her mother with an emotional final curtsey.Sept. 12, 2022.
TODAY.com
Why Scotland is important to Queen Elizabeth and the royal family
NBC royal contributor Daisy McAndrew shares insight into why Scotland has been important to the royal family over the years and why it’s playing such a “central role” while marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II.Sept. 12, 2022.
TODAY.com
Will King Charles rule for a long time? What we know about his health
With the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes are on King Charles III, who becomes monarch at 73 — an age when most people are already years into their retirement. It can be a demanding job with daily official engagements, lots of travel and non-stop meetings...
TODAY.com
The new line of succession: Where the royal family members stand
With the queen’s death, the line of succession has shifted entirely and more members of the royal family have stepped into the limelight. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Here's where Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis will live after her death
After Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, royal watchers and dog lovers everywhere had one lingering question: What would happen to her beloved pets?. The queen was known for her love of corgis (and dorgis, a crossbreed of corgis and dashchunds), as well as other animals....
TODAY.com
Healthy habits that helped Queen Elizabeth achieve extraordinary longevity
Up until last year, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was the picture of healthy longevity — she not only enjoyed an extremely long and active life, but made it to 96 without being afflicted by cancer, dementia or other health issues that can come with aging. “Queen Elizabeth was a...
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
TODAY.com
Queen’s reign brought UK-Irish tensions to a ‘neutral place:’ analyst
King Charles III will head to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, a region with a turbulent history with the United Kingdom and the monarchy. NBC News contributor Wilfred Frost looks back on the history between the crown and the country.Sept. 13, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Royal rebranding: Here's everything that'll get updated for new king
As King Charles III begins his reign, there is a list of changes that will take place across the Commonwealth, including an adjustment to the national anthem and stamps printed with a new face. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Sept. 12, 2022.
John Oliver's Jabs At Queen Elizabeth Are Cut From U.K. Version Of His Show
British broadcaster Sky was criticized online for scrapping the jokes.
TODAY.com
Queen begins final journey from Scotland; William and Harry reunite
Queen Elizabeth has begun her final journey from Balmoral to London. Meanwhile, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle reunited to visit tributes at Windsor Castle. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for Sunday TODAY.Sept. 11, 2022.
TODAY.com
Tony Blair recalls telling the queen to speak out after Diana’s death
In a revealing interview, Sir Tony Blair talks about Queen Elizabeth’s legendary reign and his rare relationship with her during his 10 years as Prime Minister. He recalls his advice to the monarch after Princess Diana’s death, saying, “she was trying to balance what she had to do as a queen and what she had to do as a grandmother.”Sept. 13, 2022.
Comments / 0