LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Kaleido Intelligence, a leading roaming market research and consulting firm, has announced its latest Roaming Vendor Hub research, providing the most up-to-date rankings and scores for mobile roaming vendors and service providers across 7 different product categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005080/en/ BICS, IBASIS, MOBILEUM, SYNIVERSE & VODAFONE ROAMING SERVICES ARE RECOGNISED AS LEADING CHAMPION ROAMING VENDORS BY KALEIDO INTELLIGENCE. THE ATTACHED IMAGE SHOWS THOSE VENDORS ASSESSED AS CHAMPIONS. 12 VENDORS ACHIEVED THIS ASSESSMENT, FROM 41 VENDORS ASSESSED OVER A 4 MONTH RESEARCH PERIOD. (Photo: Business Wire)

