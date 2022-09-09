The energy plan announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss contains a “big hole” as it will not protect the poorest families and disabled people who are already struggling with their bills, charities have said.Bills for the average household will be frozen at no more than £2,500 a year, a long-awaited announcement confirmed on Thursday.This is on top of the previously promised £400 discount on energy bills for every household over the winter.But Ms Truss did not announce any additional support targeted towards low-income households on benefits, or disabled people who face extra costs.A big, welcome intervention, but it's not a...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO