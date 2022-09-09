ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

investing.com

Crude Oil Lower After U.S. Inflation Surprise; More Rate Hikes Feared

Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Tuesday after stronger than anticipated U.S. inflation figures boosted the dollar on renewed expectations of further aggressive U.S. rate hikes, potentially curbing economic activity. By 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.3% lower at $87.56 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.4%...
investing.com

Venezuela inflation accelerates to 8.2% m/m in August

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's monthly inflation rate increased to 8.2% in August from 7.5% in July, according to data released on Tuesday by the country's central bank. According to Reuters calculations, this takes Venezuela's year-on-year figure to 114.1%, the highest in Latin America. Inflation figures had improved briefly in July,...
investing.com

Poland offers to buy Tauron's coal mining unit for 1 zloty

GDAŃSK (Reuters) - Poland's Ministry of State Assets has offered to buy Tauron's coal production unit Tauron Wydobycie for a symbolic 1 zloty ($0.2118), the Polish utility said on Tuesday. Poland's government has been pushing a plan to carve out the coal assets of state-controlled utilities PGE, Tauron and...
investing.com

Royal family to greet queen's coffin in London after journey from Scotland

LONDON/BELFAST (Reuters) - The late Queen Elizabeth's coffin was being driven slowly through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, to be met by her son and successor King Charles and her children, grandchildren and their spouses - a historic gathering of the royal family in the final days of mourning before Monday's state funeral.
The Independent

Energy plan ‘will not protect poorest and disabled people already struggling’

The energy plan announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss contains a “big hole” as it will not protect the poorest families and disabled people who are already struggling with their bills, charities have said.Bills for the average household will be frozen at no more than £2,500 a year, a long-awaited announcement confirmed on Thursday.This is on top of the previously promised £400 discount on energy bills for every household over the winter.But Ms Truss did not announce any additional support targeted towards low-income households on benefits, or disabled people who face extra costs.A big, welcome intervention, but it's not a...
investing.com

Many fleeing Russian troops near Kharkiv have exited Ukraine -U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia has largely ceded its gains near Kharkiv and many of the withdrawing Russian soldiers have exited Ukraine, moving over the border back into Russia, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday. As it pulls back, the United States has seen anecdotal reports of Russian forces abandoning...
