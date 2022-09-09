Read full article on original website
Cardano, Bitcoin, and Big Eyes – Three Crypto Tokens to Watch This Crypto Winter
The crypto winter has left a lot of investors scrambling to get more out of their portfolios. With the huge price slashes, crypto tokens have experienced, it is normal for investors to feel fear and uncertainty. As the crypto winter continues to affect token prices, investors are advised not to miss this opportunity to buy the dip. They should embrace the price discounts on token prices and load up on good projects that are currently trading below their value. Before purchasing any crypto tokens, investors are encouraged to conduct thorough research into the projects to prevent the purchase of duds or poor projects. Fundamentals, use cases, and tokenomics are three areas investors should investigate before allocating capital to any project.
How Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin, and Polygon are raking in massive profits
The cryptocurrency market has been going strong for years now, and the trend is only going to carry more people along. As there is an increase in the purchase and gained profits from cryptocurrency, it is essential to know which ones to purchase to maximize benefits. Cryptocurrency is a great...
Large ETH Transactions To Exchanges Spark Market Dump Fears
The Ethereum Merge is only about two days away according to the difficulty adjustment, and sentiments around ETH during this time have been peaking. Most of this has been on the bullish side, but some things that have taken place in the market have begun to trigger some negative sentiment from investors. Mostly, these have been large whale transactions being moved onto centralized exchanges, causing fears that there might be massive dumps on the way.
Consider These Tokens for Massive Profits- Tamadoge, Theta, and Big Eyes
By making the correct investment in the right project, many people have found success in the cryptocurrency market. It is no news that investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the best ways to earn loads of money. This fact has been known for the past few years, so many investors have used it to their advantage.
Bridge (BRG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Bridge (BRG) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BRG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As the most public oracle on BNB chain, Bridge (BRG)...
Cosmos (ATOM) and Chronoly.io (CRNO) Outperform in Crypto Bear Market
Following the crypto crash of early 2022, there’s been no disputing that we are in a bear market. Many projects have crashed 70%+, some even erasing 90%+ from their values in late 2021. While crypto prices have stayed suppressed and ranging, a selection of tokens has outperformed the market.
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
Why Devere CEO Doesn’t Hesitate In Buying The Bitcoin Dip
The big boss of Devere Group has confirmed that he is buying the Bitcoin dip in a blog post published this week, undeterred by the ongoing crypto bear market. Nigel Green, the chief executive officer of Devere Group – a financial advisory and asset management firm – explained why he is purchasing more of the world’s leading digital currency despite a market sell-off.
How This NFT Project Raised $54 M With Backing From A Reddit Co-Founder
Popular NFT collection Doodles raised $54 million in a recent equity funding, per a report from Forbes. The funding round was led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, a long-time Doodles holder, via his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six. The report claims that the NFT project was supported by other...
ETC Group To Retain Ethereum PoW Hard Fork For ETP
Amidst preparations for the Ethereum Merge, ETC Group made a shocking announcement on Wednesday. The digital assets and blockchain equity provider declared its plan to continue using Ethereum’s proof-of-work consensus for its current Ethereum exchange-traded products. Meanwhile, ETC Group recently published a paper in August titled: ‘why structure matters...
Uniglo (GLO) Pumps 35% During ICO, Expected to Outpace DeFi Projects Like Aave (AAVE) and Curve (CRV)
The latest addition to the Ethereum blockchain, Uniglo (GLO), is soaring. The price of its GLO token has recently surged by 35% and continues to exhibit an upward trend. Read on to learn more about this new project that is set to outpace cryptocurrencies and DeFi projects like Aave (AAVE) and Curve (CRV).
The NAI Gets Listed on XT.COM
Sep 9th, 2022, Singapore: XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused global trading platform, will soon list the NAI token in its Main Zone with USDT and BTC pairing. Trading of the token will be open to the users from 12th September 2022 at 07:00 (UTC). Users are welcome to trade NAI/USDT and NAI/BTC effortlessly.
More Bitcoin! MicroStrategy, Unfazed By Bear Market, Wants To Buy More Crypto
The price of Bitcoin gained momentum Saturday, rapidly rising more than 10% to barrel past the $21,000 level. Market sentiment has become more bullish as a result of MicroStrategy’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing to sell $500 million worth of MSTR shares in order to purchase additional Bitcoin.
Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL) Poised to Lag Behind Flasko in 2023
Crypto Winter 2022 hasn’t been kind to many investors. The leading cryptocurrencies – even established projects and favorites like Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL) – have since failed to recapture the growth that captivated investors as both tokens soared to all-time highs. However, despite the overall...
Exploit the Upcoming Bull Run with Big Eyes, Binance Coin, and Ripple
The cryptocurrency bear market in 2022 has lingered for a while. However, with little changes in price movements, experts believe the bull market is on its way. So, you might want to stock up on tokens with potentials, such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Binance Coin (BNB), and Ripple (XRP).
Fast-growing Crypto asset custody solution HyperBC has obtained Lithuanian Financial License
HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.
Big Eyes, Binance Coin, and Aave Are Your Best Bet To Become Financially Free
Cryptocurrency is undoubtedly at the forefront of the global digital financial trends list. As a result, it has attracted the attention of investors and crypto traders worldwide. Even though new coins enter the crypto market daily, many, such as Big Eyes (BIG), stand out by providing true value and proving exceptional in situations where other coins would inevitably fail.
Chamber Of Digital Commerce Calls Out The SEC, Argues The US Needs A Bitcoin ETF
The Chamber of Digital Commerce goes to bat for a spot bitcoin ETF in The US. Plus, it goes for Chairman Gensler’s throat. The organization doesn’t mince words in the report titled “The Crypto Conundrum. Why Won’t the SEC Approve a Bitcoin ETF?” The Chamber of Digital Commerce argues that all of the standards that the SEC demanded have been met, yet a Bitcoin ETF is as far away from approval as when the Winklevoss twins first asked for it in 2013.
DBS Bank, SEAsia’s Biggest Lender, Is Entering The Metaverse – Here’s Why
DBS Bank has teamed up with The Sandbox, a blockchain-based metaverse gaming platform, to develop new services for customers in the 3D virtual environment that employs digital avatars. DBS Bank, the largest lender in Southeast Asia, seals a deal with The Sandbox as the first financial institution in Singapore to...
Algorand Revealed Investments Worth $35M In Troubled Crypto Lender Hodlnaut
The Algorand Foundation has disclosed that it has invested $35 million in USD coin (USDC) in the beleaguered crypto lender Hodlnaut. The cryptocurrency lending firm had paused its withdrawals earlier last month. Algorand is a blockchain infrastructure which has embedded smart contract functionality. The Foundation is a non-profit community organisation...
