CNBC

Some market players are starting to fear a major policy error from a central bank

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned the U.S. economy will face "some pain" as the central bank continues raising interest rates aggressively. Analysts at London-based CrossBorder Capital argued that the "quantitative liquidity dimension" is being overlooked, with the Fed's balance sheet reduction — or quantitative tightening — having an asymmetric impact on the economy.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms

Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT

According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Amundi fund managers favour moving back into bonds

LONDON (Reuters) -Amundi, Europe's largest fund manager, said on Tuesday that it favoured moving back into beaten down sovereign bond markets as the economic growth outlook turns. Amundi Group CIO Vincent Mortier said bonds had been hit by a perfect storm of rising inflation and interest rates that had pushed...
BUSINESS
investing.com

JPMorgan, BofA cautious on job cuts as Goldman layoffs loom

NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), the two largest U.S. banks by assets, expressed caution about job cuts in contrast with Goldman Sachs, where hundreds of layoffs could start as early this month. "You need to very careful when you have a bit of a downturn...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates

Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $46M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

© Reuters. Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $46M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase. What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,722,428 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 16d2bz2GRAVgsqEDyM9NjUT7fsCaNYjGK8. You can view more details...
MARKETS
investing.com

Poland offers to buy Tauron's coal mining unit for 1 zloty

GDAŃSK (Reuters) - Poland's Ministry of State Assets has offered to buy Tauron's coal production unit Tauron Wydobycie for a symbolic 1 zloty ($0.2118), the Polish utility said on Tuesday. Poland's government has been pushing a plan to carve out the coal assets of state-controlled utilities PGE, Tauron and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
STOCKS
investing.com

USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate

Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Markets Now See Potential for 100 Bps Rate Hike at Next Fed Meeting

Investing.com-- Financial markets are now pricing in the potential for a 100 basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week, after U.S. CPI inflation came in higher than expected for August. According to exchange operator CME Group’s FedWatch tool , traders have begun pricing in a 35% chance...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BOJ's reported currency rate check

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, as policymakers stepped up warnings about sharp falls in the yen. read more.
WORLD
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic

U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
STOCKS
investing.com

Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report

Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Falling fuel prices push inflation back below 10%

Inflation fell for the first time in nearly a year in August as lower diesel and petrol prices took some pressure off struggling households, but it remains close to its 40-year record.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 9.9% in the year to August, down from 10.1% the previous month. Experts had expected the figure to be unchanged between the two months.The ONS said the biggest downward pressure on the inflation rate was the price of motor fuels, which has been falling in recent months.The 6.8% drop in fuel prices was the highest since between...
BUSINESS

