Wildlife crossings don’t just protect animals and biodiversity. They also can reduce the number of car collisions and save a community significant money, a new study finds. Wildlife crossings are human-made structures that help animals move safely around their habitat. They are often underpasses, overpasses, or culverts that allow animals to get past roads and highways when they’re searching for food or evading predators.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO