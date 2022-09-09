ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 1

Related
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul star shares new spinoff hopes

Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring on Better Call Saul as well as its parent show Breaking Bad, has revealed that he is still holding out hope for a spin-off series for his character. In an interview with EW, the actor talked about his run on...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania

There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
MOVIES
EW.com

Dead end: On set for the final days of The Walking Dead

It's a sunny March morning in the city of Newnan, Ga., and the downtown area is filled with equal measures of hustle and bustle. But instead of locals popping into cafés and coffee shops for their morning sustenance, it is camera operators, key grips, prop masters, and boom mic operators that are scurrying about, transforming the downtown area into [REDACTED] for a scene that takes place [REDACTED] approximately [REDACTED] years before or after the events of [REDACTED].
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Dalton
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
digitalspy.com

The Bad Batch season 2 confirms Disney+ release date

Star Wars animation The Bad Batch premieres its second season on January 4. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in California, this tantalising update was shared to the world via Twitter, while it's also been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop next year. In attendance at the exhibition,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release

There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Film Star#Entertainment Weekly
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo

The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
MOVIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Cancels Comic Series After Only One Season

Amazon Prime has canceled a new comic book series after only one season. According to Deadline, Amazon Prime Video has chosen not to pick up Paper Girls, a sci-fi series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's graphic novel of the same, for a second season. The outlet notes that the show's producing studio, Legendary Television, is planning to search for another streamer or network that might be interested in picking up the show for another season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Here are 10 actors who can play Professor X in the MCU

Professor Charles Xavier remains one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel franchise. The leader of the mutant team, the X-Men, and the headmaster of his school for mutants has been loved by comic book fans for decades. Over the years, Professor X has been portrayed by the incomparable...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Says Star Wars Fans Are in Good Hands With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau

It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. While the beloved sci-fi franchise hasn't released a film on the big screen in a couple of years, there are no shortage of new stories and adventures in the works at Disney+. Several live-action Star Wars shows are in development or production for the streaming service, many of which are being led by Star Wars: The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster

After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.
MOVIES
Ars Technica

Forget all you know and lose yourself in the first trailer for Willow

The 1988 fantasy film Willow was under-appreciated in its day, but it's now a fantasy cult classic. Disney+ is betting on the strength of its nostalgic appeal with the new fantasy series Willow, set decades after the events of the first film. And now we have an official trailer, which debuted at D23 Expo.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Producers Tease Return of Fan-Favorite ‘Roseanne’ Character

The Conners is a modern-day comedy that gets its energy from 1990s-era nostalgia. And fans, know that a character from back in the day is about to re-emerge. Yes, someone from Roseanne is about to appear on The Conners. But we’re not sure who that may be. TV Line talked to The Conners executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan to preview season five. The discussion went back to the Roseanne days. After all, the new show still is about the life of Dan Conner and his friends and family. Roseanne Barr is the only one missing from the cast.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-Jae Joins Upcoming Star Wars Show

The Star Wars drought is almost over. It’s been well over two months since Obi-Wan Kenobi drew to a close, but Star Wars: Andor is on the horizon. The show is set to debut on Disney Plus on 21 September with a juicy three-episode premiere. The fun doesn’t stop with Andor though. There are plenty of Star Wars shows on the way including The Acolyte which has just cast a Squid Game star.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

'She-Hulk' Fans Already Want A Madisynn And Wong Spin-Off

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is certainly a change of pace for the MCU and was released to rave reviews. It may have gotten review-bombed but sadly, seeing as Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel were both subjected to the same thing, it’s not something that’s wholly surprising to us female Marvel fans. Last week’s episode of She-Hulk saw Megan Thee Stallion show up, much to the delight of the audience and now, they’ve taken to social media as fans all want the same spin-off.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy