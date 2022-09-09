Read full article on original website
Better Call Saul star shares new spinoff hopes
Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring on Better Call Saul as well as its parent show Breaking Bad, has revealed that he is still holding out hope for a spin-off series for his character. In an interview with EW, the actor talked about his run on...
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
Dead end: On set for the final days of The Walking Dead
It's a sunny March morning in the city of Newnan, Ga., and the downtown area is filled with equal measures of hustle and bustle. But instead of locals popping into cafés and coffee shops for their morning sustenance, it is camera operators, key grips, prop masters, and boom mic operators that are scurrying about, transforming the downtown area into [REDACTED] for a scene that takes place [REDACTED] approximately [REDACTED] years before or after the events of [REDACTED].
The Bad Batch season 2 confirms Disney+ release date
Star Wars animation The Bad Batch premieres its second season on January 4. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in California, this tantalising update was shared to the world via Twitter, while it's also been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop next year. In attendance at the exhibition,...
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Regrets That Walking Dead Spin-Offs Were Announced Before Series Ended
Watch: Terry Crews Spills on Tales of the Walking Dead at Comic-Con 2022. There's nothing worse than seeing a show spoiler. So understandably, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and director Greg Nicotero feel bad the franchise inadvertently confirmed that key characters would survive the final season when announcing several spin-off series.
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release
There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
'Batman: The Animated Series' Remains The Greatest Superhero Cartoon 30 Years On
The seminal Batman: The Animated Series turns 30 today. This apparent children’s cartoon was a staple of ‘90s television, but not just because of its incredible music and routine bad guy beatdowns courtesy of the Caped Crusader. No, there’s much more to this jewel of a TV show, and that’s why no series since has eclipsed it.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo
The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
Amazon Prime Cancels Comic Series After Only One Season
Amazon Prime has canceled a new comic book series after only one season. According to Deadline, Amazon Prime Video has chosen not to pick up Paper Girls, a sci-fi series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's graphic novel of the same, for a second season. The outlet notes that the show's producing studio, Legendary Television, is planning to search for another streamer or network that might be interested in picking up the show for another season.
'House Of The Dragon' Fans Shower Praise On Show's Most Underrated Character
We’re now three episodes into House of the Dragon, and it seems everyone is still as hyped about the show now as they were at the premiere. The series has already been renewed for a second season, too, so fans are going to be getting a whole load more content coming their way in the future.
Netflix is building a Stranger Things cinematic universe, says series producer
Executive producer – and Deadpool 3 director – Shawn Levy says he’s learning a lot from Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Stranger Things is following in the footsteps of the MCU as Netflix eyes up a cinematic universe for the fantasy hit. The series, which broke records for the streamer, is in the writing stages of its fifth and final series.
Here are 10 actors who can play Professor X in the MCU
Professor Charles Xavier remains one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel franchise. The leader of the mutant team, the X-Men, and the headmaster of his school for mutants has been loved by comic book fans for decades. Over the years, Professor X has been portrayed by the incomparable...
The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Says Star Wars Fans Are in Good Hands With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. While the beloved sci-fi franchise hasn't released a film on the big screen in a couple of years, there are no shortage of new stories and adventures in the works at Disney+. Several live-action Star Wars shows are in development or production for the streaming service, many of which are being led by Star Wars: The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster
After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.
Forget all you know and lose yourself in the first trailer for Willow
The 1988 fantasy film Willow was under-appreciated in its day, but it's now a fantasy cult classic. Disney+ is betting on the strength of its nostalgic appeal with the new fantasy series Willow, set decades after the events of the first film. And now we have an official trailer, which debuted at D23 Expo.
Every new Star Wars movie and TV show confirmed so far
Here's the lowdown on all the new Star Wars movies coming our way over the next few years
‘The Conners’ Producers Tease Return of Fan-Favorite ‘Roseanne’ Character
The Conners is a modern-day comedy that gets its energy from 1990s-era nostalgia. And fans, know that a character from back in the day is about to re-emerge. Yes, someone from Roseanne is about to appear on The Conners. But we’re not sure who that may be. TV Line talked to The Conners executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan to preview season five. The discussion went back to the Roseanne days. After all, the new show still is about the life of Dan Conner and his friends and family. Roseanne Barr is the only one missing from the cast.
'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-Jae Joins Upcoming Star Wars Show
The Star Wars drought is almost over. It’s been well over two months since Obi-Wan Kenobi drew to a close, but Star Wars: Andor is on the horizon. The show is set to debut on Disney Plus on 21 September with a juicy three-episode premiere. The fun doesn’t stop with Andor though. There are plenty of Star Wars shows on the way including The Acolyte which has just cast a Squid Game star.
'She-Hulk' Fans Already Want A Madisynn And Wong Spin-Off
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is certainly a change of pace for the MCU and was released to rave reviews. It may have gotten review-bombed but sadly, seeing as Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel were both subjected to the same thing, it’s not something that’s wholly surprising to us female Marvel fans. Last week’s episode of She-Hulk saw Megan Thee Stallion show up, much to the delight of the audience and now, they’ve taken to social media as fans all want the same spin-off.
