Captain Marvel was a big deal. Released back in 2019, the film was the first female-led entry to be released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was also the first female-led superhero movie ever to pass the billion-dollar mark at the box office. The film was praised by critics but some "fans" weren’t quite so embracing. Captain Marvel was review-bombed and lead actress Brie Larson was subjected to plenty of toxic trolling and hate.
'Spider-Man 2' Gameplay Is "Exceeding Marvel's Expectations," Says Leaker
Who’s excited for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Of course you are, what a silly question. Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated PS5 title is currently set to swing onto screens sometime in 2023, featuring Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Take a look at the trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 right...
WW2 Captain America And Black Panther Game Reveals Two Mystery Characters
During the D23 Expo in California, we got a whole bunch of exciting Star Wars, Marvel and Disney news, but no doubt the thing that was the most exciting to a lot of people was the announcement of a brand new Marvel game starring Captain America and Black Panther. The currently unnamed "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game” from Uncharted creator Amy Hennig is being developed by Skydance New Media, is set in WW2, and will star four heroes.
Captain America And Black Panther Take On Hydra In New Marvel Game Trailer
We finally know what Uncharted creator Amy Hennig has been cooking up over at Skydance Media. It was previously announced that Hennig was working on an ‘ensemble’ game. Some fans theorised that it could be centred around the Fantastic Four but earlier today, leaks suggested that it would instead be a World War II team-up between Captain America and Black Panther - and it looks like the rumour was correct.
Jon Hamm Interested In Playing X-Men's Mister Sinister In The MCU
There’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just a few months away, and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law continues to impress over on Disney Plus. Unsurprisingly, plenty of people want in on the action. Ryan Gosling previously expressed his interest in playing Ghost Rider and even Kim Kardashian fancies appearing in the MCU. Now, Jon Hamm has thrown his hat in the ring as well.
'God Of War Ragnarök' Fans Think They've Unmasked The Stranger In New Trailer
Yesterday, we finally got what we’ve all been waiting for. During their latest State Of Play showcase, Sony and Santa Monica Studio dropped a new story trailer for God Of War Ragnarök and there is so much to unpack. We got to see Thor and Kratos going head to head, Kratos’ team-up with Tyr, and even a Valkyrie fight. Fans think they’ve unmasked one more figure in the trailer though … Well, sort of.
'Cyberpunk 2077' Fans React To Keanu's Return In 'Phantom Liberty' DLC
Johnny Silverhand is back in the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 and players have reacted to the return of the cherished actor Keanu Reeves and his infuriatingly likeable rebel to the streets of Night City. Announced on 6 September, the expansion contains a new explorable area as well as...
Next BioShock Is Set In Antarctica With A Female Hero, Claims Leaker
It’s been a hot minute since the confirmation that a new BioShock game is in development - almost three years, to be exact. A lot of fans are calling the upcoming title BioShock 4, but truth be told, we don’t even know if that’s what it actually is. All we really know is that Cloud Chamber (founded and owned by 2K) is the studio working on it, and that fans are all very excited about it, thank you very much.
'God Of War Ragnarök' Rick And Morty Trailer Has Been Modded Into Reality
A couple of days ago, the Internet got hit with a video it could never have been quite ready for - an official Rick and Morty and God of War Ragnarök crossover trailer. Fully animated and voice acted, I don’t think this was the teaser that any of us were expecting for Kratos’ upcoming adventure, but nonetheless, everyone loved it.
Kim Kardashian Would Star In A Marvel Movie, If You Were Wondering
There’s little you can compare to the cultural behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in July, Marvel outlined their upcoming plans, leading all the way up to Avengers: Secret Wars which is set to be released in November 2025. Up next, we’ve got Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and She-Hulk continues to delight fans on Disney Plus. It’s no surprise that all of Hollywood wants in on a slice of this sprawling action - and it looks like Kim Kardashian is throwing her name in the hat.
Free-To-Play 'The Division' Game Leak Reveal Operators And Modes
Last year, Ubisoft officially announced The Division Heartland. The free-to-play title is in development at Red Storm and is unsurprisingly, due to be set within The Division universe. Back when the game was revealed, Ubisoft explained that “Heartland is a standalone game that doesn’t require previous experience with the series.” Since then, details have been thin on the ground but we finally have a better idea of what Heartland will look like.
Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Trailer Is Melting Minds Over Who Is And Isn't A Skrull
The past few days have seen a whole bunch of Disney, Star Wars and Marvel announcements and updates, thanks to the D23 Expo in California, but one in particular has been boggling the minds of fans. And no, I don’t mean the oddly meta High School Musical series, in which the characters find out that they’re going to be extras in the in-universe High School Musical 4: The Reunion (although I’d argue that is even more confusing than what we’re about to get onto). No, we’re talking about Secret Invasion, baby.
'Assassin's Creed Mirage' Seems To Feature Real Gambling
It’s finally here. Last Saturday brought us what we’d all been waiting for - the full reveal of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The title is set in ninth-century Baghdad, and follows Valhalla’s Basim, as he grows from a street orphan into a master assassin thanks to the training of his mentor, Roshan.
Elon Musk Criticises 'The Rings Of Power', Is Instantly Dunked On
Between House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fantasy fans are thriving right now. The Rings of Power received rave reviews from critics, but not all fans are convinced by the show. In fact, the series was review-bombed shortly after release prompting Amazon to take action and now, it looks like the series has attracted one more critic: Elon Musk.
'Rings Of Power' Actor Rose Above "Vicious Hate Speech" From Supposed Fans
An expositive interview from actor Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays Arondir in The Rings Of Power, reveals that he had to handle daily onslaughts of “pure and vicious hate speech” for his portrayal of the elf. While the critical reception for the show has been cautiously optimistic,...
'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-Jae Joins Upcoming Star Wars Show
The Star Wars drought is almost over. It’s been well over two months since Obi-Wan Kenobi drew to a close, but Star Wars: Andor is on the horizon. The show is set to debut on Disney Plus on 21 September with a juicy three-episode premiere. The fun doesn’t stop with Andor though. There are plenty of Star Wars shows on the way including The Acolyte which has just cast a Squid Game star.
'House Of The Dragon' Fans Shower Praise On Show's Most Underrated Character
We’re now three episodes into House of the Dragon, and it seems everyone is still as hyped about the show now as they were at the premiere. The series has already been renewed for a second season, too, so fans are going to be getting a whole load more content coming their way in the future.
Grab A BAFTA-Winning Puzzle Game For Free On PlayStation
It is PlayStation Plus Essential update day, my dudes. That’s right, anyone subscribed to the cheapest tier of PS Plus can grab themselves three lovely new “freebies” today, including one gorgeous BAFTA award-winning indie title, which you absolutely need to grab while you can (if you have a PS5, that is).
The Rock Shows Support For Brendan Fraser Following 'The Whale' Screening
If there’s one man the Internet universally adores, it’s Brendan Fraser. From '90s heartthrob to all-around wholesome human being, what’s not to love? The actor's latest role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale sees Fraser portray a 600-pound social recluse who attempts to rekindle his relationship with his daughter (played by Sadie Sink) after several years of estrangement.
Dr Disrespect Accuses 'Warzone' Devs Of Stealing From His Game
In case you were unaware, Herschel ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm (outside of his streaming and YouTube exploits) is also one of the co-founders of Midnight Society - a new game studio which is currently working on a game to rival Call of Duty. Previously codenamed Project Moon, the studio's game is called Deadrop, and has been described as a “vertical extraction shooter (VES) for a new age of competitive multiplayer”.
