Read full article on original website
Related
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
tipranks.com
Hydropower is Out; Coal and Battery Power are In. Check Out BTU, ARCH, and RUN Stocks
Droughts, along with persistent heat waves across several countries, have impacted the supply of hydropower. This has led to increased demand for coal and battery storage systems. We’ll discuss how two coal producers and a solar battery company are benefiting from the hydropower shortage. Rising fuel costs triggered by...
electrek.co
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW
Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?
My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China's clean energy model staggers under drought: dying EV cars, blackouts
Drought and extreme heat pushed the power grid past the brink in southern China, raising fears that the country might revert to burning more coal.
Recycling EV batteries is a problem, but not as you think
By 2025, there may be three times as much room for recycling factories as there will be scrap to power them.
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
The Need for Dead Cells: EV Battery Recycling Market Faces Its Own Supply Challenges
As the electric vehicle industry grows, the demand for lithium batteries will grow with it. While the lithium-ion batteries used by vehicles like the Tesla Model S are made with less nickel and cobalt than before, and other nickel and cobalt-less batteries like lithium iron phosphate (LFP/LiFePo4) become the norm, the mining of other battery minerals is still problematic. The solution to reducing mining is recycling those minerals from used batteries. Except the recycling industry faces its own problem with a supply chain. Rather than raw, new materials, it's the lack of those used materials that is hampering this burgeoning business to make EVs even cleaner and greener than they are now. There is light at the end of this supply tunnel, it's just that this tunnel might be a decade long.
pv-magazine-usa.com
With solar deployment poised for growth, metal roofing can streamline solar installations
With recent news of the Inflation Reduction Act passing, the U.S. solar market is now poised to reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The new legislation includes a 10-year extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), significant incentives to boost domestic manufacturing throughout the solar production supply chain, tax credits for energy storage, workforce development provisions and additional policies that promote a clean energy economy.
Nature.com
Collaborating on Clean Energy Action
Ahead of the Global Clean Energy Action Forum, a joint convening of the 13th Clean Energy Ministerial and 7th Mission Innovation Ministerial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this September, Nature Energy spoke with three members of the Mission Innovation Steering Committee - Drew Leyburne, MI Steering Committee Chair and Assistant Deputy Minister, Energy Efficiency and Technology Sector, Natural Resources Canada; Julie Cerqueira, incoming MI Steering Committee Chair and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of International Affairs, US Department of Energy; Rosalinde van der Vlies, Vice-Chair of the MI Steering Committee and Director, Clean Planet Directorate in the Directorate-General for Research and Innovation for the European Commission - to hear their thoughts about the next phase of clean energy technology development.
investing.com
EU wants 180 eur/mwh revenue cap for wind, solar, nuclear plants - draft
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The European Commission plans to cap at 180 euros per megawatt hour the price at which non-gas fuelled generators can sell their power, according to a draft proposal seen by Reuters. The measure would skim off revenue above that price and use the cash to help consumers...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar industry was held back in the first half of 2022, but now the floodgates are opened
The solar industry hit some obstacles in the first half of 2022, as deployment slowed due to module supply issues. The technology ranked third in the first six months of the year, installing 4.2 GW, trailing natural gas (4.3 GW) and wind (5.2 GW), according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
natureworldnews.com
Electricity Plus Humidity Makes Green Hydrogen, Scientists Introduce New Discovery
Scientists have discovered a way to create hydrogen, or more precisely, green hydrogen, using only electricity and humidity. The paper claims that this "green hydrogen" is created by electrolyzing air humidity rather than conventional liquid water, which could make it possible to supply hydrogen fuel in dry and remote regions with little negative environmental impact, especially if renewable energy is used.
Government Forces Toyota To Invest In American Battery Production
Toyota may have introduced the bZ4X in recent months as its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), but that hasn't stopped environmental groups from critiquing the company's reticence to commit to EVs. And while it remains committed to offering something for the varied needs of its customers, the automaker is smart enough to know it will be left behind if it doesn't embrace electric vehicles.
electrek.co
Tesla now requires Powerwall for every solar roof project
Tesla has changed requirements for new solar roof projects – they now all require at least one Powerwall per project. For years now, Elon Musk has been saying that he believes Tesla’s energy business could grow as large as its automotive business. This is hard to believe right...
electrek.co
Kia EV batteries find second life as energy storage systems to reduce strain on grid
Kia Europe has announced a new partnership with encore Deutsche Bahn to reuse former EV batteries to create scalable energy storage systems. The prototype has already been implemented in Germany using Kia Soul EV batteries and marks the start of the automaker’s Europe-wide initiative. As a Korean automaker and...
Japan Says Inflation Reduction Act May Be Illegal
Inflation Reduction Act breaks international WTO trade agreements. $7,500 EV credit for domestic production effectively places tariff on imports. Shunned countries to seek removal of domestic content restrictions from Act. Failure to comply may result in increased tariffs for US exports. Biden can keep Act alive and satisfy WHO by...
POLITICO
Strike could send coal off the rails
A dispute between railroad companies and their workers could deliver a major setback to the nation’s coal industry, while hamstringing transportation infrastructure and disrupting the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. Rail accounts for about 28 percent of U.S. freight, but certain industries rely on it...
China’s next Taiwan targets are lifelines of the US economy
U.S. firms are increasingly second-guessing their exposure in China and Taiwan for various reasons. Tensions over Taiwan remain elevated after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit, with military exercises on both sides of the Taiwan Strait inching toward live-fire shooting. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s zero COVID policy continues to cause unexpected and disruptive factory shutdowns, and new U.S. restrictions on imports made with Chinese Uyghur forced labor threatens billions of dollars of U.S. companies’ revenues.
Comments / 2