News Channel Nebraska
Employees and community members sign beam for new CCH field house
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Columbus Community Hospital Wellness Center held a beam signing Tuesday morning, with city and area leaders coming out in support of the new field house. Columbus community members and staff from the Columbus Community Hospital joined together for an update on the field house construction as well as signing a beam that will be placed within the center.
News Channel Nebraska
NE Pick 5 winning ticket bought in Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska Lottery announced that the Pick 5 winner bought their ticket in Stanton. While the winner has not been announced yet, they won $168,000 with the Nebraska Pick 5 for Saturday's drawing. The winner bought their ticket at Casey's in Stanton.
News Channel Nebraska
Laurel shows off new fire and rescue facility to community
LAUREL, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community came out in full force to get a glimpse of a new fire and rescue facility. The town of Laurel welcomed local community members to an open house and dedication for the new building and equipment. Food and prizes were also a part of the festivities in the Cedar County town.
News Channel Nebraska
Missing Boone County third-grade girl
ALBION, Neb. -- According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a 9-year-old girl has gone missing. The Sheriff's Office said that Airendella Loughman is currently missing. Airendella is a third grader and was last seen near Parkview Apartments around 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk probationer arrested for meth-related charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, Norfolk Police said they were called to an apartment in the 700 block of north first street to assist a Nebraska State Probation Officer. According to authorities, the probation officer was conducting a search of a probationer's residence and had located a glass smoking pipe in his bedroom.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP trooper injured in two-vehicle crash; Antelope County investigating
NELIGH, Neb. -- A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol and three other people were injured in a northeast Nebraska crash Friday evening. According to NSP spokesman Cody Thomas, the crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20. Thomas said a trooper had completed a traffic stop and was attempting to travel to another call.
News Channel Nebraska
Two teenagers arrested in connection to string of car thefts in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two 16-year-old suspects are accused of stealing several vehicles from various areas in Norfolk. On Friday, the Norfolk Police Division received reports of five different vehicles that had been stolen. One of the stolen vehicles was recovered the following day from the 1400 block of Amberwood Drive.
