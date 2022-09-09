ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainelle, WV

$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiCIr_0hogzcu900

CHARLESTON WV, ( WVNS ) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022.

RELATED: Manchin, Capito announce $10 Million in ARC grants

Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC INSPIRE is a program to help move individuals with substance use disorder back into the workforce.

The announcement from Congresswoman Miller comes at the same time as a similar ARC funding announcement by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) .

“The ARC INSPIRE Program does wonderful work to lift up those with substance use disorder in southern West Virginia. Providing support, workforce training, and educational resources ensures a well-rounded approach to recovery and re-entry into the workforce. These grants are major steps forward in our mission to bolster our communities, help those in recovery, and combat the opioid epidemic.”

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV)
34-year-old Raleigh County murder conviction may get overturned

The specific grants are listed below:

  • $500,000 to God’s Way Home in Rainelle to develop or expand the recovery ecosystem through wraparound services in Greenbrier, Fayette, Nicholas, and Summers counties.
  • $470,640 to Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc. in Mullens to offer recovery treatment, support, job training, and education for individuals impacted by substance use disorder.
  • $500,000 to Mountain Health Network in Huntington to strengthen the delivery of coordinated wraparound social supports, workforce training, work entry and reentry and entrepreneurship services for adults in recovery from substance use disorder in Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, and Wayne counties.
  • $478,560 to Community Education Group in Lost City to address economic transition, substance use disorder, and healthcare worker shortages in in Nicholas, Roane, Clay, and Wirt counties.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WVNS

$4.9 million goes towards WV Health programs

Washington, DC (WVNS) – $4.9 million was announced on behalf of six different healthcare services in West Virginia. Today, September 12, 2022, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,995,609 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for programs that will support healthcare services across West Virginia.  “I’m pleased HHS […]
HEALTH SERVICES
Metro News

Bumble bee is the newest hurdle for Corridor H development

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Highway Officials say the focus to finish Corridor H continues to be hampered by various delay tactics. State Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston gave lawmakers an update on the project during interim committee meetings in Charleston this week. According to Wriston, his agency recently had a sit down conversation with the Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the stretch of highway from Parsons to Davis.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF

West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rainelle, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Mullens, WV
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will be home to $500M aerospace manufacturing hub

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. The location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that it purchased 2,000 acres of land […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Donate Life West Virginia recognizes 11 WVU Medicine hospitals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals have been recognized by Donate Life West Virginia. The recognition came on Sept. 9 at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase...
ROANOKE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
WOWK 13 News

These are West Virginia’s most stressed counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to data from County Health Rankings, West Virginia had among the country’s highest increase in mental distress over the past five years. Data compiled by MyBioSource revealed that overall, West Virginia also had the seventh highest stress increase in the country from 2017 to 2021 and was tied for the […]
HEALTH
WVNS

Snowshoe Resort to get funding from the American Rescue Plan

SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) — Joe Manchin recently announced funding from the American Rescue Plan will be used for three economic development projects across the Mountain State, one of which is the Snowshoe Ski Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia. The funding will support the construction of a new water treatment plant and distribution system. The new […]
SNOWSHOE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Education#Substance Use Disorder#Arc#Rura
WVNS

WV VOAD repairing damaged bridges in Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster is making bridge repairs in Greenbrier County. Last week, they finished a bridge in Rainelle, and this week, they’re working on a nearly 40-foot bridge in White Sulphur Springs. The bridge builders say when they showed up, they were stunned by […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local fraternity recieves proclamation from the City of Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One local fraternity received a proclamation from the City of Bluefield. The Chi Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated was featured during the monthly board meeting at Bluefield City Hall. The proclamation recognized the chapter’s efforts to serve their Bluefield community including mentoring at the Wade Center, cleaning the bridge, and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Manchin, Capito announce $10 Million in ARC grants

CHARLESTON WV (WVNS) – Multiple grants totaling $10,138,940 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) were announced today for places all across West Virginia. U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the funds totaling more than $10 Million. The funding is being provided by ARC in order to improve health care, economic development, housing, […]
RAINELLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers pass road, energy bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers swiftly passed bills during a Monday special session that would invest millions of dollars into road maintenance work and create a program to incentivize businesses that want to utilize renewable energy to come to the state or expand operations. As legislators wrapped up for the day, Republican House […]
POLITICS
WVNS

10 places to go glamping in West Virginia, Part 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An overnight stay in a traditional tent in the woods might seem like a perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in deluxe tents, luxury cabins, camping domes and more. […]
TRAVEL
WBOY 12 News

U.S. News & World Report: Best colleges in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual review of colleges and universities, including seven schools in north central West Virginia. Not all of the schools in the area overlap in the college and university ranking categories. For example, larger schools like West Virginia University are ranked in the “National […]
COLLEGES
WVNS

Final homes lost in 2016 flood to be rebuilt by end of year

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After more than six years, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel for everyone who lost their homes in the 2016 flooding in Greenbrier County. In June of 2016, devastating flooding hit Greenbrier County. Experts say the flood caused a level of destruction seen only once […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy