Brady Cross Country was up bright and early on Saturday to compete in the Liberty Hill Cross Country meet. The 2.2 and 3.2 miles course consisted of different terrain and hills throughout the course that provided a competitive meet for our runners. The varsity girls placed 3rd as a team with Addyson Easterwood (3rd-15:38), Madlyn Moerbe (6th -16:22), and Riley McBride (14th- 17:01) medaling in the top 15.

BRADY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO