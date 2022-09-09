ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcculloch County, TX

Charles Kelly, 54

Charles LaShawn Kelly, age 54, of Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Brady, Texas departed this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia after a long illness. Charles, a Brady native, was born August 31, 1968 in Texas to Charlie B. Kelly and Roberta Menefield. A homegoing service for...
BRADY, TX
Richland Springs Head Coach Jerry Burkhart Given Three Year Suspension by UIL State Executive Committee

AUSTIN, TX - The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday morning to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Richland Springs High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Jerry Burkhart was given a three-year suspension from coaching. Richland Springs High School...
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
Brady Cross Country Has Sucessful Meet in Liberty Hill on Saturday

Brady Cross Country was up bright and early on Saturday to compete in the Liberty Hill Cross Country meet. The 2.2 and 3.2 miles course consisted of different terrain and hills throughout the course that provided a competitive meet for our runners. The varsity girls placed 3rd as a team with Addyson Easterwood (3rd-15:38), Madlyn Moerbe (6th -16:22), and Riley McBride (14th- 17:01) medaling in the top 15.
BRADY, TX

