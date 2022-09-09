GALESBURG — The city of Galesburg will hold the fall clean-up days event over a two-week period in September. While each household will still only have one day assigned for the clean-up collection, the clean-up event will take place Sept. 12-16 and Sept. 19-23. Each household will have their clean-up items collected during their assigned recycling week on their normally scheduled refuse and recycling pick-up day. Each resident will have only one day for clean-up pickup.

