Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…
In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
Should institutions worry about the crypto-winter? State Street says…
According to banking behemoth State Street, global asset managers are unfazed by the ongoing cryptocurrency “winter.” In what has been nicknamed a “crypto-winter,” the prices of cryptocurrencies have fallen on the back of interest rate increases. In fact, Bitcoin has depreciated by more than 50% since January.
Hashkey receives SFC’s approval to manage crypto portfolio- Decoding details
Hong Kong-based HashKey Capital Limited has been granted a license from the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to manage portfolios invested in 100% virtual assets. Following the uplift of its Type 9 asset management license, HashKey will be able to manage portfolios investing in crypto assets only...
Seedify successfully launches its NFT token during the bear market
On 31st August 2022, Seedify, one of the biggest launchpads within the crypto sector, released $SNFTS – the Seedify NFT Marketplace token. is one of the crypto industry’s leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs, and metaverses to its community through events called IGOs (Initial Gaming offering) and INOs (Initial NFTs offering). These events attract crypto investors due to the high ROI potential that these tokens and NFTs carry.
Assessing the odds of Ethereum crossing $2k mark this week
Ethereum is gearing to break out through a key resistance level in the next week. The largest altcoin by market cap was trading at $1,750 after seeing a 1.15% drop in the past day. But weekly gains still stand at double digits for Ethereum as it prepares ahead of the...
Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for current market downturn
Bitcoin’s [BTC] decline to the $18,500 price region marked the second-lowest low of the bear cycle. As per Glassnode‘s latest report, 11.8% of the coin’s supply has been turned into an unrealized loss. Furthermore, in the last week, the price per BTC rallied from the second lowest...
ETH Merge D-Day- Update yourself with these latest developments
Ethereum [ETH] appears to be stepping up a notch after dropping to sub $1400 levels towards the end of August. This is reflected in ETH’s performance in recent days as the anticipation of the Merge continues to attract investors. According to CoinMarketCap, on 11 September, ETH was trading at...
Will Bitcoin take No.1 spot in this metric after Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin is heralded as the flagship cryptocurrency by many across the world. However, the number one alt, Ethereum, has been leading the crypto bear market in the past two months. This is because of the much-talked-about Merge which is set to take place around 14 September. The excitement around the...
Here’s the full scope of UST’s de-pegging on the stablecoin market
Following the collapse of TerraLUNA in May, never-before-seen attention has since been placed on stablecoins. In fact, there are many who still harbor doubts about the ‘stability’ of this class of cryptocurrency assets. According to Dune Analytics, algorithmic stablecoins have seen the most growth over the past year....
Solana NFTs reach this minting milestone to leave investors in awe
Solana is showing a strong surge in its NFT ecosystem in recent days. Not to forget, the overall demand for NFTs continues to falter in September despite showing glimpses of recovery. Meanwhile, Solana NFT mints hit an all-time high recently on 7 September after it reached the 300,000 mark. The...
Should Optimism [OP] holders rejoice with Ethereum’s Merge coming up
Optimism’s OP was not left behind as the rest of the market registered double-digit price upticks over the past week. In fact, according to CoinMarketCap, the price of the Layer 2 (L2) token rallied by 16% over the last seven days. Designed as an optimistic rollup network to enhance...
Decoding Ethereum’s post Merge scenario and everything in between
OKLink, a leading blockchain explorer, shared some news related to the current Ethereum Mainnet with the Beacon Chain PoS system. At press time, the system Merge of the two systems was 99.75% completed. The complete transition is symbolized by the Paris upgrade. Further, the upgrade will be triggered by the...
EU calls for money to be clawed back from energy firms, saying profits must go ‘to those who need it most’ – politics live
Liz Truss has stated her opposition to windfall taxes but the European Commission says energy profits must be shared
Is RVN’s recent pump a result of Ethereum Merge
Ravencoin recently topped the table by becoming one of the market’s top gainers. In fact, it recorded a hike of over 83% in the last seven days. Needless to say, this excited many in the community, thanks to which, the crypto was soon ranking on the social volume front too.
