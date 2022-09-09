Read full article on original website
WIBW
Wamego motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after rollover accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital after a rollover accident in Manhattan on Sunday. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.
Kan. man escapes rollover crash, fire that destroyed pickup
A Salina teen escaped injury after a pickup he was driving rolled and caught fire just after 8:30p.m. Friday southeast of the city. A 1969 Chevy pickup driven by Josiah Reilly, 19, of Salina, was southbound on S. Holmes Road just south of E. Water Well Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
KHP: Windmill nacelle overturns in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY— Authorities are investigating an accident involving a windmill nacelle overturn on U.S. 24 east of Leonardvillle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just before 3:30p.m. There are no injuries reported. Two large wreckers attempted to spin the nacelle causing a cable to break. When...
Hit-and-run leads to arrest of ‘aggressor’ in Geary County
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man who initially was thought to be the victim of a hit-and-run incident in Geary County has been arrested following an investigation by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 9 deputies went to the 7200 block of Rockwood Drive in Milford after being dispatched for a hit-and-run. According […]
WIBW
Manhattan man sent to hospital after group tackled, beat him
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was sent to the hospital after a group of men tackled and beat him early Sunday morning. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, officers were called to the intersection of N 10th and Thurston St. with reports of a battery.
Colorado couple arrested after altercation in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating an altercation in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a battery at O'Malley's Bar, 1210 Moro Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported a 44-year-old man and...
Riley County Arrest Report September 13
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL DEAN SALADA, 32, Ogden, Violate protection order; abuse order per KSA 63105, 63106, 63107; Criminal use of weapons; Shotgun barrel < 18" or automatic trigger; Bond $4,000.
WIBW
Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
Motorcyclist one of 2 injuries Thursday, crash involves emergency vehicle
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two accidents in Riley County sent two individuals to local hospitals, one with non-life-threatening facial and leg injuries and another with a collapsed lung. Officers responding to an injury crash in the 9600 block of Windy Hill Road off of Tuttle Creek Blvd. found an ATV, driven by a 62-year-old man, […]
Suspect sought after coworkers battered at home in Salina
SALINE COUNTY —Police are looking for a known suspect in the battering of three people at a southwest Salina residence early Tuesday. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Derby Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of people being battered, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. All persons involved in the incident work together and had gone to a local bar after work, he said. They then went to the residence of a co-worker.
2 arrested Monday morning, face burglary charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested after being caught burglarizing a car Monday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were sent to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S. Kansas Ave. just before 8 a.m. Officers were told a car was burglarized. A witness told authorities what the possible […]
3 hospitalized after Riley County rear-end crash
RILEY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just before 6a.m. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2019 Ford Transit 150 van driven by Jada Conley, 47, of Centralia, rear-ended a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by Benjamin Risher, 38, Manhattan, near the intersection of E. Riley Avenue and Fort Riley Boulevard outside Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Juvenile jailed after hit-and-run prompted lockdown at Kan. school
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a juvenile suspect following a crash that temporarily locked down a high school. Just after 8a.m. Sept. 8, police responded to a hit and run crash at the intersection of SW Western Avenue and SW Munson Avenue, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
Kan. man jailed for alleged drug possession after traffic stop, chase
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop and pursuit. Just before noon Friday, sheriff's deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle on West Mackenzie Street near 4th Street in White City, according to a media release. Deputies cited the driver identified as Dennis...
RCPD: Suspect used personal info to change direct deposit
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged identity theft in Manhattan. Just before 10a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for identity theft in the 100 block of Courthouse Plaza. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Kansas State Bank reported an unknown suspect used...
ksal.com
Salina Man Hurt in Crash
A Salina man was injured in a single-vehicle crash that left his car sitting on railroad tracks. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Francisco Perez was driving a Toyota Camry headed east on K-140 Highway. For an unknown reason he lost control of the car and started skidding. He left the highway, struck a culvert, and vaulted onto nearby Union Pacific railroad tracks where the car came to rest.
Kan. man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed Nebraska woman
ALLIANCE, Neb. - Ryan McElroy, 37, Salina, has pleaded guilty to a motor vehicle homicide DUI, Class 2 Felony in Box Butte County, Nebraska District Court. McElroy will serve a minimum penalty of one-year imprisonment, with a maximum of 50 years. McElroy's charges of manslaughter (Class 2 Felony), DUI-third offense (Class W Misdemeanor), and reckless driving (Class 3 Misdemeanor) were dropped due to a plea agreement of pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide.
Deadly crash claims man’s life in Riley County
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, […]
7 teens arrested in connection with a recent burglary, damage to property
GEARY COUNTY - The Geary County Sheriff's Office responded to 1729 N. Monroe Street on a report of a burglary with property damage on September 5th, 2022, just after 11:30 a.m. It was determined that multiple suspects entered the business located in the 1700 block of N. Monroe Street, where...
