ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Wamego motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after rollover accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital after a rollover accident in Manhattan on Sunday. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

KHP: Windmill nacelle overturns in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY— Authorities are investigating an accident involving a windmill nacelle overturn on U.S. 24 east of Leonardvillle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just before 3:30p.m. There are no injuries reported. Two large wreckers attempted to spin the nacelle causing a cable to break. When...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
City
Leonardville, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Riley County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Hit-and-run leads to arrest of ‘aggressor’ in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man who initially was thought to be the victim of a hit-and-run incident in Geary County has been arrested following an investigation by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 9 deputies went to the 7200 block of Rockwood Drive in Milford after being dispatched for a hit-and-run. According […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man sent to hospital after group tackled, beat him

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was sent to the hospital after a group of men tackled and beat him early Sunday morning. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, officers were called to the intersection of N 10th and Thurston St. with reports of a battery.
Little Apple Post

Colorado couple arrested after altercation in Aggieville

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating an altercation in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a battery at O'Malley's Bar, 1210 Moro Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported a 44-year-old man and...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 13

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL DEAN SALADA, 32, Ogden, Violate protection order; abuse order per KSA 63105, 63106, 63107; Criminal use of weapons; Shotgun barrel < 18" or automatic trigger; Bond $4,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Accident#Riley Co#A Riley County Fire#Ems
WIBW

Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Suspect sought after coworkers battered at home in Salina

SALINE COUNTY —Police are looking for a known suspect in the battering of three people at a southwest Salina residence early Tuesday. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Derby Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of people being battered, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. All persons involved in the incident work together and had gone to a local bar after work, he said. They then went to the residence of a co-worker.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

2 arrested Monday morning, face burglary charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested after being caught burglarizing a car Monday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were sent to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S. Kansas Ave. just before 8 a.m. Officers were told a car was burglarized. A witness told authorities what the possible […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Little Apple Post

3 hospitalized after Riley County rear-end crash

RILEY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just before 6a.m. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2019 Ford Transit 150 van driven by Jada Conley, 47, of Centralia, rear-ended a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by Benjamin Risher, 38, Manhattan, near the intersection of E. Riley Avenue and Fort Riley Boulevard outside Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect used personal info to change direct deposit

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged identity theft in Manhattan. Just before 10a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for identity theft in the 100 block of Courthouse Plaza. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Kansas State Bank reported an unknown suspect used...
MANHATTAN, KS
ksal.com

Salina Man Hurt in Crash

A Salina man was injured in a single-vehicle crash that left his car sitting on railroad tracks. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Francisco Perez was driving a Toyota Camry headed east on K-140 Highway. For an unknown reason he lost control of the car and started skidding. He left the highway, struck a culvert, and vaulted onto nearby Union Pacific railroad tracks where the car came to rest.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed Nebraska woman

ALLIANCE, Neb. - Ryan McElroy, 37, Salina, has pleaded guilty to a motor vehicle homicide DUI, Class 2 Felony in Box Butte County, Nebraska District Court. McElroy will serve a minimum penalty of one-year imprisonment, with a maximum of 50 years. McElroy's charges of manslaughter (Class 2 Felony), DUI-third offense (Class W Misdemeanor), and reckless driving (Class 3 Misdemeanor) were dropped due to a plea agreement of pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
KSNT News

Deadly crash claims man’s life in Riley County

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy