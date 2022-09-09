Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Tech embraces chance against No. 5 Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — First-year Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie had a message for his players while prepping for No. 5 Clemson this week. The Bulldogs have an opportunity to mark themselves alongside Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Marshall, all Group of Five teams who took down top-10 opponents. “If we are not excited to play this week, then I do not know if I can be in this locker room,” said Cumbie, who was Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator before taking the Bulldogs’ job. “This is a great opportunity for us to go on the road against a great opponent.” Louisiana Tech (1-1) takes on the Tigers (2-0) on Saturday night, trying to buck a whole bunch of positive Clemson streaks.
Scarlet Nation
Everything Phil Martelli said on the Defend the Block podcast
One was the noise. The players were always noisy and always engaged. I think that's a good sign because I do think that today's youth are getting quieter because they're always looking at their phone and they feel like that's their way of communicating. Our bus rides were entertaining. Not that I understood everything they were arguing about but you could pick out the voices, the powerful voices. You could pick out the quiet ones because you never hear them. I thought that was a really big deal. I thought the experience in Athens. The Olympic Stadium, the Parthenon, the walk up there. Those were the memories that will stick with me. Having been to Paris with my wife before, I had a little bit of a feel. I thought that the class with which Michigan provided us, that will stay with me for a very long time.
Matt Ryan's new Hall of Fame ball is haunting reminder of Super Bowl collapse vs. Patriots
Then with the Atlanta Falcons, Ryan's team of course cruised to a 28-3 advantage over Tom Brady's favored New England Patriots by late in the third quarter. A late touchdown in the third, a 19-0 Patriots domination in the fourth and a rare James White rushing touchdown in overtime later and the Pats had completed arguably the most epic comeback in Super Bowl history, while Ryan and company were left stunned.
NFL・
Comments / 0