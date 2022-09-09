One was the noise. The players were always noisy and always engaged. I think that's a good sign because I do think that today's youth are getting quieter because they're always looking at their phone and they feel like that's their way of communicating. Our bus rides were entertaining. Not that I understood everything they were arguing about but you could pick out the voices, the powerful voices. You could pick out the quiet ones because you never hear them. I thought that was a really big deal. I thought the experience in Athens. The Olympic Stadium, the Parthenon, the walk up there. Those were the memories that will stick with me. Having been to Paris with my wife before, I had a little bit of a feel. I thought that the class with which Michigan provided us, that will stay with me for a very long time.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO