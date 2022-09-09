Royal fans are defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from criticism over their recent public display of affection while mourning the Queen by pointing out that Zara Tindall and her husband also held hands as they left the Westminster Hall service.On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined other members of the royal family at a brief service honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall. The duchess notably paid her respects by curtsying and the duke openly displayed his grief over his grandmother’s passing.However, as Harry and Meghan departed the service behind the duke’s brother Prince...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO