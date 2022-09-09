ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DVP Texarkana Coed Softball Fundraiser September 24

Domestic Violence Prevention in Texarkana will have a COED Softball tournament at Grady T Wallace park in Texarkana on September 24. This is what Trinity Gardener of the Domestic Violence Prevention Center in Texarkana had to say about the event:. The games will be limited to 55 minutes or 7...
Texarkana’s Jeans and Bling Is Back! Get Your Bling on!

Texarkana are you ready to get your bling on? Jeans & Bling 2022 is back on! Save the date for Saturday, October 1, at Texarkana, Texas Convention Center from 7 PM to 10 PM. After being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic Jeans & Bling is happy to be back up and running and promises a great evening of fun and entertainment to benefit Hospice of Texarkana.
What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?

If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
Ready For Texas Hunting Season? Take The Safety Course This Saturday

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting the Field portion of its Hunters Education Course this Saturday in Texarkana. You better know before you go. According to the information available through the TPWD website, the Internet + Field Course is ideal for those under 17 years of age and adults wanting a more hands-on field and live-fire experience during the basic course. They recommend younger students be accompanied by an adult during the field course.
How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?

How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
Harvest Regional Food Bank Brings Relief To New Boston Next Week

For anyone living in or around the New Boston area of Bowie County, if you need help with food boxes, Harvest Regional Food Bank is coming your way next week. Harvest Regional Food Bank is planning a distribution of 400 emergency food boxes to Texas residents only on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Ashdown School Employees to Receive Cash Retention Incentives

All contracted staff employees of the Ashdown School District received some good news on September 7. They will receive a $6,000 recruitment and retention incentive during the 2022-2023 school year. According to Superintendent Casey Nichols, “All staff members will receive the incentive as we realize that each employee plays an important role in the daily operation of our district. In addition, the district understands that each group of employees serving our students is currently difficult to recruit and retain. Therefore, the Ashdown School District is offering a retention incentive, for all 'contract staff members' that are under contract at the time payment is issued.”
