Check Out These 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
If you are looking for something cool to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things going on in Texarkana you can check out. You can check out the Four States Fair Livestock show or you can check out the top 10 best places to get a burger in Texarkana.
There Are 13 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the cool acoustic sounds of 'PHED' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'The Moss Brothers', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Texarkana’s Jeans and Bling Is Back! Get Your Bling on!
Texarkana are you ready to get your bling on? Jeans & Bling 2022 is back on! Save the date for Saturday, October 1, at Texarkana, Texas Convention Center from 7 PM to 10 PM. After being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic Jeans & Bling is happy to be back up and running and promises a great evening of fun and entertainment to benefit Hospice of Texarkana.
Texarkana College Plants Flags on Campus to Honor 9/11 Victims
This Sunday, September 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States of America. Texarkana College held a remembrance activity in honor of the 2,977 people who lost their lives. Students, staff, faculty, and the community visited the World War II Memorial on the...
Watch Out For This ‘Jury Scam’ + Last Weeks Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
A heads-up Bowie County citizen realized before it was too late, thankfully, that someone was trying to scam her this week. Plus, all the usual crimes and investigations in your weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week...
What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?
If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
‘Taste of Texarkana’ Is Back In The Fall – Are Your Taste Buds Ready?
There are simply so many things to look forward to this time of year, cooler temperatures, football, the Holidays, friends and family, and when I saw this announcement a couple of days ago, a little tear rolled down my face. This Fall we get to return to one of my happy places... the "Taste of Texarkana" is coming back.
Ready For Texas Hunting Season? Take The Safety Course This Saturday
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting the Field portion of its Hunters Education Course this Saturday in Texarkana. You better know before you go. According to the information available through the TPWD website, the Internet + Field Course is ideal for those under 17 years of age and adults wanting a more hands-on field and live-fire experience during the basic course. They recommend younger students be accompanied by an adult during the field course.
How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?
How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
Can You Believe These Greetings From Texarkana Vintage Postcards?
Back in the day in Texarkana, there was a time when postcards were a way of sending a greeting to someone you cared about. Some people like to buy them as a souvenir as they passed through the city and others just like collecting them as a reminder of a town they visited.
Learn Excel Tips and Tricks in Class at UA Hope Campus
Technology is always changing and it is changing fast. if you are feeling a little behind the times or not quite as computer savvy as you would like to be then there is a class that can help. Whether you are in a profession that uses Excel or you are...
Harvest Regional Food Bank Brings Relief To New Boston Next Week
For anyone living in or around the New Boston area of Bowie County, if you need help with food boxes, Harvest Regional Food Bank is coming your way next week. Harvest Regional Food Bank is planning a distribution of 400 emergency food boxes to Texas residents only on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
‘Family Violence’ Tops The List For This Week’s Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
We read about "Assaults" every week, with usually no shortage thereof, but for whatever reason, this week we seem to have a rash with the sub-heading of "Family Violence." Read more about those and many more crimes in the weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
If You’re in The 903 Area Code, Get Free Food Saturday Sept 3
Did you know that tomorrow, Saturday, September 3 is 903 Day? It is the day to celebrate our area code 903 and is there any better way to celebrate the day than with free food? Not likely. There is a chain of restaurants that is celebrating the big day in...
Ashdown School Employees to Receive Cash Retention Incentives
All contracted staff employees of the Ashdown School District received some good news on September 7. They will receive a $6,000 recruitment and retention incentive during the 2022-2023 school year. According to Superintendent Casey Nichols, “All staff members will receive the incentive as we realize that each employee plays an important role in the daily operation of our district. In addition, the district understands that each group of employees serving our students is currently difficult to recruit and retain. Therefore, the Ashdown School District is offering a retention incentive, for all 'contract staff members' that are under contract at the time payment is issued.”
