Read full article on original website
Related
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Sept. 13, 2022: Snout-nosed butterflies emerge in Texas
People in Central and South Texas have likely noticed butterflies out in force recently: The small, brown-and-orange American Snout butterflies have been taking to the skies and, if you’ve been driving on the freeway, perhaps splattering across your windshield. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Sept....
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Sept. 12, 2022: Could Texas grow its geothermal energy footprint?
Last week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Houston – not to talk about oil and gas, but to tout a program by the Biden administration for a more renewable source of energy. Also: Four months after Uvalde, what do we know about the role of the Texas Department of Public Safety in the response? And: What does it mean to re-wild, and why is San Antonio an example of this tactic? These stories and more today on the Texas Standard:
texasstandard.org
American Snout butterflies swarm South and Central Texas
While the iconic monarch butterfly may have dwindling numbers due to climate change and habitat loss, other butterflies are thriving in Texas. People in the central and southern part of the state have likely noticed a small, brown and orange butterfly out in force recently: American Snout butterflies have been taking to the skies – and, if you’ve been on the freeway, perhaps splattering across your windshield.
texasstandard.org
Why this Christian leader says Texas’ ‘In God We Trust’ sign debate is symbolic of ‘Christian nationalism’
Amanda Tyler is a Christian – a Baptist, in fact. She’s also a Texan who grew up in Austin. But she says intertwining Christianity with American values is problematic and that the Jan. 6 insurrection is an example of that. Tyler, the lead organizer of Christians Against Christian...
Comments / 0