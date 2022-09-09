ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Standard for Sept. 13, 2022: Snout-nosed butterflies emerge in Texas

People in Central and South Texas have likely noticed butterflies out in force recently: The small, brown-and-orange American Snout butterflies have been taking to the skies and, if you’ve been driving on the freeway, perhaps splattering across your windshield. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Sept....
Texas Standard for Sept. 12, 2022: Could Texas grow its geothermal energy footprint?

Last week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Houston – not to talk about oil and gas, but to tout a program by the Biden administration for a more renewable source of energy. Also: Four months after Uvalde, what do we know about the role of the Texas Department of Public Safety in the response? And: What does it mean to re-wild, and why is San Antonio an example of this tactic? These stories and more today on the Texas Standard:
