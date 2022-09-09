ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honda says it has no plan to separate and list motorcycle business

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd has no plan to hive off its electric motorcycle business and list it on a stock exchange, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, following a media report that the idea was under consideration. Honda, which dominates the global market for motorcycles, on...
ECONOMY
U.S. emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984

HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) data released on Monday. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic

U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
STOCKS
Oil prices settle higher amid supply concerns heading into winter

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled higher on Monday, shaking off weaker demand expectations as supply concerns mount heading into the winter. Brent crude futures settled up $1.16, or 1.3%, at $94.00 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 99 cents, or 1.1%, at $87.78. U.S. emergency oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
STOCKS
IMARC 2022: Mining at centre of the energy transition

The International Mining and Resources Conference - IMARC - will highlight themes of supply chain security, electrification, decarbonisation and international mining and energy opportunities when it takes place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney from November 2 to 4, 2022. More than 450 mining and energy companies are expected...
INDUSTRY
USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate

Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
CURRENCIES
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
U.S. inflation day

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Investors get the latest U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday, which will set the seal - or not - on a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed, and set the tone for global markets for the next several weeks.
BUSINESS
Barry Callebaut expects to hit sustainable cocoa target by 2025

LONDON (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest chocolate maker, said on Monday it is on track to meet its target to trace the source of all the cocoa in its direct supply chain by 2025, making sure it does not come from protected forests. Cocoa traders and chocolate companies...
INDUSTRY
EU court's Wed ruling on record $4.4 billion Google fine may set precedent

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - A ruling on Wednesday by Europe's General Court on whether Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s Google should face a record EU antitrust fine of 4.34 billion euro ($4.4 billion) for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals could set a precedent for other regulators looking into its business practices.
TECHNOLOGY
Hellofresh: working closely with U.S. regulator after public health alert

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hellofresh is working closely with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and one of its suppliers following a public health alert, the company said on Monday, describing the measure as "purely precautionary". The USDA notification affects a very small percentage of customers in the United States...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Canada Q2 household debt-to-income ratio widens to new record high

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch. Sept 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to a record 181.7% in the second quarter from an downwardly revised 179.3% in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
BUSINESS
Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report

Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fuel markets to stay tight till mid-2020s as refining shrinks

LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil refining capacity has shrunk by a record 3.8 million barrels per day from March 2020 to mid-2022 as demand expanded, setting the stage for fuel markets to remain very tight until at least mid-decade, International Energy Forum and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) research showed. The fall...
TRAFFIC
Asian Stocks Plummet After U.S. CPI Shock Raises Fed Rate Risks

Investing.com-- Asian stock markets logged sharp losses on Wednesday, tracking similar declines on Wall Street after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data pointed to more steep interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Hong Kong’s technology-heavy Hang Seng index was the worst performer among its regional peers, down 2.7%. Taiwan’s weighted index...
BUSINESS
Stellantis to buy back shares worth about $920 million from GM

(Reuters) - American-Italian-French automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will buy back shares worth about 923 million euros ($919.31 million) from General Motors Co (NYSE:GM). Stellantis said it would buy back about 69.1 million common shares, or about 2.2% of the company's share capital. General Motors currently holds this...
BUSINESS
Two Peloton co-founders leave amid massive restructuring

(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are stepping down from their executive roles, at a time the troubled exercise bike maker is undergoing massive changes to trim losses and win back investor confidence. "It is time for me to start a new professional chapter," said Foley,...
BUSINESS

