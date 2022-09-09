Read full article on original website
investing.com
U.S. CPI Surprises to the Upside Again in August, Paving Way for Jumbo Fed Hike
Investing.com -- U.S. inflation turned out stronger than expected yet again in August, paving the way for another big hike in interest rates from the Federal Reserve when its policy-makers meet next week. The consumer price index rose 0.1% in August, and was up 8.3% from a year earlier, the...
investing.com
Honda says it has no plan to separate and list motorcycle business
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd has no plan to hive off its electric motorcycle business and list it on a stock exchange, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, following a media report that the idea was under consideration. Honda, which dominates the global market for motorcycles, on...
investing.com
U.S. emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) data released on Monday. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest...
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
investing.com
Oil prices settle higher amid supply concerns heading into winter
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled higher on Monday, shaking off weaker demand expectations as supply concerns mount heading into the winter. Brent crude futures settled up $1.16, or 1.3%, at $94.00 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 99 cents, or 1.1%, at $87.78. U.S. emergency oil...
investing.com
1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
investing.com
IMARC 2022: Mining at centre of the energy transition
The International Mining and Resources Conference - IMARC - will highlight themes of supply chain security, electrification, decarbonisation and international mining and energy opportunities when it takes place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney from November 2 to 4, 2022. More than 450 mining and energy companies are expected...
investing.com
USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate
Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
investing.com
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
investing.com
U.S. inflation day
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Investors get the latest U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday, which will set the seal - or not - on a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed, and set the tone for global markets for the next several weeks.
investing.com
Investors with $39 trillion urge government to plan fossil fuel phase out
BOSTON/LONDON (Reuters) - Investors managing $39 trillion have called on governments to raise their climate ambition, including setting plans to phase out fossil fuel use and forcing companies to set out science-based transition plans. The move by some - but not all - top fund firms comes ahead of the...
investing.com
Barry Callebaut expects to hit sustainable cocoa target by 2025
LONDON (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest chocolate maker, said on Monday it is on track to meet its target to trace the source of all the cocoa in its direct supply chain by 2025, making sure it does not come from protected forests. Cocoa traders and chocolate companies...
investing.com
EU court's Wed ruling on record $4.4 billion Google fine may set precedent
LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - A ruling on Wednesday by Europe's General Court on whether Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s Google should face a record EU antitrust fine of 4.34 billion euro ($4.4 billion) for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals could set a precedent for other regulators looking into its business practices.
investing.com
Hellofresh: working closely with U.S. regulator after public health alert
BERLIN (Reuters) - Hellofresh is working closely with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and one of its suppliers following a public health alert, the company said on Monday, describing the measure as "purely precautionary". The USDA notification affects a very small percentage of customers in the United States...
investing.com
Canada Q2 household debt-to-income ratio widens to new record high
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch. Sept 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to a record 181.7% in the second quarter from an downwardly revised 179.3% in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
investing.com
Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report
Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
investing.com
Fuel markets to stay tight till mid-2020s as refining shrinks
LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil refining capacity has shrunk by a record 3.8 million barrels per day from March 2020 to mid-2022 as demand expanded, setting the stage for fuel markets to remain very tight until at least mid-decade, International Energy Forum and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) research showed. The fall...
investing.com
Asian Stocks Plummet After U.S. CPI Shock Raises Fed Rate Risks
Investing.com-- Asian stock markets logged sharp losses on Wednesday, tracking similar declines on Wall Street after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data pointed to more steep interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Hong Kong’s technology-heavy Hang Seng index was the worst performer among its regional peers, down 2.7%. Taiwan’s weighted index...
investing.com
Stellantis to buy back shares worth about $920 million from GM
(Reuters) - American-Italian-French automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will buy back shares worth about 923 million euros ($919.31 million) from General Motors Co (NYSE:GM). Stellantis said it would buy back about 69.1 million common shares, or about 2.2% of the company's share capital. General Motors currently holds this...
investing.com
Two Peloton co-founders leave amid massive restructuring
(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are stepping down from their executive roles, at a time the troubled exercise bike maker is undergoing massive changes to trim losses and win back investor confidence. "It is time for me to start a new professional chapter," said Foley,...
