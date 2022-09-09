ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Reclaim Idaho withdraws Proposition 1 from the ballot; Idaho legislature sends an advisory question on income and corporate taxes and education funding to voters

By Victoria Antram
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288Ab4_0hoglZhu00

On Sept. 7, Reclaim Idaho withdrew Proposition 1 from the November ballot after the state Legislature passed House Bill 1 (HB 1) during its special legislative session on Sept. 1.

Proposition 1 qualified for the 2022 ballot on July 22. It would have increased the tax on income above $250,000 for individuals, trusts, and estates and above $500,000 for couples filing jointly to $16,097 plus 10.925%. It would have established the Quality Education Fund to collect the additional tax revenues to allocate toward public education.

HB 1 changes the income and corporate tax rates to one flat tax rate of 5.8%; provides a tax rebate equalling the greater of 10% of the taxes paid by a couple or individual in 2020 or $600 per joint filer or $300 for an individual; exempts the first $2,500 from taxation for single filers or $5,000 for joint filers; and allocates $410 million of the state’s sales tax revenue to the public school income fund and in-demand careers fund. The tax changes will take effect on January 3, 2023.

HB 1 also included a provision to send a nonbinding advisory question to the November ballot asking voters if they approve or disapprove of the tax changes and additional education funding.

Idaho law does not provide for or prohibit the Idaho State Legislature from placing an advisory question on the ballot. Since 1995, the state legislature has sent two advisory questions to voters in 1998 and 2006. In these two instances, the advisory questions were a provision of an enacted law that received at least a simple majority vote in both the Idaho State Senate and the Idaho House of Representatives.

The 2006 advisory question was related to property taxes and was approved by 72.4% of voters. The 1998 advisory question was related to ballot access requirements for state and local officials and was approved by 53.16%.

HB 1 passed the state House on Sept. 1, 2022, by a vote of 55-15. It passed in the senate on the same day by a vote of 34-1. It was signed by Gov. Brad Little (R) on Sept.1.

Gov. Little released a statement saying, “I am proud of my legislative partners for confronting the substantial impacts of inflation head-on by putting our record budget surplus back in the pockets of Idahoans while responsibly funding education at historic levels to ensure we are meeting our constitutional and moral obligation to Idaho students and families both in the short-term and the long-term.”

After the passage of HB 1, Luke Mayville, the founder of Reclaim Idaho, which sponsored Proposition 1, said, “There are two ways a ballot initiative can win. One way is by securing a majority of the vote at the ballot box. Another way is by forcing the Legislature to do something they would never have otherwise done. By placing [Proposition 1] on the ballot, the citizens of Idaho have forced the Legislature to make the largest investment in Idaho public schools in a generation.”

Currently, Idaho has a graduated income tax structure with the top income bracket taxed at 6%. The corporate income tax rate is also 6%.

With the passage of HB 1, Idaho will join 13 other states that either have a flat income tax or are in the process of implementing one. Forty-four states levy a state corporate income tax ranging from 2.5% in North Carolina to 18.28% in New York.

According to the Education Data Initiative, as of June 2022, Idaho spent on average $6,212 per pupil ($1.93 billion total), and local governments funded on average $2,266 per pupil ($703.7 million total). The state received $891 per pupil ($276.7 million) from the federal government.

Four other ballot measures related to education funding are certified for the 2022 ballot in four other states—California, Colorado, Massachusetts, and New Mexico. Two measures were citizen-initiated and two were referred to the ballot by the legislature.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Indiana House of Representatives District 62 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Indiana House of Representatives District 62 — Penny Githens (D) and Dave Hall (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Idaho Education
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Ballotpedia News

Carrie DelRosso spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $10.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Carrie DelRosso has spent more than any other Republican. DelRosso is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 33 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. DelRosso raised...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KIVI-TV

Prescribed burn planned for southwest Idaho aims to diversify landscape

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has planned a prescribed burn for Juniper Mountain, with the goal of reducing western juniper tree encroachment and diversitfying the sagebrush landscape, thus improving wildlife habitat. The Graves Creek prescribed burn will be implemented on roughly 3,550 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Corporate Tax#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#House
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Man Says He Has a Simple Plan to Tame Wildfires

I’m sick of watching Idaho burn! The news media claims it’s the new normal, and it’s your fault because you drive, eat meat, and heat your home. The media types are simpletons who exist nowadays to simply parrot what someone in a lab coat tells them is the science. Science applies in all their arguments, but for issues like gender identity and conception. In other words, some science is better than other sciences.
IDAHO STATE
Ballotpedia News

Referendum to repeal a Massachusetts law related to driver’s license applications qualifies for the November ballot

On Sept. 9, the Massachusetts Elections Division announced that a veto referendum to repeal House Bill 4805 (H 4805) had qualified for the November ballot as Question 4. H 4805 would prohibit registrars from inquiring about an applicant’s citizenship or immigration status when applying for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations. It would also authorize registrars to accept certain documents to verify the identity and date of birth of an applicant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Austin Davis spent more than any other Democratic House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democratic House candidates and officeholders have spent $12.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Austin Davis has spent more than any other Democrat. Davis is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 35 and is running for re-election in 2022. Davis raised $2.7 million and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare

Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
IDAHO STATE
Ballotpedia News

New Jersey incorporates climate change into K-12 curriculum standards for public schools

New Jersey became the first state to incorporate climate change into K-12 curriculum standards at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The State Board of Education first announced that they would adopt the new curriculum standards in June 2020, after the curriculum changes were initiated by New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy. The updated standards aim “to prepare students to understand how and why climate change happens and the impact it has on our local and global communities as well as to act in informed and sustainable ways.”
EDUCATION
103.5 KISSFM

Micron Breaks Ground On New Facility Thanks Democrats

Micron held its historic groundbreaking in Boise, attracting several prominent politicians to the event. The local company announced they would build a new fab that would cost 15 billion dollars. Micron broke down its investment commitment for the next several years in a release:. Micron recently announced its plan to...
BOISE, ID
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy