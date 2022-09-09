Read full article on original website
Camel Culture tastes like home: How a Missouri dairy’s milk fills a void when everything else seems foreign
MILLER, Missouri — What started as a desire to help a few homesick Somali friends has turned into a nationwide camel milk business for Ryan Fee. Although Fee is based in Colorado, Camel Culture milk is from a dairy in southwest Missouri and can be found on the shelves in about 10 halal markets in Kansas City’s historic Northeast neighborhood, including Baraka Halal Market and Tawakal Halal Store.
Enterprise gives Nature Conservancy $30 million to help the Mississippi, world rivers
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation is giving $30 million to the Nature Conservancy to benefit the Mississippi River and other water systems across the globe. The Routes and Roots: Enterprise Healthy River Project will fund river projects across the U.S., Canada and Europe for five years. It matches the foundation’s previous five-year pledge to the conservancy in 2017.
Missouri Minute: Starbucks adds non-union benefits amid labor push; opponents air concerns with governor's tax plan
Starbucks is offering new student loan repayment tools and a savings account program to its non-unionized employees. It's the latest iteration of new company benefits that exclude workers who have unionized at hundreds of its stores, including several in Missouri. Meanwhile, after a Missouri appeals court left a recreational marijuana initiative on November's ballot, a political action committee is requesting that the case is transferred to the Missouri Supreme Court. And, ahead of a special legislative session Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson's tax cut proposal has come under fire as a risk to the state's financial surplus. Start your day with these business stories and more below.
Missouri Minute: GOP governors ask Biden to cut loan forgiveness; marijuana measure to remain on ballot
The U.S. consumer price index released Tuesday showed that high inflation continues to affect most goods and services, with prices in August up 8.3% over a year ago. Price increases in several categories of the monthly report chilled stock markets and fueled expectations of another large increase to interest rates from the Federal Reserve Bank next week. In transportation news, railroad operators and two major unions have until Friday to reach a deal and avoid a strike, which experts fear could complicate existing issues in the supply chain. And, in Jefferson City, a special legislative session will convene Wednesday, with a focus on Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to cut income taxes and extend rural tax incentives. Read all that and more in your Wednesday morning newsletter.
Rural incentives in Missouri tax cut proposal target biofuels, small producers for help
When lawmakers return this week for a special session, most of the attention will be on Gov. Mike Parson’s proposal to cut income taxes by $700 million a year. But Parson also wants the bill to include several tax credits intended to benefit rural Missouri by increasing the demand for crop-based fuels, encouraging small meat processors and boosting food production in urban areas. Some of the incentives are new, some are extensions of expired programs. And they were all included in a bill Parson vetoed because he didn’t like the short time they would be in existence.
Missouri jobs fall, unemployment remains at record low
Missouri nonfarm payroll decreased by 5,700 jobs from July to August, but the unemployment rate held at 2.5%, according to a preliminary report released Wednesday by the Missouri Economic Research and Information center. Job losses were reported across a range of industries. Leisure and hospitality saw the steepest decline in...
Missouri officials say Medicaid applications are now processed within federal deadline
Missouri officials said Wednesday Medicaid applications are now being processed within the federally-mandated timeline of 45 days, a step towards bringing the state into compliance with a mitigation plan to address a backlog of applications. Robert Knodell, the acting director of the Department of Social Services, broke the news to...
