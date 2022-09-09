Virginia Tech signed a total of 24 players during the 2022 recruiting cycle, 22 of which entered the 2022 season on Friday night against Old Dominion. In the season opener on Friday, Virginia Tech traveled over ten true freshen. Three of them saw their first collegiate game experience during the road opener. During the second weekend of the season, Virginia Tech dressed most of the true freshmen for the first home game of the season, but only three saw game snaps, according to the stats provided by Virginia Tech Athletics on Hokiesports.com.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO