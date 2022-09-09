ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

A List of Fall Events in Owensboro

Here in Owensboro, we celebrate Fall in all the best ways. Whether it’s a festival, trick-or-treating, or a day spent among the sunflowers, we’ve got it all. And here’s a list of what you can look forward to!. Reid’s Orchard Apple Festival. The Apple Festival will...
Owensboro Nonprofit Will Deliver a $5 Box Lunch To You This Friday

Our Yard Party series continues here at the WBKR/WOMI studios this Friday and we're excited to welcome back New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services. We've hosted New Beginnings for several years now and they have the yard party down to a science. One reason they do so incredibly well is that they're willing to make deliveries.
Huge Kid’s Consignment Sale in Kentucky With Over 50,000 Items Up For Grabs

Bring on all the bargains and get excited people. The Pigtails & Cowlicks Fall Consignment Sale is HERE!!!!. Imagine over 500 consignors and over 50,000 items under one roof and it's right here at the Owensboro Convention Center. Parents can save anywhere between 50-90% on new and gently used items for the kiddos and get them stocked up on all their Fall/Winter needs. They have so many items this year they had to expand into a third area of the convention center.
Daviess Co. Animal Shelter makes brief hours change

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you were hoping to get to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after 4 o’clock on Friday, you’re might be out of luck. The shelter announced they’ll be closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16. They tell us that the animal shelter is closing early because of parking lot […]
Holiday World Offering Free Admission to 4-5 Year Old’s for 2023 Season

Outside of the world-class rides, one of which was recently named the best of its kind in the world, there are three big things Holiday World offers that very few, if any, other theme parks do. Say it with me, just like the kids in the commercial do — "free soft drinks, free parking, free sunscreen!" Now, they've added another freebie for families — free admission for kids ages four to five years old. I'm not sure how well that will flow in future commercials, but I imagine it sounds pretty good to parents with kids in that age range.
Evansville mother gives birth on the side of I-69

A local father delivered his wife’s baby after she went into labor. But, it wasn’t in the hospital or at home. The heart pounding moments were caught on an exhilarating 911 call. When Emily Waddell realized she might be going into labor, she called her husband home and...
Beautiful Eyes, a Cute Nubbin Tail, and Lots of Love Are What This Adoptable Indiana Doggy Has to Offer

Our Pet of the Week, BRIDGER, was found as a stray in Tell City, and now he is at It Takes a Village and is ready to get adopted. BRIDGER is a 3-year-old mixed breed, weighing in at about 35 pounds. BRIDGER is apparently NOT a fan of cats. The folks who work with BRIDGER every day say he is a "cuddle bug with a goofy personality that loves ropes and balls." Just be prepared to get loved on when you meet BRIDGER (unless you are a cat).
Owensboro’s Impact 100 Announces Finalists for Thousands of Dollars in Grants

The women of Impact 100 Owensboro have given millions of dollars back to the Owensboro-Daviess community. Today they announced this year's finalists!. Here in Owensboro, the women of Impact 100 are known for their philanthropic drive to make our community a better place through funding different non-profit organizations and their projects that will help impact the entire community in which they live.
Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dog lovers spent time in Downtown Evansville over the weekend for the third annual “Dog Day Dowtown.”. At the event, it was announced a new dog park is planned. Josh Armstrong with Downtown Evansville tells us they aren’t quit ready to share a location or...
City of Henderson moves forward on Sunset District initiative

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s worked in Owensboro with Friday after 5, and now people in Henderson are looking to bring it to their city. During their monthly meeting, City of Henderson Attorney Dawn Kelsey made a presentation regarding a proposed special event plan for the city to adopt.
Newburgh arts center catches fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to the area of Outer Lincoln and Highway 261 in Newburgh. The call came in after 10 a.m. Wednesday. It was the building that housed the Foundry Center for the Arts. According to a post made on their Facebook page, everyone is...
Gun show coming to Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Gun collectors or hunting enthusiasts looking for a gun show will find one at the West Kentucky Archery Complex in Madisonville. On September 17 through 18, RK Shows will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Organizers say vendors will be available to teach […]
It’s Marching Band Season! See the Schedule of Competitions in Evansville

One of the things most commonly associated with this time of the year (fall) is football, for this article, I am specifically referring to high school football. Something else that shouldn’t be overlooked each fall, especially in regards to high school football, is marching bands – the fall is their season too, and we have some amazingly talented high school marching bands in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC). During their season, the bands not only entertain crowds every Friday night during halftime of the football game, but they also face off against other marching bands in the hopes of winning a state championship.
EPD detective honored for stopping Casey White manhunt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville detective that had a huge hand in stopping the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White was recognized today. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding honored several deputies and officers during their awards and promotions ceremony — Detective Darren Richardson was one of them. Richardson was awarded the Sheriff’s […]
