Outside of the world-class rides, one of which was recently named the best of its kind in the world, there are three big things Holiday World offers that very few, if any, other theme parks do. Say it with me, just like the kids in the commercial do — "free soft drinks, free parking, free sunscreen!" Now, they've added another freebie for families — free admission for kids ages four to five years old. I'm not sure how well that will flow in future commercials, but I imagine it sounds pretty good to parents with kids in that age range.

SANTA CLAUS, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO