Rhode Island sees first open U.S. House seat since 2010

By Juan Garcia de Paredes
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago
The filing deadline for candidates running for Congress in Rhode Island this year was July 15, 2022. Nine candidates are running for Rhode Island’s two U.S. House districts, including seven Democrats and two Republicans. That’s 4.5 candidates per district, more than the 2.5 candidates per district in 2020 and the three in 2018.

Here are some other highlights from this year’s filings:

  • This is the first election to take place under new district lines following the 2020 census. Rhode Island was apportioned two districts, the same number it was apportioned after the 2010 census.
  • The nine candidates running this year are four more than the five who ran in 2020 and three more than the six who ran in 2018. Seven candidates ran in 2016, six in 2014, and 12 in 2012.
  • There is an open seat for the first time since 2010. Rep. Jim Langevin (D), the incumbent in the 2nd district, is retiring.
  • Seven candidates—six Democrats and one Republican—are running to replace Langevin, the most candidates running for a seat this year.
  • Rep. David Cicilline (R), the incumbent in the 1st district, is running for re-election and is not facing any primary challengers.
  • The Democratic primary in the 2nd district is the only contested primary this year. That number is a decade low. There were two contested primaries in 2020, 2018, 2016, and 2014. There were four contested primaries in 2012.
  • Democratic and Republican candidates filed to run in both districts, so no seats are guaranteed to either party this year.

Rhode Island and two other states—Delaware and New Hampshire—are holding their congressional primaries on September 13, 2022. In Rhode Island, the winner of a primary election is the candidate who receives the greatest number of votes, even if he or she does not win an outright majority of votes cast.

Ballotpedia News

Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska

Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
ALASKA STATE
deseret.com

GOP could have a winner in the New York governor’s race

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin appears to have a fighting chance to take the lead in New York’s gubernatorial race, according to some polls. Zeldin is facing Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November. A poll conducted last month by the Trafalgar Group, an independent polling firm, shows Hochul with slightly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ballotpedia News

Peltola, Palin, Begich, and Bye advance from Alaska U.S. House primary

Mary Peltola (D), Sarah Palin (R), Nicholas Begich III (R), and Chris Bye (L) advanced from the top-four primary election for U.S. House in Alaska. Peltola received 37%, followed by Palin with 30% and Begich with 26%. Tara Sweeney (R) finished fourth with 4% but withdrew from the race. Since it was more than 64 days before the general election, the fifth-place finisher, Bye, advanced with 0.6% of the vote.
ALASKA STATE
NBC News

Scott Brown was once a GOP hero. Now his family’s political journey could end today

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... The Justice Department issues some 40 subpoenas over last week related to effort by Donald Trump and allies to overturn the 2020 election. … President Biden celebrates passage of Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. ... It’s the final Primary Day of 2022 — in Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. ... Far-right New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc tells NBC’s Dasha Burns that traditional Republicans lining up behind GOP rival Chuck Morse signal “that we’re winning, that we’re a threat to the establishment, that we’re a threat to the status quo.”… Morse responds: “The fact is the primary’s about the fact that I can beat [Democratic Sen.] Maggie Hassan.”
DELAWARE STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

