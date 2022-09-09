ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Taking away a person’s access to housing and food does not promote work

In early childhood, I was under the care of my grandmother. Because child care costs would have consumed her entire paycheck, she retired from her lifelong career in the textile factories and tapped into her Social Security benefits early, at 56 years old. We lived off her $450 a month Social Security check and food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for most of my childhood.
sixtyandme.com

What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?

You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
MindBodyGreen

How To Get Rid Of Black Mold At Home, From A Remediation Expert

Black mold (and mold, in general) is not something we want in our homes. The longer a mold colony exists inside, the more microscopic particles it will release into the surrounding environment. These will then lower indoor air quality and contaminate surfaces within a home, allowing for a long list of potential health effects due to exposure. That's why any mold growth discovery should be handled the exact same way: quickly and correctly.
Medical News Today

Foods for gaining weight quickly and safely

People can gain weight in several ways. The simplest method is to increase the overall calorie intake while focusing on eating a variety of food groups. Individuals who specifically want to gain muscle can combine this higher calorie intake with sufficient protein and exercise. A doctor may recommend that people...
Fast Company

A founder’s guide to weathering the gathering economic storm

There is a cold breeze coming to the startup world, and to every other part of the world as well. The inflation that was supposed to be “transitory” a year ago is still here, and we’ve seen a nearly 70% pullback in the valuation of public SaaS stocks. The dreaded R-word is back on everyone’s lips, and what was a whisper weeks ago is growing into a rumble. Experts everywhere are predicting a recession, one that will hit the tech world particularly hard.
MedicalXpress

Caring for those who care: Support needed for workers in nursing homes

Caregivers are particularly important during a public health crisis. Now, researchers from Japan have found that caregivers working in nursing homes experienced high levels of psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a study recently published in Dementia and Geriatric Cognitive Disorders, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed...
Fast Company

3 ways to keep your team on track when the economy is a mess

I vividly remember the dot-com bust. You could feel the anxiety build as the tech world responded by slashing budgets and headcounts. I had just left a secure job at a large telecommunications company to join a video game startup. Colleagues of mine were wary, but I was hopeful the company I joined would pull through and, thankfully, I was right.
Futurity

More COVID-19 fallout: Overcrowded animal shelters

There are almost three million missing neuter/spay surgeries in the US due to the COVID pandemic, researchers report. Along with veterinarian and staff shortages, the missing surgeries are contributing to widespread overcrowding at pet shelters. The findings come from a new study of over 200 clinics from 2019 to 2021.
Futurity

Cutting coal has major health benefits, but inequality persists

Cutting coal use in power generation has huge health benefits, according to a new study. But environmental justice concerns remain, the researchers report. The study draws on data from Texas and surrounding states. It finds that the most common strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from power generation also produce enough health benefits to completely offset the cost of these “decarbonization” efforts.
msn.com

Raisin: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more

Raisins help to lower the risk of heart diseases by reducing blood pressure and blood sugar. Raisins are a good source of fiber and work to lower bad cholesterol. Raisins are also a good source of potassium and this potassium helps to regulate blood pressure. Raisins also have a significant...
thespruce.com

How to Make Fake Plants Look Real

While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
ceoworld.biz

How to Foster a Culture of Communication in Your Organization

As you move up the hierarchy in an organization, you become less involved in the day-to-day operations, including communicating with team members. To overcome communication barriers and create a more cohesive and productive organization — and retain your talented employees — you need to put concrete solutions in place. Follow these steps to improve communication within your company.
