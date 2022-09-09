Read full article on original website
A Popular Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Opened 2nd Location
El Bajio Mexican Restaurant at 555 Gateway Pl SW is consistently one of the highest-rated restaurants in Cedar Rapids. With a 4.5 star rating on Yelp and 4.8 stars on Facebook, it's no wonder that the business was looking to expand!. Earlier this year, El Bajio announced on Facebook that...
Cedar Falls Restaurant To Close Doors ‘Temporarily’
It's never a good thing when a favorite local business shuts down, even if it's allegedly temporary. The news came out on Monday afternoon that a Cedar Falls restaurant that's been open for a little over a year might not be around for much longer. In a Facebook post from Carter House Market & Cafe, the restaurant staff announced the business' imminent closure.
A Cute New Candy Shop is Coming to Coral Ridge Mall
A gourmet candy store is going to be opening soon in Coralville! According to Coral Ridge Mall's website, Lolli & Pops is in the process of moving into the mall. Lolli & Pops is a San Francisco-based candy chain that first launched back in 2012. According to their LinkedIn profile, their mission is to "create experiences that wow our guests by offering bits of optimism along the way." The page reads:
Eat a Bunch of Chili While Supporting a Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue
Dogs Forever, a Cedar Rapids animal rescue, is gearing up for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year! Their annual Chili Cook-Off is coming up on Saturday, October 15th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Geonetric Building on 12th Ave SE!. There are two different ways that...
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
The second-largest city in Iowa, Cedar Rapids lies in eastern Iowa and straddles the Cedar River. While it was once primarily known as an industrial area, burgeoning art and cultural scenes make it an increasingly attractive place to visit. Despite being struck by devastating floods in 2008, 2016 and 2020,...
Temporary Closure Ahead for African-American Museum of Iowa
The flood of 2008 with its record Cedar River crest of 31.8 feet devastated Cedar Rapids and other Eastern Iowa towns. It also caused enormous damage, some of which is just now having the funding for repair and protection put in place. That flood put 5.5 feet of water inside...
Cedar Rapids Gamers Saving One Life at a Time
September is National Suicide Prevention Month and a group of Cedar Rapids gamers recently gathered to do just that, help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. The Role on for Life event was recently at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where participants gathered together to hang out, and discuss life, and play Dungeons and Dragons.
New C.R. Mural Honors RAGBRAI + Historic Bike Shop [PHOTO]
A brand new two-story high mural project in downtown Cedar Rapids should be done in a couple of weeks, and it will celebrate one of Iowa's favorite summer events. The mural will be a tribute to the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), which is going into its 50th year.
cbs2iowa.com
Lane closures on Jefferson, Linn streets in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Traffic will be impacted in two streets in Iowa City starting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Jefferson Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Dubuque and Linn streets. Linn Street will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic...
Kid Captain Eve Chooses Iowa Wave Song That Signifies Her Battle
The University of Iowa has revealed the song choice by this week's Kid Captain, Eve Jiminez. It speaks to the battle that she's waged against a rare illness. Not once, but twice. Eve is from Davenport and was just four years old when one of her eyes began to droop....
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Cities In Iowa
The "Hawkeye State," with deep roots in national history, boasts many beautiful cities, including the Quad Cities that evolved to their present-day glory. These most beautiful cities in Iowa shine with life in vibrant historic downtowns and scenic nature. Ames. Ames is a beautiful city in west Story County, with...
Guaranteed Parking in Downtown Cedar Rapids? Use this App
It's awesome to see downtown Cedar Rapids thriving, but if you're only there for a specific event, the hassle of competing for parking can be frustrating. It's easy if you work downtown. You can most likely use your facility's parking area for anything else you're doing downtown. Ride-sharing? Not as quick and cheap as it used to be. But a new service from Park Cedar Rapids has been a long time coming for people whose main objective downtown is an afternoon or night out to attend a show at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Energy Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre.
ARTapalooza Gets Rained Out But Moved To New Day
A major Cedar Falls community event had to be postponed this year. The Northeastern Iowa art celebration will still go on, but rain is changing up those plans. On Friday morning, officials from the Cedar Falls Tourism announced that the 16th annual ARTapalooza would be postponed due to forecasted weather. Saturday, September 10th, the original day of the community event saw some major showers come through Cedar Falls.
“Two Horse Farm” in Johnson County To Open for Public Use [PHOTOS]
The Johnson County Conservation Board has made a big announcement. They now own 83 acres of land known as Two Horse Farm. It's great news for citizens of Johnson County, though it may take a while for them to experience it. Located in north central Johnson County, Two Horse Farm...
Disabled Veterans Learn Adaptive Golf in Iowa City
A lot of golf news has been making waves in Iowa over the past few weeks and here's another shining example of the game bringing people together. Over 400 VA and community volunteers have joined in to help for this year's rehabilitative golf program, to help veterans with disabilities learn the game of golf.
Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa
Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
Iowa Brewery Announces New Beer In Memory of 6 Year Old Boy
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and Big Grove Brewery has a new beer with some giant meaning behind it. A 6-year-old boy from Monticello, Austin Smith, died of a rare form of brain cancer back in 2016, and Big Grove Brewery wants to honor and remember him. This isn't...
A MASSIVE Star was Once Arrested in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
If you've ever dreamt of having a celebrity encounter, chances are that dream involves meeting, maybe having a meal with that celeb, right? It doesn't involve getting whooped by them. At least not for most of us... I am a huge pro wrestling fan. Yes, that's right, even at 40...
Waterloo man charged with writing checks on closed account to obtain merchandise
A Waterloo man was arrested after it was discovered the checks he wrote to a Coralville business were from a closed account. Police say 39-year-old Randy Lee Stewart visited Theissen’s on Westcor Drive August 25th and 27th and allegedly wrote the bogus checks for merchandise totaling over $1500. He was identified by using store surveillance video and Stewart’s driver’s license photograph.
