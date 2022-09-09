ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Falls Restaurant To Close Doors ‘Temporarily’

It's never a good thing when a favorite local business shuts down, even if it's allegedly temporary. The news came out on Monday afternoon that a Cedar Falls restaurant that's been open for a little over a year might not be around for much longer. In a Facebook post from Carter House Market & Cafe, the restaurant staff announced the business' imminent closure.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Cute New Candy Shop is Coming to Coral Ridge Mall

A gourmet candy store is going to be opening soon in Coralville! According to Coral Ridge Mall's website, Lolli & Pops is in the process of moving into the mall. Lolli & Pops is a San Francisco-based candy chain that first launched back in 2012. According to their LinkedIn profile, their mission is to "create experiences that wow our guests by offering bits of optimism along the way." The page reads:
CORALVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Cedar Rapids, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Cedar Rapids, IA
Restaurants
City
Mount Vernon, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022

It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
WHAT CHEER, IA
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

The second-largest city in Iowa, Cedar Rapids lies in eastern Iowa and straddles the Cedar River. While it was once primarily known as an industrial area, burgeoning art and cultural scenes make it an increasingly attractive place to visit. Despite being struck by devastating floods in 2008, 2016 and 2020,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids Gamers Saving One Life at a Time

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and a group of Cedar Rapids gamers recently gathered to do just that, help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. The Role on for Life event was recently at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where participants gathered together to hang out, and discuss life, and play Dungeons and Dragons.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Food Drink#Center Point#Cedar Rapids Serves#Southgate Court Sw#3rd St Se#Williams Parkway Sw
cbs2iowa.com

Lane closures on Jefferson, Linn streets in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Traffic will be impacted in two streets in Iowa City starting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Jefferson Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Dubuque and Linn streets. Linn Street will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic...
IOWA CITY, IA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Cities In Iowa

The "Hawkeye State," with deep roots in national history, boasts many beautiful cities, including the Quad Cities that evolved to their present-day glory. These most beautiful cities in Iowa shine with life in vibrant historic downtowns and scenic nature. Ames. Ames is a beautiful city in west Story County, with...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
104.5 KDAT

Guaranteed Parking in Downtown Cedar Rapids? Use this App

It's awesome to see downtown Cedar Rapids thriving, but if you're only there for a specific event, the hassle of competing for parking can be frustrating. It's easy if you work downtown. You can most likely use your facility's parking area for anything else you're doing downtown. Ride-sharing? Not as quick and cheap as it used to be. But a new service from Park Cedar Rapids has been a long time coming for people whose main objective downtown is an afternoon or night out to attend a show at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Energy Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

ARTapalooza Gets Rained Out But Moved To New Day

A major Cedar Falls community event had to be postponed this year. The Northeastern Iowa art celebration will still go on, but rain is changing up those plans. On Friday morning, officials from the Cedar Falls Tourism announced that the 16th annual ARTapalooza would be postponed due to forecasted weather. Saturday, September 10th, the original day of the community event saw some major showers come through Cedar Falls.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Disabled Veterans Learn Adaptive Golf in Iowa City

A lot of golf news has been making waves in Iowa over the past few weeks and here's another shining example of the game bringing people together. Over 400 VA and community volunteers have joined in to help for this year's rehabilitative golf program, to help veterans with disabilities learn the game of golf.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa

Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Waterloo man charged with writing checks on closed account to obtain merchandise

A Waterloo man was arrested after it was discovered the checks he wrote to a Coralville business were from a closed account. Police say 39-year-old Randy Lee Stewart visited Theissen’s on Westcor Drive August 25th and 27th and allegedly wrote the bogus checks for merchandise totaling over $1500. He was identified by using store surveillance video and Stewart’s driver’s license photograph.
WATERLOO, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy