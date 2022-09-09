ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

5 offensive keys for USC vs. Stanford

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQq4a_0hoghBcs00

The USC Trojans and Stanford Cardinal kick off the Pac-12 slate in Week 2 in a battle soaked in history.

A year ago, the Trojans got upset at home against Stanford, and Clay Helton was fired in what sparked an endless coaching search.

A year later, things are very different. Stanford crushed Colgate in Week 1 and the Trojans handled Rice at ease. This game has all types of storylines and could make for some fascinating Pac-12 action.

Here are five keys for the USC offense against Stanford, as the Trojans hope to have a smooth ride on The Farm in Palo Alto against David Shaw, who thinks he can spring an ambush.

CALEB WILLIAMS CONTINUES TO PLAY WELL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVlpe_0hoghBcs00
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 and Miller Moss #7 of the USC Trojans during warm up before the game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The story of the year will be the play of Caleb Williams. After all, he is a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Williams began his USC career with a strong outing against Rice, going 19 of 22 for 249 yards and a pair of scores before Miller Moss replaced him. The Stanford defense is better than Rice, but nonetheless, this offense hinges on the shoulders of Williams.

THE USC RUNNING GAME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OALMs_0hoghBcs00
Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Austin Jones (6) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Stanford RB Austin Jones will return to Northern California and play his former team, so that alone is a massive storyline. In the Trojans’ first game of the season, Travis Dye, Raleek Brown, and Austin Jones combined to rush for 104 yards with three scores. Surprisingly, Dye had just 5 carries for 20 yards, fewer than the other two.

Still, the USC rushing attack is potent and will need to have a strong outing against the Cardinal.

THE HEALTH OF RALEEK BROWN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwHir_0hoghBcs00
Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Raleek Brown (14) poses after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Raleek Brown made a ton of noise in his USC debut. The freshman had 6 carries for 36 yards and a score and added 2 catches for 40 yards while striking the Heisman pose after scoring a touchdown.

However, he left the game with an injury, and that was a concern. Fortunately, Brown tweeted that he feels good on Wednesday, so let’s hope that’s the case.

If Brown can’t go, the USC offense takes a significant hit, so this will be worth monitoring going into the game.

WIDE RECEIVER CLARITY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnKmO_0hoghBcs00
Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) battles for a pass against Rice Owls cornerback Tre’shon Devones (2) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The USC WR room is still up for grabs. Jordan Addison had 5 catches for 54 yards and a pair of scores against Rice, while Tahj Washington added 4 catches for a team-high 65 yards.

Brenden Rice and Gary Bryant Jr. each had just one catch and Mario Williams had a pair of catches, so we still aren’t sure who is the #3 option. Nonetheless, USC needs to find a way to get these other receivers involved more, and with a much-anticipated close game, perhaps we will see more of a downfield passing attack.

GET OUT TO AN EARLY LEAD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqoS3_0hoghBcs00

The Trojans can’t afford to play from behind or have this game too close, especially with the game being played at Stanford. The Trojans jumped out to a 31-14 lead at halftime against Rice, then added points in the third quarter, so we saw what this offense is capable of. The offense scored 45 against Rice, while the defense scored 21 on three pick-sixes.

Lincoln Riley and Company need to come out firing and jump out to an early lead to give the defense some breathing room.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Football
Stanford, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Lincoln Riley
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy