Pickens County, AL

Commercial Dispatch

New principal hired at Columbus High School

Students and parents of Columbus High School will soon be seeing a familiar face around the halls as Dexter Peterson takes over as principal. For the last three years, Peterson served as an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, and he told The Dispatch he is excited to begin his new role as CHS principal.
COLUMBUS, MS
wbrc.com

Hale County Schools gets more state support to help students

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education selected the Hale County School System to be one of the schools to benefit from what it calls a Multi-Tier System of Support or MTSS. The state will offer personnel to help with the academics, behavior and social skills...
HALE COUNTY, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Photo: East Columbus Gym makeover

Brian Jones is the local government reporter for Columbus and Lowndes County.
COLUMBUS, MS
Pickens County, AL
wbrc.com

Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
LIVINGSTON, AL
Jackson Free Press

Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Lowndes County sheriff reports molestation arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 50-year-old was arrested in Lowndes County for alleged molestation. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the suspect is Paul Reinitz. In July, a woman and her underage daughter reported the alleged crime. Reinitz could face more charges. According to the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
The West Alabama Watchman

Identity of body confirmed

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has confirmed the identity of the body recovered from the water under the railroad trestle off West Jackson Street as Thomas Taylor, 48, of Demopolis. As of now, the cause of death has not been determined. Taylor was reported missing Aug. 29. His body...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
WTOK-TV

The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Aliceville looks to rethink its economic future

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A business closing in one west Alabama town served as a wake-up call for the town to take another look at its economy. Piggly Wiggly’s permanent shutdown in Aliceville was noticeable and painful. Piggly Wiggly’s closing in 2021 prompted community leaders to start thinking outside the box and not take anything for granted.
ALICEVILLE, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Suspect arrested for invading home, stealing pickup

A Lowndes County man has been charged in an alleged home invasion, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Labor Day deputies responded to a home on the 100 block of Terrace View Lane for a report of someone forcing their way into a home, Hawkins said. The victim said that Jarrett Cooperyoung, Jr., 33, forced his way inside and assaulted the homeowner with an aluminum baseball bat.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Nick 97.5

Friday Night Live Returns To Hay Court For a Free Movie Night

Friday, September 16th, Townsquare Media, PARA, Shelton State Community College, Spades Restaurant along with the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP will host another event in West Alabama. Hay Court residents will be able to come out and watch a free movie inside the housing complex. The event will feature free...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

