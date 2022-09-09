Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Some homeowners raise concerns over temporary Tuscaloosa Co. Jail
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A temporary jail project isn’t sitting well with a few homeowners near the current Tuscaloosa County Jail. The county is making plans to tear down a part of the old jail. Jerry Carter and Rev. Antonio Thomas say it came down to a matter of...
Commercial Dispatch
New principal hired at Columbus High School
Students and parents of Columbus High School will soon be seeing a familiar face around the halls as Dexter Peterson takes over as principal. For the last three years, Peterson served as an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, and he told The Dispatch he is excited to begin his new role as CHS principal.
wbrc.com
Hale County Schools gets more state support to help students
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education selected the Hale County School System to be one of the schools to benefit from what it calls a Multi-Tier System of Support or MTSS. The state will offer personnel to help with the academics, behavior and social skills...
Commercial Dispatch
Photo: East Columbus Gym makeover
Brian Jones is the local government reporter for Columbus and Lowndes County.
Tuscaloosa County’s Most Expensive Home is a Lake, Wildlife Playground
The most expensive home in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is a lake and wildlife playground. This super-exclusive property is listed by Christen Crosby with Ray & Poynor Properties. The home is surrounded by some of the most spectacular views from more than “1700 acres, land includes 20 spring-fed lakes, approx. 7...
wbrc.com
Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
WTOK-TV
Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
Jackson Free Press
Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
Domestic shooting in Walker County leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
A man was shot to death Saturday in Walker County. The shooting happened about 10 a.m. on Fall City Road in the Jasper area. Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong said the victim is an adult male. Another man is in custody. The killing, he said, is believed to...
wbrc.com
ALEA clocks driver at 131 mph during joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa PD
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a driver was going 131 miles per hour in Tuscaloosa County when they tried to stop him during a joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa Police. Troopers said they pursued the driver on n I359 southbound, where the speed limit is 65 mph....
wtva.com
Lowndes County sheriff reports molestation arrest
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 50-year-old was arrested in Lowndes County for alleged molestation. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the suspect is Paul Reinitz. In July, a woman and her underage daughter reported the alleged crime. Reinitz could face more charges. According to the...
The West Alabama Watchman
Identity of body confirmed
The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has confirmed the identity of the body recovered from the water under the railroad trestle off West Jackson Street as Thomas Taylor, 48, of Demopolis. As of now, the cause of death has not been determined. Taylor was reported missing Aug. 29. His body...
70 motorists cited during 2-day traffic detail in Tuscaloosa aimed at reducing dangerous driving
A two-day operation aimed at reducing dangerous driving in Tuscaloosa ended with law enforcement officers issuing 86 citations to 70 drivers. The special detail was carried out by the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Alabama State Troopers. It took place on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3. The two agencies plan...
Tuscaloosa Police investigating rash of car break-in cases and guns stolen
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are issuing a warning to the public about locking their car doors and securing weapons. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says investigators are seeing a rise in car break-in cases. “Car break-ins are very serious, and it happens many times because people leave their cars unlocked. In the past month we’ve […]
WTOK-TV
The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
wbrc.com
Aliceville looks to rethink its economic future
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A business closing in one west Alabama town served as a wake-up call for the town to take another look at its economy. Piggly Wiggly’s permanent shutdown in Aliceville was noticeable and painful. Piggly Wiggly’s closing in 2021 prompted community leaders to start thinking outside the box and not take anything for granted.
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
Commercial Dispatch
Suspect arrested for invading home, stealing pickup
A Lowndes County man has been charged in an alleged home invasion, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Labor Day deputies responded to a home on the 100 block of Terrace View Lane for a report of someone forcing their way into a home, Hawkins said. The victim said that Jarrett Cooperyoung, Jr., 33, forced his way inside and assaulted the homeowner with an aluminum baseball bat.
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
Friday Night Live Returns To Hay Court For a Free Movie Night
Friday, September 16th, Townsquare Media, PARA, Shelton State Community College, Spades Restaurant along with the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP will host another event in West Alabama. Hay Court residents will be able to come out and watch a free movie inside the housing complex. The event will feature free...
