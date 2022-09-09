Read full article on original website
West Alabama superintendents discuss new graduation requirements
Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama State Board of Education expressed its approval for a plan that would add requirements for high school graduation. It plans to take an official vote in November. News 11 spoke with two of our West Alabama school districts about what these changes mean for their...
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
Results show Alabama students struggle with standardized tests
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to standardized test scores at public schools in Alabama, more students reached proficiency standards this year as compared to last year. Although this is good news there was not much of a difference. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey says the state...
Absentee voting underway for Alabama’s November elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The absentee voting period for Alabama’s Nov. 8 general election began Wednesday. Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:. November 1, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail. November 3, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can...
SBA approves Gov. Reeves’ request for assistance due to Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses impacted by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the capital city, have experienced economic losses due to water pressure issues following the Pearl River flooding.
