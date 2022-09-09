Read full article on original website
Related
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
Prince William just inherited a 685-year-old estate worth $1 billion
Royal wills are never made public. That means what happens to much of the Queen's personal wealth following her death last week will remain a family secret.
Arsenal vs Man City postponed for PSV Europa League tie
Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester City has been postponed in order for the Gunners’ Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven to be played, it has been confirmed.The fixture, originally scheduled for 19 October, has been moved to that the European game - postponed following the Queen’s death last week and the subsequent policing needed for the funeral on Monday - will now be played on 20 October.A new date for the Premier League fixture will be communicated in due course.More follows...
Comments / 0