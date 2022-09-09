Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester City has been postponed in order for the Gunners’ Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven to be played, it has been confirmed.The fixture, originally scheduled for 19 October, has been moved to that the European game - postponed following the Queen’s death last week and the subsequent policing needed for the funeral on Monday - will now be played on 20 October.A new date for the Premier League fixture will be communicated in due course.More follows...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO