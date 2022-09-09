ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Baptist Golden Triangle makes U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals list: Recognized as a High Performing Hospital

By Editorial
pcherald.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

wtva.com

Report: Amory trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash

WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, Sept. 9 along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
AMORY, MS
tvnewscheck.com

How A Local News Station Prevented Panic

Recent coverage by WTVA Tupelo, Miss., of a man threatening to crash a plane into a local Walmart demonstrated once again why solid news coverage by local stations that display professionalism and calm is so crucial. The decision to not speculate or sensationalize, but stick to the facts, demonstrated why people still trust local television more than any other media.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Downtown becoming regular target for bat removal

This spring, on a night like any other, Hollyhocks owner Gloria Herriott was fast asleep in her loft apartment above her downtown store when she felt something smack her in the head. She lifted the covers to find a bat hanging from the ceiling fan. That’s when Herriott decided enough...
COLUMBUS, MS
ourmshome.com

Tupelo 9/11 Stair Climb Honors the Fallen and Promotes Community

“Never forget” is a term that is often said when referencing the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Tupelo Fire Department ensures that no one will ever forget the great sacrifice, heroism, and emotions that took place that day through its annual Tupelo 9/11 Stair Climb. This is the...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Shannon police investigate early morning school bus crash

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bus was involved in a car crash in Shannon Tuesday morning. A Shannon police officer said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 145 and Old Union Road around 7 a.m. The bus was turning to head on Highway 145 when a car struck...
SHANNON, MS
wtva.com

Amory man charged with B&E of home and vehicle

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man is accused of breaking into a home and vehicle on Saturday night, Sep. 10. Amory Police identified the suspect as Zaccheaus Vassar, 27. The home he’s accused of breaking into is on Fifth Street North, Police Lt. Detective Andy Long said. Nothing was taken from the home.
AMORY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Photo: East Columbus Gym makeover

Brian Jones is the local government reporter for Columbus and Lowndes County.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

New principal hired at Columbus High School

Students and parents of Columbus High School will soon be seeing a familiar face around the halls as Dexter Peterson takes over as principal. For the last three years, Peterson served as an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, and he told The Dispatch he is excited to begin his new role as CHS principal.
COLUMBUS, MS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
wtva.com

Lowndes County sheriff reports molestation arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 50-year-old was arrested in Lowndes County for alleged molestation. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the suspect is Paul Reinitz. In July, a woman and her underage daughter reported the alleged crime. Reinitz could face more charges. According to the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Fulton man has turned himself into the Itawamba County Sheriff

ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Fulton man has turned himself into the Itawamba County Sheriff. Jay Alexander West was named as a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened Friday in Golden. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting scene on Deck Taylor Road. That’s where they found a...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
TUPELO, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man arrested for rape, Oxford police say

OXFORD, Miss. — A man was arrested for a rape charge this week, according to the Oxford Police Department (OPD). On Sept. 1, officers responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. Investigators identified the suspect as Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona, Miss. A...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Scattered showers Sunday, quick fall feel early next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers stay possible Sunday before some drier moves in early next week. SUNDAY: Ahead of a cold front, scattered showers and warm, muggy weather will prevail through the day. Highs should reach the middle 80s. MONDAY: The first signs of a brief hint of...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Fulton man charged with murder

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Fulton man is charged with second degree murder in connection to a shooting on Friday, Sep. 9. The shooting was reported on Deck Taylor Road in Golden, according to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
FULTON, MS

