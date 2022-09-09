ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Banks call 75 bps ECB October rate hike

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TXNw_0hogbxuU00

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Banks including Deutsche Bank and BofA said on Friday they expect another 75 basis point rate hike from the European Central Bank in October, a day after the central bank delivered a supersized interest-rate rise of that size to tame inflation.

The ECB raised its key rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points (bps) on Thursday and promised further hikes, prioritizing the fight against inflation even as the bloc is likely heading towards a winter recession and gas rationing. read more

"It is likely to be another close call in October and we have shifted our view to expect another 75 bps hike," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note, from its previous call of 50 bps.

They noted guidance from ECB chief Christine Lagarde that rates are "far away" from levels appropriate for getting inflation back to target in a timely fashion and that hikes should be anticipated at the "next several meetings."

"This underscores the ECB's insensitivity to the growth headwinds and laser focus on bringing inflation down," the Deutsche note said. read more

BofA and Credit Suisse said they had also revised up their calls for a 75 bps ECB rate hike in October versus previous expectations for a 50 bps move.

Credit Suisse noted the ECB's language pointed to more aggressive tightening ahead, and also lifted its forecast for the ECB rates to peak at 2.5%, from a previous estimate of 2%.

Money markets were on Friday fully pricing in a 50 bps rate hike in October and implied a roughly 25% chance of a more aggressive 75 bps move.

Still, anticipation of a more hawkish stance from the ECB appeared to be supporting the euro, which was trading back above $1 on Friday.

BofA analysts added that faster and more aggressive tightening now would likely force the ECB to cut rates earlier.

"We now pencil in the first 25bp cut by June 2024, with two additional 25bp cuts in September and December," BofA said.

Citi said it continued to expect a 75 bps ECB hike in October and a 50bp hike to 2% in December before the weak economy stops further hikes.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Lucy Raitano , editing by Karin Strohecker and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Reuters

Big Chinese state-owned banks cut personal deposit rates

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Some of China’s big state-owned commercial banks will cut personal deposit rates from Thursday, the official Securities Times reported. Deposit rates in both current accounts and deposit accounts will be tweaked, the paper said in its report on Wednesday, citing sources from the banks. It did not name the lenders.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Economics#Business Personal Finance#Bofa#The European Central Bank
Reuters

Marketmind: Struggling for energy

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Global equity markets are stabilising from the carnage earlier this week caused by hot U.S. inflation data but European investors need to climb a wall of worry for any meaningful near-term recovery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Dollar firms with Fed in focus, yen slips back

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The dollar held near recent peaks on Thursday, supported by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to tighten policy aggressively as it tries to curb inflation, while the yen faltered after jumping sharply the day before.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Reuters

Stocks subdued by rate hike risks, yen steady

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Asia's stockmarkets were steady but fragile on Thursday, a day after their biggest drawdown in three months as investors weighed the risk of the Federal Reserve announcing a 100 basis point interest rate hike next week to tackle sticky inflation.
BUSINESS
The Independent

John Lewis hands £500 support payout to workers as losses widen amid cost crisis

Retail giant the John Lewis Partnership has revealed it slumped to a £99 million half-year loss as it said it chose to “forgo” profit to help staff and customers through the cost-of-living crisis.The employee-owned group announced a £500 one-off payment to full-time workers, with a pro-rata amount for those working part-time, as it stepped up efforts to support staff.It also said it was increasing the entry level pay by 4% for employees – known as “partners” within the group – which will cost it £10 million over the second half as part of a £45 million support package.But the measures,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

591K+
Followers
354K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy