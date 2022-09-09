ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Percy Jackson Warns Half-Bloods to Deny Truth in First Trailer for New Disney+ Series

"Believe whatever lies your mom or dad told you," warns Walker Scolbell, taking over the lead as Percy Jackson from the poorly-received 2010 film series as Disney attempts to reboot the franchise as a television series. The first teaser shows a few of the camp's other denizens amid a warning that "once you know what you are, they’ll sense it too. And they’ll come for you." The all-new "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is coming soon to Disney+.
Succession Creator Shades Actual Succession of King Charles III at Emmys

"Evidently, a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," said Jesse Armstrong to a tepid (at best) audience response after winning Best Drama. It was another big night for HBO's smash hit "Succession," but there was another succession in the mind of creator Jesse Armstrong when he took to the Emmy stage on Monday night.
12 House of the Dragon Power Moves: Daemon Tries Subterfuge, Hand Overplays His

Princess Rhaenyra's virtue is brought into question after she's spotted in a brothel with her dear uncle -- but what really happened?. After the violently quiet conclusion to last week's episode, events picked up in rather short order with this week's episode. After some time away, Daemon returns to King's Landing with a sword, a crown, and a plan.
From Zendaya to the Cast of Squid Game -- Here Is Everyone Who Made History At the 2022 Emmy Awards

These Emmy Award winners were celebrated for their achievements AND went down in awards show history. The 2022 Emmy Awards made history last night with several landmark wins!. Television's biggest night began with a few record-breaking nominations and while many favorites were snubbed from receiving a golden trophy, many stars made history with just a simple nomination.
National Treasure Comes to Disney+ with New Lead, New Mysteries in First Edge of History Trailer

Harvey Keitel returns for the new series with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Lisette Alexis as Jess, a "brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure." Jones portrays "a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code" and looks to be at odds with Jess as she and her friends quickly get in over their heads. "National Treasure" Edge of History" premieres with two episodes on December 14.
Steven Spielberg Shares His Own Story in First Trailer for Autobiographical The Fabelmans

Torn between science and art, represented by his parents (Michelle Williams and Paul Dano), "The Fabelmans'" young lead struggles to find himself and his way with this overwhelming passion for film that not everyone in his life understands or supports. The trailer touches on his challenges growing up Jewish in a predominantly Christian community and trying to please both his artistic mother and more down-to-earth father, as well as his early efforts to find his voice as a filmmaker.
Lea Michele Tests Positive for Covid, Out at Funny Girl for at Least Ten Days

Less than a week after taking over the role of Fanny Brice from Beanie Feldstein, Michele is forced to temporarily step away. Lea Michele fulfilled one of her career dreams -- and the dream of her "Glee" counterpart Rachel Berry -- when she took over the lead role in "Funny Girl" on September 6. But by Saturday, she was already gone.
Snooki Honors Messyness Costar Teddy Ray, Spills on Drunken Jersey Shore Moments

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi opens up about losing Messyness costar Teddy Ray, how she can relate to the show's trainwreck videos and reflects on some of her drunken moments as alter-ego Dren on the current season of Jersey Shore. She also reacts to Vinny Guadagnino joining Dancing with the Stars and reveals how she thinks he'll do in the competition.
