Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
toofab.com
Percy Jackson Warns Half-Bloods to Deny Truth in First Trailer for New Disney+ Series
"Believe whatever lies your mom or dad told you," warns Walker Scolbell, taking over the lead as Percy Jackson from the poorly-received 2010 film series as Disney attempts to reboot the franchise as a television series. The first teaser shows a few of the camp's other denizens amid a warning that "once you know what you are, they’ll sense it too. And they’ll come for you." The all-new "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is coming soon to Disney+.
toofab.com
Succession Creator Shades Actual Succession of King Charles III at Emmys
"Evidently, a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," said Jesse Armstrong to a tepid (at best) audience response after winning Best Drama. It was another big night for HBO's smash hit "Succession," but there was another succession in the mind of creator Jesse Armstrong when he took to the Emmy stage on Monday night.
toofab.com
12 House of the Dragon Power Moves: Daemon Tries Subterfuge, Hand Overplays His
Princess Rhaenyra's virtue is brought into question after she's spotted in a brothel with her dear uncle -- but what really happened?. After the violently quiet conclusion to last week's episode, events picked up in rather short order with this week's episode. After some time away, Daemon returns to King's Landing with a sword, a crown, and a plan.
RELATED PEOPLE
toofab.com
From Zendaya to the Cast of Squid Game -- Here Is Everyone Who Made History At the 2022 Emmy Awards
These Emmy Award winners were celebrated for their achievements AND went down in awards show history. The 2022 Emmy Awards made history last night with several landmark wins!. Television's biggest night began with a few record-breaking nominations and while many favorites were snubbed from receiving a golden trophy, many stars made history with just a simple nomination.
toofab.com
National Treasure Comes to Disney+ with New Lead, New Mysteries in First Edge of History Trailer
Harvey Keitel returns for the new series with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Lisette Alexis as Jess, a "brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure." Jones portrays "a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code" and looks to be at odds with Jess as she and her friends quickly get in over their heads. "National Treasure" Edge of History" premieres with two episodes on December 14.
toofab.com
Quinta Brunson Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel Lying on Stage During Emmys Acceptance Speech
The "Abbott Elementary" creator and star had to walk around the prone late-night host after a bit where Will Arnett dragged him out supposedly drunk and passed out. It was a moment of attempted comedy that elicited a huge backlash after Quinta Brunson won her first Emmy Award for "Abbott Elementary" on Monday's Emmys broadcast.
toofab.com
Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Have a 'Good Burger' Reunion During 2022 Emmy Awards
"Can I get a good burger?" During the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night, host Kenan Thompson and his former co-star Kel Mitchell shared a sweet "Good Burger" reunion, immediately bringing a wave of nostalgia. At one point in the awards show, Kenan walked over to an on-stage bar, in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
toofab.com
Chucky Cast Teases 'Even Crazier' Second Season: 'It's a Rollercoaster!' (Exclusive)
The stars praise Jennifer Tilly ... as well as Lachlan Watson joining the show as Glen/Glenda. The first season of "Chucky" included one death by dishwasher, a murderous army of Good Guys and the titular doll rocking a Hello Kitty Halloween costume. But, according to the show's cast, the insanity is only just getting started.
toofab.com
Greg Nicotero Calls Carol and Daryl 'A Good Combination' Amid Spinoff Rumors (Exclusive)
While he wouldn't flat out confirm Melissa McBride would appear on Norman Reedus' spinoff, he noted the two have "great chemistry together." "The Walking Dead" will end its 11-season run this fall, but it's not easy saying goodbye. TooFab caught up he show's executive producer and key makeup artist Greg...
toofab.com
Snooki Says New Messyness Season Is Dedicated to Teddy Ray: 'He Was the Best' (Exclusive)
She also spills on this season's messy Jersey Shore drama and Dren running amuck ... and reacts to Vinny joining Dancing with the Stars. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is back to put the messy in "Messyness" for the show's second season, which she says will be dedicated to late costar Teddy Ray, who died last month at the age of 32.
toofab.com
Drew Barrymore Sobs Reuniting with Ex Justin Long, Recalls 'Chaos' of Relationship
"I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated." Drew Barrymore and Justin Long are back together to reflect on their on-again-off-again three year relationship. In a preview clip for the Season 3 premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 47-year-old "Charlie's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
toofab.com
Steven Spielberg Shares His Own Story in First Trailer for Autobiographical The Fabelmans
Torn between science and art, represented by his parents (Michelle Williams and Paul Dano), "The Fabelmans'" young lead struggles to find himself and his way with this overwhelming passion for film that not everyone in his life understands or supports. The trailer touches on his challenges growing up Jewish in a predominantly Christian community and trying to please both his artistic mother and more down-to-earth father, as well as his early efforts to find his voice as a filmmaker.
toofab.com
Lea Michele Tests Positive for Covid, Out at Funny Girl for at Least Ten Days
Less than a week after taking over the role of Fanny Brice from Beanie Feldstein, Michele is forced to temporarily step away. Lea Michele fulfilled one of her career dreams -- and the dream of her "Glee" counterpart Rachel Berry -- when she took over the lead role in "Funny Girl" on September 6. But by Saturday, she was already gone.
toofab.com
Snooki Honors Messyness Costar Teddy Ray, Spills on Drunken Jersey Shore Moments
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi opens up about losing Messyness costar Teddy Ray, how she can relate to the show's trainwreck videos and reflects on some of her drunken moments as alter-ego Dren on the current season of Jersey Shore. She also reacts to Vinny Guadagnino joining Dancing with the Stars and reveals how she thinks he'll do in the competition.
toofab.com
Brendan Fraser Gives Humble, Overwhelmed, Grateful Speech As He Accepts TIFF Award
"Normally I am the guy at the podium who hands these things out" Brendan Fraser continues to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for what many are hailing as his comeback film role. The 53-year-old actor was overcome with emotion as he accepted the Tribute Award for his role...
Comments / 0