Eater
Where to Eat Kosher in NYC
The rules followed by observant Jews when it comes to selecting a meal are a little more complex than one might imagine, beginning with the animals that are permitted (pigs and shellfish are not), the humane method by which they are slaughtered, how foods must be prepared, and those ingredients that may not be eaten at the same meal. Dairy and meat are prohibited together so a pastrami sandwich can be kosher, but a Reuben sandwich, which incorporates cheese, cannot. Certain parts of animals, including some organs, are also not permitted. On top of that, just because a restaurant follows these guidelines doesn’t necessarily mean it has a kosher certification — the standard that many observant Jews hold to when dining out.
Eater
Charlie Palmer Oversees a Prosecco Parade in Times Square
Charlie Palmer’s Aperibar, is now open in Luma Hotel Times Square at 120 W. 41st Street, near 6th Avenue. The food menu lists pizza and Italian small plates (cheese, salumi, antipasti, and vegetables with a handful of mains) while drinks highlight apertivi and over 20 selections of prosecco and Italian sparkling wines. Last year, Palmer changed his NYC stalwart Aureole into Charlie Palmer Steak and has converted Aureole to Aureole at Home, which offers “boutique-style takeout and catering as well as wine and cocktails,” according to a spokesperson. It was his first restaurant, having opened in 1988 and moving to Midtown in 2009. Today, in addition to running the Conde Nast dining room, he has seven restaurants in New York.
NYLON
How Telfar's Rainbow Store Pop-Up Brought The It Bag Back Home
In the middle of New York Fashion Week, thousands of shoppers descended on Fulton Street in New York City this past Sunday, vying for a chance to take home one of the decade’s most-wanted accessories: a Telfar bag. It wasn’t the Fulton Street of Manhattan’s bastion of privilege, the Financial District, but rather Fulton Street in the historically-Black neighborhood of Downtown Brooklyn, where Telfar Clemens announced his eponymous brand would be popping up last week.
untappedcities.com
10 of the Oldest Bars and Restaurants in Brooklyn
A city of its own until 1898, Brooklyn is home to many of the city’s oldest institutions. Restaurants and bars are no exception, with the oldest dating back to 1887. Given the history of immigration, there’s not surprisingly a concentration in Italian joints and bars connected with German beer. An honorable mention goes to P.J. Hanley Tavern in Carroll Gardens, which was until a few years ago, Brooklyn’s oldest bar dating to 1874. Here are the oldest bars and restaurants in Brooklyn.
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
Thrillist
Fun Things to Do After Dark in NYC This Fall
In a town where being nocturnal is a celebrated personality trait, we’re blessed to (how’s that saying go?) live in the “city that never sleeps”—and simply put, the after hours scene here in New York City is unmatched. After finishing up daytime explorations like discovering...
Inside New York City’s Hotel Hendricks: See The Incredible Restaurant Isla & Co and Rooftop Bar Daintree
Dinner and drinks with a view! Hotel Hendricks has it all – with the new and improved Isla & Co and Daintree Rooftop bar, it is an obvious NYC hot spot. Isla at...
Immersive art exhibit opens inside old bank building in Lower Manhattan
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) – Great works of art are featured at world-famous museums throughout New York City. A new immersive exhibit at the former Emigrant Savings Bank on Chambers Street in Lower Manhattan is bringing some masterpieces to life. Hall des Lumières features the iconic works of Gustav Klimt and several other artists. Creative Director […]
Thrillist
One of Italy's Best Historic & Authentic Pizzerias Is Opening in NYC
Take it from a born-and-raised Italian like myself: Every pizza fan in Italy has heard of Naples' L'antica Pizzeria da Michele at least once, and the luckiest ones (including me) were even able to try it. Now, New Yorkers are next on the list. L'antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially...
Eater
Where to Slurp Mexican Mariscos in NYC
At long last, there are enough standout Mexican seafood shops in New York City to assemble a guide to mariscos. The catch-all Spanish word, meaning seafood or shellfish, is used to refer to tostadas, aguachiles, ceviches, fish soups, shrimp cocktails, and other dishes that are often eaten in the mornings and afternoons as makeshift hangover cures. Pair one with a tall glass of Clamato tomato juice and beer, and you’re back on two feet.
Essence
How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week
The Black-owned brand partnered with Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
NYC's Carnegie Diner Now Open In North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, has made its North Jersey debut. The diner's flagship location is located near Carnegie Hall, but its newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus. The 6,600-square-foot location offers seating for...
Billie Holiday’s Onetime NYC Home Is Now For Sale
New York City has long been a magnet for musical giants — all of which means that you might well end up spending time in a home once occupied by a legend in their field. (Or, perhaps, be able to tell stories about the time a well-known experimental musician practiced in your living room.) And if Upper West Side life with a side of musical history sounds intriguing, you may well be intrigued to her that the building that legendary vocalist Billie Holiday called home until her 1959 death is for sale.
10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
therealdeal.com
Sloan Kettering pays $185M for UES medical center
New York’s most active office buyer isn’t who you’d think. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, fresh off purchasing the majority of the Lipstick Building, just shelled out $185 million for the real estate at its Upper East Side research campus. The hospital bought eight commercial condos spanning...
From the food editor: Five Staten Island eateries to visit this fall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Call it inspiration from evening sweater-weather and the impending fall’s crisp breezes. This time of year truly stokes the appetite. Come along for the tasting journey with stops at five Staten Island places.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Is a retirement community right for me? Do I want to rent an apartment or own a townhouse? What services are provided? What is there to do? What’s the surrounding community like? If you’ve ever asked yourself those questions, you’re in the right place! Retirement community living is a great option for many seniors, but finding the right one can be difficult. That’s where we come in! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve searched New York City for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to waste any more time on another internet search. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near New York City.
retailleader.com
Iconic French Retailer Printemps to Open First U.S. Store in New York City
The French department store chain Printemps is opening its first location in the U.S. The store will be located at One Wall Street in New York City’s Financial District. The location is expected to open in 2023, with luxury retail veteran Laura Lendrum leading Printemps’ U.S. efforts. The...
Mike ‘Mutz’ hangs up the mozzarella gig and closes his West Brighton shop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mike Fiorito closed his West Brighton pork store Bella Famiglia earlier this month. Now, he reflects on his business journey which, he says, brought him regional fame for his fresh mozzarella. And he’d like to carve out time to properly thank his loyal patrons.
rew-online.com
Ariel Oversees Sale of Staten Island Shopping Center
Ariel Property Advisors has been retained exclusively to market for sale West Shore Plaza, a 255,000 SF retail shopping center situated on 17.86 acres at 1745 South. Avenue, just off the West Shore Expressway in Staten Island. An Ariel team comprised of Sean R. Kelly, Partner, Victor Sozio, Founding Partner,...
