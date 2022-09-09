Bears’ Plan For $5 Billion Stadium Campus Doesn’t Include Retractable Roof — And Would Need Public Funding, Team Says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
CBS News
Some Arlington Heights residents worry how Bears stadium might change their quiet neighborhoods
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears unveiled a first look at their plans for a new domed stadium on the site of the Arlington International Racecourse Tuesday. But not everyone is excited for the Bears to move to the northwest suburbs. CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke Tuesday night to some Arlington Heights residents who are pleased with the prospect of becoming the Bears' hometown, and others who would rather have nothing to do with the massive new plan.
How many seats would Bears' proposed Arlington Heights stadium have?
At this point, the expectation is the Chicago Bears will be moving to the suburbs to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The city of Chicago is doing everything it can to keep the Bears at Soldier Field, but it seems like a long shot. The Bears will unveil...
Many steps remain before Bears' Arlington Heights stadium plan can go ahead, suburb's mayor says
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears have been under contract to purchase the Arlington Park racetrack property for about a year.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke Thursday to the Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes - who said the reason we're seeing more momentum with the plan right now is because there is a stipulation in the contract that says the team would have to close the deal by early next year. Right now, the Bears say there are still conditions that need to be met. Mayor Hayes says those conditions have to do with making sure the property can...
IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade
CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park
Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
Bears brass hold community meeting in Arlington Heights, hope to secure public funding for potential mixed-used development site, not new stadium
Leaders of the Chicago Bears held a community meeting Thursday night at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights to talk about what they would do if they decide to move the team to the site of the Arlington Park horse racing track.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sample the best fall donut flavors Chicago has to offer on the Underground Donut Tour
Imagine strolling down the streets of Chicago on a crisp, cool autumn day as you munch on an apple cider donut. Stan's Donuts and some of their fall flavorsUnderground Donut Tour.
Comments / 14