Michael Heseltine breaks down in tears on ITV News as he recalls Queen’s incredible strength during D Day anniversary

By Mary Gallagher
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FORMER deputy Prime Minister Lord Michael Heseltine was moved to tears today as he paid tribute to the Queen.

Lord Heseltine, 89, said he was overwhelmed by her remarkable strength and how she carried out her royal duties with poise and self control, recalling one occassion on the 40th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjdXg_0hogP5PV00
Former deputy Prime Minister Lord Michael Heseltine paid an emotive tribute to Queen Elizabeth on ITV News and was moved to tears
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBvRJ_0hogP5PV00
Queen Elizabeth II with world leaders on the 40th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. From left, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (1919 - 2000), Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, King Olav V of Norway (1903 - 1991), King Baudouin I of Belgium (1930 - 1993), French President Francois Mitterrand (1916 - 1996), Queen Elizabeth II (1926 - 2022), Jean, Grand Duke of Luxembourg (1921 - 2019), and American President Ronald Reagan (1911 - 2004) Credit: Getty

Following the Queen's death yesterday at the age of 96, Lord Heseltine reflected on the D Day event held in France in 1984 to commemorate the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Speaking on ITV News today, he said: "It was really like talking and walking with history.

"What the Queen represented was hundreds of years of continuous history.

"How she could manage to control herself in the deeply emotional experiences she had to go through...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLj6v_0hogP5PV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUjDr_0hogP5PV00

"Perhaps the most emotional of all which I will never forget; I was Secretary of State for Defence and as such in attendance to Her Majesty at the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Landings in Normandy.

"There were the international celebrations, followed by the British celebrations on the little town of Arromanches (Arromanches-les-Bains) on the beach.

"At the back of the square there were two entrances and those in attendance were lined up behind the Queen. The first thing we heard was the sound of music, the pipes and the bands.

"And then from the back end of the square came in the survivors on their zimmer frames, on their walking sticks, in their wheelchairs, who had landed on that beach 40 years ago to the day."

Lord Heseltine took a pause as his voice cracked and he said: "You can tell by my voice, it was a deeply deeply moving experience.

"They walked past Her Majesty and then they walked around the other side and were gone.

"How she was able to contain herself without breaking down I have always felt was typical of the discipline she had managed to achieve which was typical of her life."

A period of mourning for the royal family will begin from today until seven days after the Queen's funeral, Buckingham Palace have confirmed.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDF5j_0hogP5PV00
The Queen passed away yesterday aged 96 Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikX1C_0hogP5PV00
Lord Heseltine  was made a life peer in 2001 taking the title Baron Heseltine, of Thenford in the County of Northamptonshire Credit: PA:Press Association
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlvfA_0hogP5PV00
Lord Heseltine, who served as an MP from 1966 to 2001, pictured with his dog in 1986 Credit: PA:Press Association

