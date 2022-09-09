Thanksgiving target date to reopen stretch of Hughes County road south of Harrold closed for bridge replacement

Read full article on original website
West Capitol Ave/West Elizabeth Street intersection to be partially closed starting tomorrow
The east half of the intersection of West Capitol Ave and West Elizabeth Street as well as the area of Elizabeth Street to Cedar Place in Pierre will be closed starting tomorrow (Sept. 15, 2022). The contractor, Morris Inc., expects the closure to last until Monday. Motorists are asked to...
Section of Missouri Avenue in Pierre to temporarily close starting Monday
Missouri Avenue in Pierre between Fort Street and Pierre Street will close Monday (Sept. 19, 2022) for water main replacement. The block of Missouri will remain closed until the underground utility work is complete and the street is paved. The project is expected to be finished by mid-October. Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Other motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Stanley County Commission to make official withdrawal from Central SD Ambulance District during special meeting today
The Stanley County Commission and the Pierre City Commission meet this evening (Sept. 13, 2022). The Stanley County Commission meeting begins at 5pm CT (Sept. 13, 2022) in their board room in the basement of the Courthouse in Fort Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. Central South Dakota...
Inauguration, baseball, water rate update all on agenda for Pierre City Commission this evening
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Sept. 13, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Pierre). Among the items on the agenda are:. 2023 South Dakota Inauguration – Introduction of Chairs. Hyde Stadium Facility Use Agreement – Zap Baseball and Independence League Baseball. Water Rate Ordinance...
Five-time Distinguished Flying Cross recipient Wade Hubbard to be honored tomorrow Pierre Regional Airport’s “The Eagle’s Gallery”
The newest addition to “The Eagles Gallery” located in the Pierre Regional Airport will be revealed tomorrow afternoon (Sept. 16, 2022). Jim Mollison is one of the event organizers. He says the display will feature artwork of Wade Hubbard’s F-4E Phantom II fighter. Mollison says Hubbard flew...
Stanley County School Board changing public comment policy to require “prior” notice rather than 48 hour notice
The Stanley County School Board has given first reading to a revised policy providing guidance for public comments during their meetings after several residents raised concern about a 48 hour notice requirement. The board read and passed the policy in June and July. At last night’s (Sept. 14, 2022) meeting,...
Stanley County School Board to discuss public participation at board meetings policy during meeting this evening
The Stanley County school board meets at 6pm CT today (Sept. 14, 2022). Amend Policy BDDH Regarding Public Participation at Board Meetings. The Stanley County School Board meeting is held in the Board Room at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Stanley County School District #57-1 Board of Education — Regular...
South Dakota upgrades Interstate Welcome Centers with wireless internet, more offerings for visitors
The South Dakota Department of Tourism is providing more amenities, including free access to wireless internet, at Interstate Welcome Centers. Since mid-August, travelers along South Dakota’s interstates have had access to free wireless internet at five welcome centers located near Spearfish, Chamberlain, Valley Springs, Vermillion and Wilmot. In recent...
Chamberlain School District voters to decide bond issue for elementary school today
Chamberlain voters will decide today (Sept. 13, 2022) on a $5.5 million bond issue after inflation caused the cost of a new elementary school and upgrades to athletic facilities to skyrocket. The initial total cost was around $27 million, but inflation caused the cost to go up around 25% to...
Pierre School nurses to be equipped with nasal spray to combat opioid overdose
The Pierre School Board has given first reading to a policy that will allow the district’s nurses to have medication on hand to counteract an opioid overdose. Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says the policy recommendation came from the district’s five nurses and from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota organization.
SD Wheat Growers holding district meetings this week; Start tonight at Gettysburg
The newly renamed South Dakota Wheat Growers Association is holding District meetings this week (Sept. 12-14, 2022). Executive Director Caren Assman says they’ll be at Gettysburg, Mitchell and Winner. She says they’ll also watch a short video. Assman says new members and renewing members will get their names...
Hughes County State’s Attorney to oversee investigation into Gov. Noem
The state Government Accountability Board has voted to refer a complaint (Complaint No. 2021-04) involving South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the Office of the Attorney General. The investigation and any decision regarding charges will be overseen by Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LaMie. A news release from the AG’s...
Cindy L. Sievers, 1959-2022
Cindy L. Sievers, 62, of Rapid City, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Rapid City. A prayer service will be at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the church.
SD High School Media Volleyball Polls – September 12, 2022
O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner remain unanimous number one teams in the South Dakota High School Media Volleyball Polls, released Monday. Pierre, with its first 8-0 start since 2007, moved up one spot to number three in the AA poll. Platte-Geddes entered the Class A poll at number...
South Dakota Attorney General recuses himself from investigation into Noem complaint
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo has referred one of two ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem to a different office in Pierre, following concerns of a potential conflict of interest. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie will now lead the investigation into the complaint, according...
